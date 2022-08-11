Read full article on original website
Related
redoakexpress.com
Best of the Southwest
Congratulations to Montgomery County’s 2022 Best of the Southwest Shootout exhibitors, from left, Allie Sandin, Lainey DeVries, Cloie Bruce, and Kennedy DeVries. Kennedy DeVries received Grand Champion Breeding Gilt and Market Hog and Champion Showman for Market Hogs. Cloie Bruce received Champion Showman for Market Goats and Breeding Does. Montgomery County 4-Her Briar Fisher, not pictured, received Reserve Champion Breeding Ewe and Champion Showman, representing Adams County with Southwest Valley FFA.
kmaland.com
Sorensen named Red Oak city attorney, Stamets to retire
(Red Oak) -- Red Oak city officials have selected their successor for city attorney. Meeting in regular session Monday night, the Red Oak City Council unanimously appointed Brianna Sorensen as the new city attorney, effective October 1. Sorensen replaces long-time city attorney Tom Stamets with Stamets and Wearin, who submitted his retirement letter to the council. Sorensen currently has a law practice out of Shenandoah and has assisted several area cities in municipal law along with previous nuisance abatement work with the city of Red Oak. Red Oak City Administrator Brad Wright recommended Sorensen for the position due to her previous experiences with the city and says the hope is to set up a meeting with Stamets and Sorensen before the official transfer of the role.
Iowa is Home to One of the Best Places to Go Antiquing in the U.S.
If you're looking for antiques, there's one Iowa town that's full of them!. According to a new article from Only in Your State, Walnut, located in Western Iowa, is one of the best places in the U.S. to go antiquing. Why? The article reads:. "Overall, Walnut, Iowa is home to...
rejournals.com
Investors Realty sells Aldi-anchored retail building in Omaha for more than $21 million
Investors Realty has sold the Aldi, Cavender’s and Kohl’s building at 72nd & Pacific Street in Omaha, Nebraska, for $21.45 million. NewStreet Properties was the seller. Caller Properties was the purchaser. Located directly across from Nebraska Furniture Mart, the 123,664-square-foot property has full movement access to 72nd Street,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
redoakexpress.com
Electrical bid for modular classrooms at Inman approved
T in special session Aug. 1, to finalize work on the new portable classrooms. The two modular classrooms were approved for lease by the Red Oak School Board May 9, and were delivered and placed at Inman Elementary on July 14, and The classrooms will be leased for 39 months and provide much-needed classroom space in the interim while the district has its needs assessment done through Alley Poyner Macchietto Architecture.
This Gigantic Recreation Complex is Opening in Nebraska Soon
When you think of Gretna, Nebraska, you may picture the Schramm State Park or the shopping outlets. But there’s actually a lot more coming to this eastern Sarpy County town. In 2023, Gretna will welcome a massive recreation complex and it is sure to be amazing. Keep reading to learn more.
Suspect who barricaded inside Iowa church wanted for Nebraska homicides
suspect who was arrested after barricading himself inside an Iowa church Sunday morning is wanted for his alleged connection to a double homicide in Omaha, Nebraska.
redoakexpress.com
Peterson resigns as safety coordinator
The Montgomery County Board of Supervisors tackled a light agenda at its regular meeting Aug. 2. The only action item on the agenda was to accept the resignation of the county's safety coordinator, Beth Peterson. Supervisor Mike Olson asked if there were any candidates who had applied to take over...
IN THIS ARTICLE
thereader.com
Saddle Creek Floods Now ‘Fact of Life’ for locals
Omahans have seen floodwaters damage their property year after year, the city has answers but says they cost too much. Bill Randby stood in front of a green screen, his sleeves rolled up as he pointed to the intersection of 50th Street and Saddle Creek Road. It was pouring rain in early August 2021, and the KETV meteorologist knew in a matter of minutes it would be underwater.
Double Murder Suspect Stands Off With Police in Small Iowa Town
Gage Walter of Omaha barricaded himself within St. Paul Lutheran Church in Winterset, Iowa this weekend in a tense standoff with local authorities. Walter was found by West Des Moines police, who say they found Walter driving a red Chrysler PT Cruiser with Nebraska license plates that was reported stolen. They attempted to initiate a traffic stop at around 7:40 am on Sunday. The Nebraska man then led WDM PD on a car chase that took them to the church in Winterset, which is roughly a half-hour drive. Police said the pursuit lasted about 45 minutes.
KETV.com
WATCH: Team of truckers park on Interstate 680 in Omaha as law enforcement rescues woman
OMAHA, Neb. — A team of truckers parked on Interstate 680 in Omaha as first responders helped someone suffering a mental health crisis. The incident occurred around 10:15 a.m. Monday morning near Blondo Street on I-680 when officers saw a woman holding onto the fence on the interstate bridge, according to authorities.
doniphanherald.com
Family of two women slain in southeast Omaha says grandson is responsible
OMAHA — The family of two women found dead Saturday in a southeast Omaha home said the women were killed by a man who is their grandson and great-grandson. Marceline Teeters, 93, and her daughter, Linda Walter, 70, were found dead inside the home at 1610 Frederick St., an Omaha police spokesman said Sunday. Chris Walter, who spoke to a reporter Sunday, said the women are his mother and grandmother.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
redoakexpress.com
Keith Hansen, 63
Keith Hansen, 63, of Stanton, formerly of Malvern, passed away Aug. 5, 2022, in Stanton. Keith was born Jan. 13, 1959, in Sioux City, the son of Leland “Cork” and Gertrude “Trudy” (King) Hansen. Keith is survived by daughter, Jill Coddington of Red Oak; and son,...
Omaha suspect arrested after Iowa church standoff
A suspect in a Nebraska double homicide was arrested after barricading himself inside an Iowa church alone on Sunday.
Nebraska native returns home to shoot film about youthful days in Nebraska City
LINCOLN — A Nebraska native has returned home to film a Nebraska story, in large part because of a new state grant program for filmmaking. Adam Rehmeier, now a Michigan-based screenwriter and director, has been shooting his coming-of-age comedy, “Snack Shack,” in his hometown of Nebraska City for the past two weeks as part of […] The post Nebraska native returns home to shoot film about youthful days in Nebraska City appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
KCCI.com
Man linked to homicide investigation arrested after police standoff at Winterset church
WINTERSET, Iowa — A man has been taken into custody after a police chase and a standoff on Sunday morning. West Des Moines police say officers located the vehicle of a man who is a person of interest in a homicide investigation in the Omaha, Nebraska, area. The man has been identified as 27-year-old Gage Walter.
iheart.com
Hopeful Weekend Forecast For Rain
The Omaha office of the National Weather Service says, believe it or not, the region will see increasing rain chances beginning Sunday night and continuing into Tuesday. While not a drought buster, this rain event could be a bit more widespread with locations from northeast Nebraska into southwest Iowa having the best chance of seeing 1” or more.
Creston Police Investigate Single Vehicle Accident
(Creston) A juvenile driver escaped injury in a single vehicle accident. Creston police say the accident happened at around 7:30pm on Friday at Casey’s General Store in Creston. A 14-year-old female driving a 2014 Dodge Durango was entering a parked position facing east when she hit the front passenger...
News Channel Nebraska
Gunshots heard at Westroads Mall parking garage, Omaha Police investigating
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Several gunshots were heard in a parking garage Sunday morning. Police are trying to figure out what led up to shots fired at a parking garage at Westroads Mall. It happened around 10 a.m.Sunday before the mall opened. It’s not known if anyone was injured in...
WOWT
Police: Pedestrian struck in hit and run at Omaha Walmart
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are trying to track down the person they believe took off after hitting a person with their car. It happened just before 7 p.m. Saturday at the Walmart in Irvington on North 99th Street. OPD says a white SUV kept going after colliding with...
Comments / 0