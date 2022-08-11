ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red Oak, IA

redoakexpress.com

Best of the Southwest

Congratulations to Montgomery County’s 2022 Best of the Southwest Shootout exhibitors, from left, Allie Sandin, Lainey DeVries, Cloie Bruce, and Kennedy DeVries. Kennedy DeVries received Grand Champion Breeding Gilt and Market Hog and Champion Showman for Market Hogs. Cloie Bruce received Champion Showman for Market Goats and Breeding Does. Montgomery County 4-Her Briar Fisher, not pictured, received Reserve Champion Breeding Ewe and Champion Showman, representing Adams County with Southwest Valley FFA.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, IA
kmaland.com

Sorensen named Red Oak city attorney, Stamets to retire

(Red Oak) -- Red Oak city officials have selected their successor for city attorney. Meeting in regular session Monday night, the Red Oak City Council unanimously appointed Brianna Sorensen as the new city attorney, effective October 1. Sorensen replaces long-time city attorney Tom Stamets with Stamets and Wearin, who submitted his retirement letter to the council. Sorensen currently has a law practice out of Shenandoah and has assisted several area cities in municipal law along with previous nuisance abatement work with the city of Red Oak. Red Oak City Administrator Brad Wright recommended Sorensen for the position due to her previous experiences with the city and says the hope is to set up a meeting with Stamets and Sorensen before the official transfer of the role.
redoakexpress.com

Electrical bid for modular classrooms at Inman approved

T in special session Aug. 1, to finalize work on the new portable classrooms. The two modular classrooms were approved for lease by the Red Oak School Board May 9, and were delivered and placed at Inman Elementary on July 14, and The classrooms will be leased for 39 months and provide much-needed classroom space in the interim while the district has its needs assessment done through Alley Poyner Macchietto Architecture.
redoakexpress.com

Peterson resigns as safety coordinator

The Montgomery County Board of Supervisors tackled a light agenda at its regular meeting Aug. 2. The only action item on the agenda was to accept the resignation of the county's safety coordinator, Beth Peterson. Supervisor Mike Olson asked if there were any candidates who had applied to take over...
thereader.com

Saddle Creek Floods Now 'Fact of Life' for locals

Omahans have seen floodwaters damage their property year after year, the city has answers but says they cost too much. Bill Randby stood in front of a green screen, his sleeves rolled up as he pointed to the intersection of 50th Street and Saddle Creek Road. It was pouring rain in early August 2021, and the KETV meteorologist knew in a matter of minutes it would be underwater.
OMAHA, NE
98.1 KHAK

Double Murder Suspect Stands Off With Police in Small Iowa Town

Gage Walter of Omaha barricaded himself within St. Paul Lutheran Church in Winterset, Iowa this weekend in a tense standoff with local authorities. Walter was found by West Des Moines police, who say they found Walter driving a red Chrysler PT Cruiser with Nebraska license plates that was reported stolen. They attempted to initiate a traffic stop at around 7:40 am on Sunday. The Nebraska man then led WDM PD on a car chase that took them to the church in Winterset, which is roughly a half-hour drive. Police said the pursuit lasted about 45 minutes.
OMAHA, NE
doniphanherald.com

Family of two women slain in southeast Omaha says grandson is responsible

OMAHA — The family of two women found dead Saturday in a southeast Omaha home said the women were killed by a man who is their grandson and great-grandson. Marceline Teeters, 93, and her daughter, Linda Walter, 70, were found dead inside the home at 1610 Frederick St., an Omaha police spokesman said Sunday. Chris Walter, who spoke to a reporter Sunday, said the women are his mother and grandmother.
OMAHA, NE
redoakexpress.com

Keith Hansen, 63

Keith Hansen, 63, of Stanton, formerly of Malvern, passed away Aug. 5, 2022, in Stanton. Keith was born Jan. 13, 1959, in Sioux City, the son of Leland “Cork” and Gertrude “Trudy” (King) Hansen. Keith is survived by daughter, Jill Coddington of Red Oak; and son,...
STANTON, IA
Nebraska Examiner

Nebraska native returns home to shoot film about youthful days in Nebraska City

LINCOLN — A Nebraska native has returned home to film a Nebraska story, in large part because of a new state grant program for filmmaking. Adam Rehmeier, now a Michigan-based screenwriter and director, has been shooting his coming-of-age comedy, “Snack Shack,” in his hometown of Nebraska City for the past two weeks as part of […] The post Nebraska native returns home to shoot film about youthful days in Nebraska City appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
NEBRASKA CITY, NE
iheart.com

Hopeful Weekend Forecast For Rain

The Omaha office of the National Weather Service says, believe it or not, the region will see increasing rain chances beginning Sunday night and continuing into Tuesday. While not a drought buster, this rain event could be a bit more widespread with locations from northeast Nebraska into southwest Iowa having the best chance of seeing 1” or more.
NEBRASKA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Creston Police Investigate Single Vehicle Accident

(Creston) A juvenile driver escaped injury in a single vehicle accident. Creston police say the accident happened at around 7:30pm on Friday at Casey’s General Store in Creston. A 14-year-old female driving a 2014 Dodge Durango was entering a parked position facing east when she hit the front passenger...
CRESTON, IA
WOWT

Police: Pedestrian struck in hit and run at Omaha Walmart

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are trying to track down the person they believe took off after hitting a person with their car. It happened just before 7 p.m. Saturday at the Walmart in Irvington on North 99th Street. OPD says a white SUV kept going after colliding with...
OMAHA, NE

