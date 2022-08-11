Read full article on original website
cityblm.org
Washington St, Center to Main St Closed Effective August 17, 2022, at 7:00 A.M.
BLOOMINGTON, IL – Beginning Wednesday at 7:00 a.m., southern lanes of Washington Street, from Center St to Main St, will be closed to all traffic due to crane work. This section of Washington Street will be reopened as soon as work is completed around 11am. For more information, call...
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria Charter Coach finally filling buses
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Charter Coach Company leaders are thankful to finally see the number of passengers ramping back up. During the week of Aug. 8, the company had more than 5,000 passengers from Chicago to Urbana of students heading back to the University of Illinois. During the beginning stages of the pandemic, however, the company wasn’t having much luck with its mode of transportation.
wglt.org
$750,000 plan is Bloomington's first step toward major downtown streetscape project
An expansive streetscape project discussed by the Bloomington City Council Monday night aims to turn downtown into a destination by improving walkability, sidewalks and lighting, among other things. Meeting as a committee of the whole, the council heard members of the city Public Works Department and Springfield firm Crawford, Murphy...
Central Illinois Proud
Normal council approves big agenda items Monday
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — The Town of Normal’s council meeting had three important agenda items. The council discussed improvements for two parks, more funding for the uptown underpass project and rezoning in the wintergreen subdivision. Recreation funds will be used to improve Anderson and Underwood Parks. Anderson Park...
cityblm.org
Roadwork Update: August 15, 2022
BLOOMINGTON, IL - The City of Bloomington Public Works Department provides regular updates on resurfacing work throughout the construction season. The most recent update is included below. For more information on roadwork in the City of Bloomington, visit www.bloomingtonstreets.com, e-mail publicworks@cityblm.org or call 309-434-2225 during regular business hours. Fiscal Year...
Central Illinois Proud
‘Free for all’ store in Pleasant Valley school district
PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — Pleasant Valley Elementary School held its 4th annual Free For All store in its gymnasium Monday from 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Every year the school district spends months collecting clothes, books, toys, games, furniture, and school supplies to give out at the beginning of each year.
25newsnow.com
$460K in damages; accidental fire inside Peoria business Sunday night
PEORIA (25 News Now) - One Central Illinois business owner is starting off the work week with an estimate of nearly half a million dollars in damages. According to a news release, several agencies responded to a one-story structure fire late Sunday night at 2411 N. Knoxville Ave in Peoria. The call came from an employee around 10:40 p.m.
1470 WMBD
Landmark Recreation Center to be auctioned off
PEORIA, Ill. – A popular recreation facility is apparently going to be on the auction block. The Peoria Forest Hill Development Company says the Landmark Recreation Center is now listed for a “direct auction” — meaning, the property is now being marketed to targeted buyers on a national level.
25newsnow.com
St. Jude ‘Boil’ brings the heat
PEORIA (25 News Now) - It was a full-on cookout outside the Grand Prairie Hy-Vee in Peoria Sunday afternoon. The 14th annual St. Jude Shrimp and Corn Boil brought plenty of customers. All the money raised goes back to fund the efforts of the children’s hospital, covering every aspect from the research, to the doctors, to the patients. It kicks off a new round of fundraising after the St. Jude Telethon last weekend.
1470 WMBD
Local gas prices declining — but maybe not for long
AURORA, Ill. – Depending on which entity you ask, gas prices are now either under four dollars a gallon in Peoria, or just at that level. AAA says the current average price for a gallon of unleaded in the Peoria-Pekin metro area is $4.006, more than 20 cents lower than the week before.
Central Illinois Proud
Local business damaged by accidental fire
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A fire caused over $400,000 in damages to a Peoria business Sunday night. Just before 10:45 p.m., the Peoria Fire Department responded to reports of a commercial structure fire at King Zone Grocery & Grill. Battalion Chief Scott Strum said an employee detected the fire early and called 911.
1470 WMBD
PPD investigating Monday morning shooting
PEORIA, Ill. — Shooting in Peoria Monday morning has left a man seriously injured. Peoria Police Spokesperson Semone Roth said officers were called to W. John Gwynn Avenue, near W. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, on a ShotSpotter alert of 5 shots fired about 9:13 a.m. On-scene, PPD was...
wglt.org
Connect Transit will add electric buses, micro-transit vans with 'system changing' $13 million federal grant
Connect Transit will get a $13 million federal grant that will pay for five new electric buses, electric vans for a new on-demand micro-transit service, and a new training and storage facility. “I can’t emphasize enough what this funding means for a system our size. This is system changing for...
Central Illinois Proud
City Councilmember announces mayoral bid in Pekin
PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — A challenger has arisen in the race for Pekin Mayor. Becky Cloyd is a current City Council member and is the Mayor Pro Tempore for the City of Pekin under Mayor Mark Luft. This week, Cloyd broke the news to WMBD’s Matt Sheehan that she...
Thomasboro Fire, other departments battle large shed fire
THOMASBORO, Ill. (WCIA) — Firefighters from more than 10 fire protection districts were called to Thomasboro early Sunday morning to battle a large farm shed fire. Thomasboro Fire Chief Paul Cundiff said the building was a total loss with a large loss of equipment inside, but firefighters were able to prevent the fire from spreading […]
1470 WMBD
Council member announces run for Pekin Mayor
PEKIN, Ill. – The woman who currently ends up filling the mayor’s shoes in Pekin when the mayor isn’t available now wants the job for good. Becky Cloyd — Pekin Mayor Pro Tempore — announced on social media Monday she’s running for Pekin Mayor in next year’s election.
Central Illinois Proud
Local school district getting staff ready before school year begins
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) –Class begins in a few days for Creve Coeur School District 76. Monday, staff received ALICE training with an instructor from Navigate360. “Alice training is a civilian proactive option-based strategy training to surviving critical incidents and it stands for alert, lockdown, inform, counter, and evacuate,” said navigate360 Director of Training Brandon Rhone.
Man dead after shooting, says Sangamon Co. coroner
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County coroner said a man died after being shot several times. In a news release, Coroner Jim Allmon stated a 42-year-old man was brought into the hospital from a Springfield house. He was pronounced dead around 12:30 a.m. Monday. His identity has not yet been released. An autopsy was […]
Two dead after plane crashes on street near Peoria
Two people died after a small plane crashed on a street in Hanna City, west of Peoria, Illinois, on Saturday, August 13, according to local media. The Peoria Journal Star reported that a man and a woman were killed in the crash. People in the area said they heard the plane sputtering before it crashed […]
25newsnow.com
Pleasant summer weather on tap this week
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Clouds continue to linger as a low pressure system is exiting the region this afternoon. Overnight, we’ll stay partly to mostly cloudy, and lows will fall into the low to mid 60s. Clouds will stick around tomorrow making for another partly to mostly cloudy day. Monday will be very similar to Sunday and highs will be in the low 80s.
