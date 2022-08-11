Read full article on original website
Area Sports Roundup: Sandburg golfer Jillian Cosler opens high school sports season with a bang
The 2022-23 high school sports season opened with a bang. Practices were allowed to begin on Aug. 8 and the IHSA unleashed boys and girls golfers on Aug. 11; and there was some excitement the next day. Sandburg’s girls golf team participated in the Prep Tour Showcase at Hickory Point...
Sky’s loss means they’ll need help for WNBA playoff’s top seed
After a loss to the Aces on Thursday, the Sky will need some help in the final weekend of the season to get the No. 1 seed in the playoffs.
College Football Player Dies After Teammate Finds Him Collapsed During 3rd Day On Campus
A freshman football player at Trinity College in Chicago's northern suburbs died unexpectedly after a teammate found him collapsed in a hallway during their third day on campus. According to the school, Avery Gilbert, an incoming freshman and football player at the school, was found collapsed Wednesday by a fellow...
Video: ‘No, we’re staying,’ says Lansing Christian’s new principal
LANSING, Ill. (August 12, 2022) – Melanie returned to her alma mater Lansing Christian School this week, and though the nostalgia was great, she went to talk with new principal Matt Kamien about his background, the school’s future, and the Spanish immersion program:. Referenced in the video, click...
See how Chicago ranks compared to other cities when it comes to inflation
You may think inflation hits expensive states hardest, but that's not the case.
Hyde Park native to open Illinois' first Black-owned cannabis company
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A historic moment for the recreational marijuana industry here in Illinois: This weekend, the state's first Black-owned cannabis company officially launches.Morning Insider Lauren Victory introduces us to the famous musician behind the brand and shares how he's giving back.Vic Mensa grew up on Hyde Park. Chicago is in his blood, in his music and now in his business affairs. The artist is launching "93 Boyz" this weekend. It's a cannabis company that produces pre-rolls using flower grown here in Illinois.CBS 2 asked Mensa what's he's most excited for. "Being able to represent my people in this space,"...
2 Indiana projects awarded $19.5 million for transportation infrastructure
In order to receive funding, projects were evaluated on several criteria, including safety and environmental sustainability, among other factors.
Tampa Promoter Is Suing Chicago Artist Polo G and Herbo G
A Tampa promoter is going after two of the newest shining artist from Chicago. A lot of people were excited to see Polo G and Herbo G couple years ago here in Tampa. The concert didn’t happen due to the artist double booking an now the NoNaNi Entertainment is coming for what is his. An is now taking the two artist to court to recoup the money that is owe to him.
A Complete Guide to the Most Expensive Restaurants in Chicago
Chicago is an iconic Midwestern metropolis with one of the greatest restaurant scenes in the nation. Along with world-famous sports facilities, architecture, and museums, Chicago’s restaurants are one of its primary tourist attractions. Chicago has more James Beard Award-winning restaurants than nearly every other city, and many of them...
225 N Columbus Drive #5503
Welcome to your new home- #5503 at Aqua Condominiums, nestled in the stylish sophistication of Lakeshore East! This award-winning skyscraper designed by Jeanne Gang offers you a magical home high up in the sky, with sprawling views of Chicago's iconic architecture, of sailboats on deep blue Lake Michigan waves, and miles & miles of pale blue sky! What's the difference between this particular home and other Aqua condos? Night and day! Because #5503 is a corner unit, every exterior wall of this home is floor-to-ceiling glass. This home's location at the NW corner of the building makes the view particularly spectacular: you will not believe the jaw-dropping views of both city and lake... and how expansive this home feels when compared to others. As a primary residence, this home offers every amenity you could hope for, including: indoor and outdoor swimming pools, a gigantic fitness center, basketball court, pilates studio, hot tub & sauna, private theater and media room, meeting rooms, and walking paths. Or, perhaps this will be your glamorous pied a terre for get-away weekends- from this location it's an easy walk to everything this special neighborhood in Chicago has to offer: museums, clubs, theater, concerts, or dining with friends. And you'll appreciate the convenience of Lakeshore East for day-to-day tasks, too: you can walk across the delightful ground level park to do your grocery shopping at Mariano's, or take your pup to the beautiful, fun, fully-fenced dog park. You'll enjoy your in-unit laundry and the ease of having a spacious storage locker. Aqua has underground parking available for rent separately from this listing; contact management office. Make an appointment to see this beautiful home, and experience the astonishing views for yourself!
New data shows Chicago's most empty schools
The new school year for Chicago Public Schools students begins in a little over a week, but new data shows many classrooms will be far from filled. 15th Ward alderman and mayoral candidate Ray Lopez talks more about the city's empty schools.
One of Cincinnati's largest private companies acquires Chicago firm
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - One of the largest private companies in Greater Cincinnati acquired the largest distributor of kitchen and bath cabinetry and countertops in the Chicago market. Sims-Lohman, the nation’s largest provider of kitchen cabinets, granite and quartz countertops to building professionals, has acquired Seigle’s Cabinet Center, which...
Men wanted in Mall of America shooting arrested in Chicago
(FOX 9) - Bloomington police said the two men wanted in the shooting at the Mall of America were arrested Thursday in Illinois after they were spotted getting haircuts. The alleged shooter, 21-year-old Shamar Lark, and the man police said directed Lark to fire the shots, 23-year-old Rashad May, had been on the run for the last week.
Wittenberg Village to close Crown Point skilled nursing facility
One of the largest senior living communities in northwest Indiana is planning to close its nursing home. Wittenberg Village in Crown Point says it will close its skilled nursing building on October 11, citing the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, labor shortages and inflation. The retirement community’s residential living and...
Chicago Culinary Kitchen and more of the best BBQ in the Chicagoland area
Do you love BBQ? Then you’re going to love this episode of Chicago’s Very Own Eats. Hosts Kevin Powell and Michael Piff have been on a barbecue kick lately, and apparently they aren’t alone. First, they talk with Chicago Culinary Kitchen owner Greg Gaardbo about his place in Palatine that is also topping multiple lists for Chicago food lovers, including Eater Chicago’s 20 Essential Suburban Restaurants. Greg tells Kevin and Mike about where it all began, what goes into the menu and the amazing daily specials, why they rock so hard (seriously, they do), and how his personality shows in both the food and the location.
Oscar Mayer Wienermobile visiting spots in Chicago area this weekend
CHICAGO - Oh, I wish I were an Oscar Mayer wiener. Actually, you might want to be in the Wienermobile this weekend. It plans to "ketchup" on several local events. On Saturday, you can "relish" the vehicle at Chicago’s annual Bud Billiken Parade. On Sunday, it's scheduled to stop...
Chicago's $42.7 million hike in property taxes for 2023 could have been worse
Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot released Chicago's 2023 budget this week with a shortfall of $127.9 million and a property tax hike of 2.5%. (CHICAGO) Property taxes may be rising next year, but it could have been worse. Thanks to Mayor Lightfoot's automatic escalator model, property taxes could have risen by 5% or the inflation rate, whichever is the lowest.
2 women hospitalized in ‘Playpen’ boating incident
Two women were hospitalized following a boating incident Saturday afternoon in Lake Michigan near the Gold Coast neighborhood. Emergency crews responded to a call of people in the water about 5 p.m. in the no-wake slip often referred to as “the Playpen,” Chicago fire officials said. Both women...
Chicago’s car-centric streets take the life of another child, Taha Khan, 5, in Sauganash
This summer has seen traffic violence kill far too many children on foot, scooter, and bicycle in the Chicago area. The victims have included Rafi Cardenas, 2; Lily Shambrook, 3; Ja’Lon James, 11; and Joshua Avina-Luna, 15; and Zain Jaber, 15. Sadly, on Wednesday night there was another name to add to that list, Taha Khan, a five-year-old boy who died after he was struck by an SUV driver who fled the scene, and then hit by a second motorist on Wednesday night on Cicero Avenue in Chicago’s Sauganash neighborhood. Contributing to the tragedy may have been the relatively high speed limit and wide layout of Cicero, which encourages deadly speeds.
Man, 45, dies after Lake Michigan rescue near Grant Park, Chicago police say
The man was in critical condition when he was pulled from the water.
