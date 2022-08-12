Read full article on original website
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Chabad at Lake Tahoe invites community to ‘Tahome’ opening event
STATELINE, Nev. — Chabad at Lake Tahoe will host an outdoor grand opening celebration on Sunday, Aug. 21 at their new center located at 255 Kingsbury Grade. Chabad has been serving the Lake Tahoe Jewish community for nine years and said it has a proven track record of commitment, kindness, connection and Jewish awareness to the community.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
‘Manners in the mountains’: Tahoe ambassador program expands
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The Sierra Nevada Alliance started a new program last year in the Tahoe Basin — Tahoe Ambassadors — who have started a second year of inspiring community members and visitors to recreate responsibly while enjoying parks, trails and beaches. An ambassador is...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Emerald Fire caused by illegal campfire in state park
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — An illegal campfire in a state park at Lake Tahoe was the cause of the Emerald Fire, officials said on Monday. Cal Fire Spokesperson Diana Swart said the wildfire in Emerald Bay State Park, “was a fire pit having been made out of rocks, not within a proper campground.”
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Deadline extended to file for South Lake Tahoe City Council
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The deadline to file for South Lake Tahoe City Council in the November election has been extended to Aug. 17. The filing deadline has closed for city clerk and city treasurer with incumbents David Olivo (treasurer) and Sue Blankenship (clerk) the only ones filing for the positions.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Tahoe mountain biker completes Everest Challenge
TAHOE CITY, Calif. — As the clock struck midnight on June 26, local mountain biker Harrison Biehl began his first of 15 laps up the Stanford Rock trail. Over the next 24 hours, he would experience moments of joy, as well as moments of self-doubt as he climbed 29,032 vertical feet to complete the Everest Challenge.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Tahoe Youth and Family services receives $50k capacity grant
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Tahoe Youth and Family Services recently received a $50,000 capacity building grant with the potential for an additional $50,000 to be awarded next year upon successful completion of year one expectations. Out of 45 eligible nonprofits, 28 applied and four were chosen to receive...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Tahoe Conservancy ramps up efforts to reduce fire risk on its properties
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Wesley Harcourt was working on the Dixie Fire in 2021 when he received an emergency call from his superiors to head south and help fight the Caldor Fire. The Cal Fire captain and his crew quickly relocated their efforts to the West Slope of...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
New lane closures overnight near Sand Harbor for road work
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Drivers beginning on Monday, Aug. 15, will see additional nighttime lane closures on State Route 28 north of Sand Harbor State Park as the Nevada Department of Transportation continues highway enhancements near Incline Village. From Monday through October, traffic will be reduced to a single...
