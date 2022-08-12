ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
centurycity-westwoodnews.com

Bonin Targets Sawtelle Parking Lot for Community Space

11312 W. Idaho Avenue parking lot subject of City Council motion. City Councilmember Mike Bonin has proposed a motion to the Los Angeles City Council at the August 9 meeting regarding the LADOT parking lot located at 11312 W. Idaho Avenue as reported by Urbanize Los Angeles. This motion urges...
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Inglewood trash driver caught throwing trash on residents yard

INGLEWOOD – The trash company contracted to service Inglewood residents was caught on camera throwing trash on a residents yard. Republic Services, a division of Consolidated Waste, has a multi-year contract with the City that came under scrutiny for the high price to residents. Former councilwoman Judy Dunlap alerted the District Attorney’s office that Mayor James T. Butts voted twice to enter into exclusive negotiations with Republic after they hired his brother.
INGLEWOOD, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Society
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Society
Local
California Government
Los Angeles, CA
Government
2urbangirls.com

Criminal search warrant served on Inglewood city hall

INGLEWOOD – A criminal search warrant was served on Inglewood City Hall early last month according to multiple sources within the Los Angeles District Attorney’s office. The search warrant was executed July 7 in relation to a controversial ordinance that awards elected officials with lifetime medical benefits upon their retirement.
INGLEWOOD, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Bonin
westsidetoday.com

Metro To Hold Community Meetings About Potential Green Line Extension

Los Angeles Metro is holding a series of public meetings to discuss extending the Metro C or Green line from its current terminus at Redondo Beach Station to the Torrance Transit Center which is currently under construction. Metro Los Angeles’ page on this proposed extension lists these potential improvements to...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Antelope Valley Press

LASD: Clerk, not judge, advanced Villanueva contempt hearing

LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department issued a statement, Thursday, asserting that a judge’s clerk, and not the judge herself, advanced a hearing on the county’s request for a court to consider holding Sheriff Alex Villanueva and his undersheriff in contempt for allegedly ignoring subpoenas to testify before the Civilian Oversight Commission about alleged deputy cliques.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#La City Council#Subway#Lawsuits#Politics State#Politics Local#Politics Legislative#Lamc
coloradoboulevard.net

Pasadena Police Handcuff San Rafael School Custodian

We are receiving unprecedented comments on the article below. “Colorado Boulevard” would like to remind readers that we have the right to review any User Posting and to delete, remove, move, edit or reject, without notice to you. Comments that may be deemed offensive, indecent, or objectionable, will be deleted.
PASADENA, CA
beverlyhillscourier.com

Next Night Returns Oct. 22

The Next Beverly Hills Committee held a Special Meeting on Aug. 9 with City Council liaisons Vice Mayor Julian Gold and Lester Friedman to select a proposal for the fifth Next Night, scheduled to take place on Oct. 22. Next Night, the committee’s annual outdoor block-party festival on South Beverly Drive, was first hosted in August of 2016, and has drawn approximately 2,000 guests. Due to COVID-19, Next Night didn’t take place in 2020 or 2021. This year, attendees can expect live entertainment, food trucks, games, local vendors, beer and wine gardens, pop-up shops, a children’s area, a dedicated social media tent and more.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
KTLA

Street takeover mob trashes Harbor Gateway 7-Eleven

Police were called to a 7-Eleven store in the Harbor Gateway neighborhood of Los Angeles after a mob ransacked the location during an apparent street takeover early Monday morning. Officers could be seen entering the looted convenience store near the intersection of West El Segundo Boulevard and South Figueroa Street around 12:45 a.m. Knocked over […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Homeless
CBS LA

Plans to build a "dry port" in the Mojave Desert gets backing of Kern County Board of Supervisors

The effort to build a "dry port" in the middle of the Mojave Desert now has the backing of the Kern County Board of Supervisors.The planned Mojave Inland Port, which received a proclamation of support this week from the Kern County Board of Supervisors, is 90 miles from the San Pedro Bay, where the Los Angeles and Long Beach ports have been stymied by supply chain problems caused by the pandemic, and pent-up demand that exploded during the nation's economic recovery. The project is being spearheaded by Pioneer Partners, a Texas-based private holding company, which purchased the desert tract in...
KERN COUNTY, CA
2urbangirls.com

LAPD media sergeant settles with City over alleged Spanish speaking ban

LOS ANGELE – A Los Angeles Police Department sergeant who alleged he was wrongfully prohibited from speaking Spanish in his role as a media spokesman has tentatively settled the lawsuit he filed against the city for discrimination, retaliation and harassment. Lawyers for plaintiff Sgt. Frank Preciado filed court papers...
LOS ANGELES, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Ballona Creek Trash Interceptor aims to clean up the ocean

Each year, Los Angeles County Public Works says as much as 30 tons of trash and debris end up in the Ballona Creek, which leads straight to the Pacific Ocean. “Ideally, those soda bottles, water bottles, the containers from fast-food restaurants, that wouldn’t even find its way into the creek, but once it’s in the creek, we need to find a way to prevent it from getting into the ocean, from washing up on our beaches, and from polluting our marine environments,” said LA County Public Works spokesperson Kerjon Lee.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Progressive Rail Roading

Developers advance plans for California’s first inland port

Editor's note: This story has been updated to remove an incorrect link to Pioneer Partners. The Kern County, California, board of supervisors this week approved site plans for the proposed Mojave Inland Port, which would be the state’s first inland port. To be located 90 miles from San Pedro...
KERN COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy