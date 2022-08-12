ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, NC

Softball World Series Day 4: Pitt Co. advances

By Jason O. Boyd
 3 days ago

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Pitt County stayed alive in the Little League Softball World Series with a 6-1 victory over La Verne, Calif. in Friday’s first game of the day at Elm Street Park.

Pitt County and the West champions were scheduled to be the first game on Friday, playing at 10 a.m. However, consistent rain that fell throughout the morning pushed the game start to 1:30.

When the field was prepped and ready to go, so was Pitt County. After a scoreless first two innings, Pitt County broke through with four runs and never looked back.

The win avenged Pitt County’s 9-2 loss on Tuesday against the West team on the first day of the tournament.

Ava Coward came through on the mound for Pitt County, giving up one run on five hits with four strikeouts and one walk. Michelle Jenkins had two hits to lead Pitt County.

The rest of the games will follow as the day’s schedule has been updated to reflect the 3-hour rain delay. You can watch the games in person at Elm Street Park or on ESPN+. Admission is free to attend in person.

World Series Day 1: Pitt County falls in opener

Little League Softball World Series: Day 2

Softball World Series Day 3: Pitt Co. wins, 8-0

The tournament, which pits the best ages 9-12 year-old all-star softball teams in the United States and around the world, runs through Monday. Game results can be found on the Little League Softball World Series website and by clicking the links below.

Tuesday’s games

Purple Bracket

Mid-Atlantic (Delmar, Md.) 3, Central (Columbia, Mo.) 1

Asia-Pacific (Bacolod City, Philippines) 1, Canada (Alberta) 0

Orange Bracket

Southwest (Hewitt, Texas) 13, Northwest (Issaquah, Wash.) 4

West (La Verne, Calif.) 9, North Carolina (Pitt County) 2

Wednesday’s games

Purple Bracket

Mid-Atlantic (Delmar, Md) 2, New England (Milford, Conn.) 1, 7 innings

Asia-Pacific (Bacolod City, Philippines) 4, Europe-Africa (Bologna, Italy) 1

Orange Bracket

Southwest (Hewitt, Texas) 2, Latin America (Guayama, Puerto Rico) 0

Southeast (Chesterfield, Virginia) 6, West (La Verne, Calif.) 1

Thursday’s games

Losers’ bracket games

Central (Columbus, Mo.) 12, Europe-Africa (Bologna, Italy) 0 (Bologna, Italy eliminated)

West (La Verne, Calif.) 7, Northwest (Issaquah, Wash.) 1 (Issaqua, Wash. eliminated)

North Carolina (Pitt County) 8, Latin America (Guayama, Puerto Rico) 0 (Guayama, Puerto Rico eliminated)

New England (Milford, Conn.) 4, Canada (Alberta) 0 (Alberta, Canada eliminated)

Friday’s games

Losers’ bracket games

North Carolina (Pitt County) 6, West (La Verne, Calif.) 1 (La Verne, Calif. eliminated)

Central (Columbus. Mo) vs. New England (Milford, Conn.), TBA, after first game

Winners’ bracket games

Mid-Atlantic (Delmar, Md.) vs. Asia-Pacific (Bacolod City, Phillippines), TBA, after second game

Southwest (Hewitt, Texas) vs. Southeast (Chesterfield, Virginia), TBA, after third game

Saturday’s games

Losers’ bracket games

North Carolina (Pitt County) vs. Mid-Atlantic (Delmar, Md.) — Asia-Pacific (Bacolod City, Phillippines) loser, 4 p.m.

Central (Columbus. Mo) — New England (Milford, Conn.) winner vs. Southwest (Hewitt, Texas) — Southeast (Chesterfield, Virginia) loser, 1 p.m.

WNCT

Food Truck Friday is coming back to Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – You now have something else to look forward to this Friday besides the weekend. On Friday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., the City of Greenville will be hosting Food Truck Friday at Town Common. The event will feature food trucks The Burp Wagon and Uncle Fred’s Food Truck. The event […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

ENC Pride Festival event coming to Kinston

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT)- ENC Pride is ready to come to Kinston. On Saturday, October 8th, ENC Pride will be hosting an event called ENC Pride Festival in Kinston. ENC Pride’s Festival is to represent the LGBTQIA+ community and show support for diversity, inclusion, and acceptance. The festival will be free and family-friendly with live music, […]
KINSTON, NC
WNCT

Soul line dancing classes offered at PC Council on Aging

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A new dance class is being offered to all Pitt County residents at the Council on Aging on Mondays. Soul Line Dancing classes began on August 15 and will take place every Monday from 11 am-noon. All skill levels and ages are welcome to come and dance to soul and R&B […]
PITT COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Episode 41: ‘9 On The Positive Side’

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Welcome to the latest episode of “9 On The Positive Side.” This weekly 30-minute show puts the positive news front and center. You can find the show each Saturday at 7:30 a.m. on WNCT and Sunday at noon on CW. Click the above video to see the episode. You can read […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Charges pending after incident with gun at New Bern High School

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — An investigation is underway after a gun was reportedly displayed during an altercation between two New Bern High School student-athletes outside of the school after football practice Monday, deputies said. A preliminary investigation indicated the gun was not fired, and no injuries were reported. At 11:35 a.m. Monday, deputies responded […]
NEW BERN, NC
WITN

Duplin County man wins $150,000 playing Powerball

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina man tried his luck on a Powerball ticket and ended up winning $150,000. Johnny Langston’s, of Warsaw, Power Play ticket matched numbers on four white balls and the Powerball in the August 1 drawing to win $50,000. His prize tripled when the 3X multiplier hit.
DUPLIN COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Dinosaur Adventure event is coming to Greenville Convention Center

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Dinosaurs come alive this weekend at the Greenville Convention Center. This Saturday and Sunday, the Greenville Convention Center will be hosting an event called Dinosaur Adventure. Saturday, the event will be from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday will be from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. The event will feature life-sized […]
GREENVILLE, NC
jocoreport.com

NC Wesleyan To Have Presence On WCC Campus

GOLDSBORO – Wayne Community College (WCC) is the newest home of North Carolina Wesleyan University (NCWU). The institutions signed an agreement to give NCWU a physical presence on the WCC campus in Goldsboro. WCC is the latest North Carolina community college to host a NCWU satellite location for adult learners.
WNCT

Wood Ducks start six-game series with Myrtle Beach on Tuesday

KINSTON, N.C. – The Down East Wood Ducks will host a six-game series with the Myrtle Beach Pelicans that runs Tuesday through Sunday. The Wood Ducks are coming off a 5-2 series win over the Fayetteville Woodpeckers and have won four straight going into Tuesday’s game. The Pelicans dropped a 4-2 series against the Columbia […]
KINSTON, NC
WITN

POLICE: Windsor man charged with Greenville murder

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A man is behind bars for a shooting that took the life of a 21-year-old last month. Greenville police say they arrested Khalil Smallwood, of Windsor, Thursday evening after he turned himself in. The 19-year-old Smallwood has been charged with murder for the shooting death of...
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

WNCT

