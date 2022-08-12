Softball World Series Day 4: Pitt Co. advances

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Pitt County stayed alive in the Little League Softball World Series with a 6-1 victory over La Verne, Calif. in Friday’s first game of the day at Elm Street Park.

Pitt County and the West champions were scheduled to be the first game on Friday, playing at 10 a.m. However, consistent rain that fell throughout the morning pushed the game start to 1:30.

When the field was prepped and ready to go, so was Pitt County. After a scoreless first two innings, Pitt County broke through with four runs and never looked back.

The win avenged Pitt County’s 9-2 loss on Tuesday against the West team on the first day of the tournament.

Ava Coward came through on the mound for Pitt County, giving up one run on five hits with four strikeouts and one walk. Michelle Jenkins had two hits to lead Pitt County.

The rest of the games will follow as the day’s schedule has been updated to reflect the 3-hour rain delay. You can watch the games in person at Elm Street Park or on ESPN+. Admission is free to attend in person.

The tournament, which pits the best ages 9-12 year-old all-star softball teams in the United States and around the world, runs through Monday. Game results can be found on the Little League Softball World Series website and by clicking the links below.

Tuesday’s games

Purple Bracket

Mid-Atlantic (Delmar, Md.) 3, Central (Columbia, Mo.) 1

Asia-Pacific (Bacolod City, Philippines) 1, Canada (Alberta) 0

Orange Bracket

Southwest (Hewitt, Texas) 13, Northwest (Issaquah, Wash.) 4

West (La Verne, Calif.) 9, North Carolina (Pitt County) 2

Wednesday’s games

Purple Bracket

Mid-Atlantic (Delmar, Md) 2, New England (Milford, Conn.) 1, 7 innings

Asia-Pacific (Bacolod City, Philippines) 4, Europe-Africa (Bologna, Italy) 1

Orange Bracket

Southwest (Hewitt, Texas) 2, Latin America (Guayama, Puerto Rico) 0

Southeast (Chesterfield, Virginia) 6, West (La Verne, Calif.) 1

Thursday’s games

Losers’ bracket games

Central (Columbus, Mo.) 12, Europe-Africa (Bologna, Italy) 0 (Bologna, Italy eliminated)

West (La Verne, Calif.) 7, Northwest (Issaquah, Wash.) 1 (Issaqua, Wash. eliminated)

North Carolina (Pitt County) 8, Latin America (Guayama, Puerto Rico) 0 (Guayama, Puerto Rico eliminated)

New England (Milford, Conn.) 4, Canada (Alberta) 0 (Alberta, Canada eliminated)

Friday’s games

Losers’ bracket games

North Carolina (Pitt County) 6, West (La Verne, Calif.) 1 (La Verne, Calif. eliminated)

Central (Columbus. Mo) vs. New England (Milford, Conn.), TBA, after first game

Winners’ bracket games

Mid-Atlantic (Delmar, Md.) vs. Asia-Pacific (Bacolod City, Phillippines), TBA, after second game

Southwest (Hewitt, Texas) vs. Southeast (Chesterfield, Virginia), TBA, after third game

Saturday’s games

Losers’ bracket games

North Carolina (Pitt County) vs. Mid-Atlantic (Delmar, Md.) — Asia-Pacific (Bacolod City, Phillippines) loser, 4 p.m.

Central (Columbus. Mo) — New England (Milford, Conn.) winner vs. Southwest (Hewitt, Texas) — Southeast (Chesterfield, Virginia) loser, 1 p.m.

