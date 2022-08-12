Read full article on original website
1 dead in double shooting at South Side Market in Stockton
STOCKTON, Calif. — The Stockton Police Department has launched an investigation after two people were shot Sunday evening. Initially, Officer Joe Silva, police spokesperson, said both people were taken to a hospital, however, in an update, he said one person died at the scene and the other was taken to the hospital.
1 hospitalized, another killed in Stockton shooting, police say
STOCKTON, Calif. — One person was killed and another was hospitalized following a shooting in Stockton on Sunday night, according to police. Stockton police said the shooting happened around 7:40 p.m. by the Southside Market grocery store on S Airport Way near E 8th Street. No suspect information was...
2 shot, 1 dead, at Stockton grocery store
One person is dead and another person is being treated for gunshot injuries following a shooting incident at the South Side Market grocery store in Stockton Sunday night. The store is located at 2122 S. Airport Way. A Stockton Police Department spokesperson confirmed the passing of one victim. They say the other victim is being treated at a local hospital and their injuries appear to be non-life-threatening. Police have not released a description of the suspect. Homicide detectives have taken over the investigation.
