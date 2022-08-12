Read full article on original website
Police Refuse To Look For Missing 4-Year-Old Boy Abducted During Assault They Say Just "Ran Away"The Vivid Faces of the VanishedMenlo Park, CA
Judge: Walgreens substantially contributed to the opioid epidemic in San Franciscohoustonstringer_comSan Francisco, CA
Cigarette Butts Are Toxic Waste, Berkeley Experts SayThomas SmithBerkeley, CA
Toys “R” Us shops are opening across California inside some Macy’s storesJosue TorresCalifornia State
Beloved San Francisco diner closes after 20 yearsJosue TorresSan Francisco, CA
East Bay community colleges offer financial incentives to boost enrollment
OAKLAND (KPIX) -- Since the pandemic, many community colleges have seen a decline in enrollment. Four city colleges in Oakland, Alameda and Berkeley are trying to incentivize students to return by offering free tuition."I've already registered and it's going to be free for me," said Omolola Atolagbe, the Laney College student body president.Atolagbe is studying film production and hopes to earn enough credits to transfer next year."UCLA is actually my first choice," Atolagbe said. "Right from childhood, I've always wanted to be in front of the camera but this time around, I'm trying to go behind the camera...
Back to school start dates: Bay Area students return to class
SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) -- Here's a list of the Bay Area school districts and campuses that have or will be welcoming students back to school this month.Brentwood Union School District (All Schools)First Day: 7/28• Brentwood Elementary• Adams Middle SchoolAntioch Unified School DistrictFirst Day: 8/4Oakland Unified School District (All Schools)First Day: 8/8 (Oakland)• Montclair Elementary, Peralta Elementary• Roosevelt Middle School• Fremont High, Oakland TechSan Mateo Union High School DistrictFirst Day: 8/8Acalanes Union High School DistrictFirst Day: 8/8New Haven Unified School District (Union City)First Day: 8/10• Pioneer Elementary• Itliong-Vera Cruz Middle School• James Logan HighSan Mateo Foster City School District (K-8)First Day: 8/11Alameda Unified School District (All Schools)First...
Daily Californian
Berkeley school district updates COVID-19 guidance ahead of upcoming school year
Berkeley Unified School District, or BUSD, released new COVID-19 health guidelines ahead of the upcoming school year in light of new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, or CDC. While the new guidance takes a more lax approach to post-exposure and positive test result practices, BUSD spokesperson...
berkeleyside.org
Meet the 4 new principals chosen to lead Berkeley schools this year
Four new principals have been appointed to lead three Berkeley elementary schools and one middle school this year. They will be joined by new superintendent Enikia Ford Morthel, who began her new role as Berkeley Unified superintendent July 1. Salita Mitchell: Longfellow Middle School. After two years as vice principal...
Daily Californian
What you should and should not bring to your campus apartment
With the school year just around the corner, stress can significantly contribute to your move-in date when preparing for new housing. For all my UC Berkeley students preparing to live in their first campus apartment this Fall semester, this list was specifically made for you. From my own experience, here are the things you should and should not bring to your new apartment.
NBC Bay Area
Mask Mandate Debate: Bay Area Schools Decide Whether or Not to Bring Back Masks
As students around the Bay head back to school, every district has an extra decision to make about whether or not to make masks mandatory in class. Students in both the Franklin McKinley and Alum Rock school districts in San Jose will begin the year with masks, giving some parents a sense of relief.
kcbx.org
Claremont Hotel--an Oakland/Berkeley Hills icon for more than a century
Join correspondent Tom Wilmer at the legendary Claremont Hotel in the Berkeley hills, dubbed the white palace, where he visits with Michelle Heston, Fairmont Hotel’s Executive Director of Public Relations. Heston shares insights about the Claremont’s century long history, its connection with U.C. Berkeley, the hotel’s Limewood Bar &...
Daily Californian
UC Berkeley researchers discover effects of blood transfusion on mice aging
Researchers at the Conboy Lab at UC Berkeley have found that the transfusion of blood from old mice to a younger mouse triggers aging. The study acts on a hypothesis that suggests transfusing old mice with blood from a younger mouse could cause “de-aging,” according to a NewScientist press release. The press release added that the results may help researchers who are trying to address the health effects of aging.
indybay.org
Minimum income requirements continue to exclude the poor from affordable housing projects
Minimum income requirements continue to exclude the poor from affordable housing projects. Oakland - The recent July 28, 2022, annual Out of Reach report from the National Low Income Housing Coalition (NLIHC) reveals that Americans who are working a full-time job at the applicable federal, state, or local minimum wage throughout the United States cannot afford the estimated rent for two-bedroom modest housing at fair market value (FMR) anywhere throughout the country during 2022.
SFUSD votes to officially recognize Eid district wide
SAN FRANCISCO - The San Francisco Board of Education voted this week to acknowledge two Muslim holidays, Eid al-Fitr and Eid al-Adha, as official school holidays.The resolution was introduced by Commissioner Matt Alexander, and on Tuesday, the Board overwhelmingly voted in favor of it. Commissioners Kevine Boggess, Jenny Lam, Matt Alexander and Lisa Weissman-Ward voted in favor, and Commissioner Ann Hsu was the only no vote for the resolution.This process began in 2021 when Sara Ouchene, a 17-year-old student from Raoul Wallenberg High School, and her peers started a petition to have Eid recognized as school holidays in the San...
KCRA.com
Thousands of Kaiser Permanente employees on strike Monday
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Thousands of mental health employees at Kaiser Permanente across Northern California are on strike on Monday. About 2,000 health workers with the National Union of Healthcare Workers have agreed to an open-ended strike after negotiations on improving patient care fell through. according to the union. "Kaiser...
oc-breeze.com
California housing advocates oppose out-of-state corporate online sports betting measure
The Non-Profit Housing Association of Northern California (NPH), the collective voice of affordable housing in the Bay Area, announced their opposition to Prop. 27, the out-of-state corporate online sports betting ballot measure. “NPH is always working towards solutions that will ensure a future where everyone has a safe, stable, and...
KTVU FOX 2
Nurses at St. Mary's Medical Center say low staffing is jeopardizing patient care
Nurses at St. Mary’s Medical Center in San Francisco say they are going to protest on Monday because of staffing shortages. The California Nurses Association says they want the public to know about the chronic shortage which they say is a danger to patients. "Nurses at St. Mary’s are...
Opinion: State Budget Hid $279.5 Million to Build New Ballpark for Oakland A’s
As the 2021-22 state budget was being finalized in June of last year, a $279.5 million appropriation was quietly inserted into the massive spending plan before it was sent to Gov. Gavin Newsom. “Funds appropriated in this item shall be for the Port of Oakland for improvements that facilitate enhanced...
Two lawsuits continue California’s tax wars
California's battles over tax limits continue with two lawsuits alleging that fees were improperly levied.
Returning students greeted by heat wave; Temperatures to top 100 in many communities
WALNUT CREEK -- As students return to classrooms across the San Francisco Bay Area on Monday, they will be greeted by sweltering temperatures as a heat wave begins blanketing the region.It won't last long, forecasters said, temperatures should return to their normal spread by Wednesday evening.The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat watch for Tuesday for communities bordering the Central Valley, including eastern portions of Contra Costa, Alameda and Santa Clara counties. An additional heat advisory was also issued Monday afternoon. The advisory will go into effect late Tuesday morning and expire at 8 p.m. Tuesday night."Record or near...
marinmagazine.com
Marin’s Cities & Towns: Novato
Fun fact: Novato’s City Hall is located in a former Presbyterian church built in 1896. The northernmost city in Marin County, Novato offers something to appeal to every one of its residents, young and old, from history buffs to tech workers. Novato is home to a diverse group of businesses, including the U.S. headquarters of Birkenstock, the venerable Buck Institute on Aging, pharmaceutical company Ultragenyx and Novato Community Hospital.
San Francisco’s St. Ignatius College Preparatory reneges on verbal agreement with Sunset Mercantile farmers market
Apparently, cooler heads did not prevail.
‘Surviving. That’s all I’m doing’: Santa Cruz’s high rents are decimating its working class
With a deficiency of housing and living wage jobs, Santa Cruz residents are steadily slipping into being unhoused.
piedmontexedra.com
2211 5th Street Unit B, Berkeley
$1,189,000 | 2 Beds | 2 Baths | 1,498 SqFt | Now Showing | Carrie McAlister, GrubbCo. Green-built with a focus on sustainability, smart technology and design this special live/work property is ideal for the modern lifestyle. Designed by Rempel-Lao Architects, some of this unit’s distinctive and sophisticated features include dedicated solar panels, radiant floor heating, a floating staircase, dark Brazilian cherry wood floors, floor to ceiling glass windows, modern whole-room dividing doors, high quality stainless-steel appliances, Scavolini cabinets from Italy, a private deck and two dedicated garden areas.
