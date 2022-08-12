Former Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa was appointed infrastructure advisor for the state of California Thursday, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced.The appointment, in which Villaraigosa will be tasked with identifying priority projects in the state and help maximize access to federal funding, comes as $120 million in funding was awarded to California by the Department of Transportation for eight projects. "With this influx of federal dollars, we have an incredible opportunity to rebuild California while creating quality jobs, modernizing infrastructure and accelerating our clean transportation progress, benefiting communities up and down the state," Newsom said in a statement. "Antonio has the...

