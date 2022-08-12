ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

citywatchla.com

The State of the Homeless in LA City Councildom

Sadly, it appears that the LA City Council has chosen to demonize them during an election year. This week, the City. Here’s the latest. On August 9th, the LA City Council doubled down on the demonizing solution by a massive expansion of the odious 41.18 eviction system, aka the ‘not in the voters back yard before November’ plan.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

LA homeless agency criticized over handling of Project Roomkey

Los Angeles housing officials were pressed Thursday by city council members on the city’s exit strategy from Project Roomkey, a housing program created during the pandemic that is being wound down, leaving the fate of hundreds of unhoused residents uncertain. Councilman Kevin de León, chair of the Homelessness and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Inglewood trash driver caught throwing trash on residents yard

INGLEWOOD – The trash company contracted to service Inglewood residents was caught on camera throwing trash on a residents yard. Republic Services, a division of Consolidated Waste, has a multi-year contract with the City that came under scrutiny for the high price to residents. Former councilwoman Judy Dunlap alerted the District Attorney’s office that Mayor James T. Butts voted twice to enter into exclusive negotiations with Republic after they hired his brother.
INGLEWOOD, CA
2urbangirls.com

LA council committee seeks housing agreement with DTLA hotel

LOS ANGELES – A motion seeking for the city of Los Angeles to enter into a master lease with the Cecil Hotel to provide temporary homeless housing advanced in the Homeless and Poverty Committee Thursday. The hotel, a historic building which has attracted public fascination for its sordid past,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Criminal search warrant served on Inglewood city hall

INGLEWOOD – A criminal search warrant was served on Inglewood City Hall early last month according to multiple sources within the Los Angeles District Attorney’s office. The search warrant was executed July 7 in relation to a controversial ordinance that awards elected officials with lifetime medical benefits upon their retirement.
INGLEWOOD, CA
boulevardsentinel.com

Gil Cedillo endorses Rick Caruso as mayoral candidates compete for Latino vote

Gil Cedillo, the Los Angeles city councilmember representing much of Northeast L.A., today endorsed Rick Caruso for Mayor of Los Angeles. Cedillo (Council District 1) announced his support at a rally/press event at La 27th Street Restaurante Nicaragüense in Pico Union. The theme of the event, emblazoned on placards held aloft by the audience, was “Latinos for Rick Caruso for Mayor.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
BoardingArea

Should Hotels Be Forced to House Homeless People?

In response to an initiative by a local union which garnered approximately 126,000 signatures, members of the City Council of Los Angeles unanimously voted on Friday, August 5, 2022 to ensure that a proposal — which will require hotel and motel properties in the city to use vacant rooms to house homeless people — will be on the ballot in March of 2024.
LOS ANGELES, CA
randomlengthsnews.com

Special Hearing: Deputy Gangs in the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department

The Civilian Oversight Commission is hosting a special hearing on deputy gangs in the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. The public is encouraged to attend. As the commission works to boost transparency and accountability, community input is vital to the ongoing analysis of the department’s policies, practices and procedures.
LOS ANGELES, CA
pasadenanow.com

Governor Newsom Appoints Pasadena Attorney to LA Superior Court Bench

Governor Gavin Newsom Thursday announced the appointment of 17 to the bench, including residents from Pasadena and La Crescenta. Pamela Dansby, 54, of Pasadena, has been appointed to serve as a judge in the Los Angeles County Superior Court. Dansby has been Managing Attorney at Dansby Law Group APC since...
PASADENA, CA
CBS LA

4 million Southern Californians asked to stop watering outdoors for 15 days

The Metropolitan Water District is calling on Southern Californians to stop outdoor watering for a full 15 days so they can make emergency repairs on a critical imported water pipeline.The shutdown, which would start on Sept. 6, is projected to affect more than 4 million people, including water customers in Beverly Hills, Burbank, Glendale, Long Beach, Pasadena, San Fernando, Torrance, and those served by the Central Basin Municipal Water district, Foothill Municipal Water District, Three Valleys Municipal Water District, and the West Basin Municipal Water District. The area also covers 6 million people where households has been limited to one-day...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
CBS LA

Former LA Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa appointed California's infrastructure advisor

Former Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa was appointed infrastructure advisor for the state of California Thursday, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced.The appointment, in which Villaraigosa will be tasked with identifying priority projects in the state and help maximize access to federal funding, comes as $120 million in funding was awarded to California by the Department of Transportation for eight projects. "With this influx of federal dollars, we have an incredible opportunity to rebuild California while creating quality jobs, modernizing infrastructure and accelerating our clean transportation progress, benefiting communities up and down the state," Newsom said in a statement. "Antonio has the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
beverlypress.com

City installs speed tables on Sixth Street

The Los Angeles Department of Transportation is installing speed tables on Sixth Street between La Brea and Highland avenues to slow drivers as they pass through the residential neighborhood. Two speed tables will be located on Sixth Street near the intersections of Sycamore and Citrus avenues. Speed tables are midblock...
LOS ANGELES, CA
palisadesnews.com

Metro To Hold Community Meetings About Potential Green Line Extension

Los Angeles Metro is holding a series of public meetings to discuss extending the Metro C or Green line from its current terminus at Redondo Beach Station to the Torrance Transit Center which is currently under construction. Metro Los Angeles’ page on this proposed extension lists these potential improvements to...
LOS ANGELES, CA

