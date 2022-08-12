Read full article on original website
spectrumnews1.com
Emergency vouchers are golden ticket to nowhere for some of LA's homeless
LOS ANGELES — In the heart of Skid Row, Anay Castillo is still holding onto the promise of a golden ticket — a federal Emergency Housing Voucher that will pay her rent. If only she could find a landlord to accept it. Castillo is waiting patiently while living...
citywatchla.com
The State of the Homeless in LA City Councildom
Sadly, it appears that the LA City Council has chosen to demonize them during an election year. This week, the City. Here’s the latest. On August 9th, the LA City Council doubled down on the demonizing solution by a massive expansion of the odious 41.18 eviction system, aka the ‘not in the voters back yard before November’ plan.
LA homeless agency criticized over handling of Project Roomkey
Los Angeles housing officials were pressed Thursday by city council members on the city’s exit strategy from Project Roomkey, a housing program created during the pandemic that is being wound down, leaving the fate of hundreds of unhoused residents uncertain. Councilman Kevin de León, chair of the Homelessness and...
mynews4.com
LA hotel owners, operators concerned over proposed plan requiring them to house homeless
WASHINGTON (TND) — Voters in Los Angeles will weigh in on a potential plan that would force area hotels to take in people experiencing homelessness, housing them alongside paying guests. The idea is backed by UNITE HERE! Local 11, a labor union representing workers in hotels, restaurants, airports and...
2urbangirls.com
Inglewood trash driver caught throwing trash on residents yard
INGLEWOOD – The trash company contracted to service Inglewood residents was caught on camera throwing trash on a residents yard. Republic Services, a division of Consolidated Waste, has a multi-year contract with the City that came under scrutiny for the high price to residents. Former councilwoman Judy Dunlap alerted the District Attorney’s office that Mayor James T. Butts voted twice to enter into exclusive negotiations with Republic after they hired his brother.
2urbangirls.com
LA council committee seeks housing agreement with DTLA hotel
LOS ANGELES – A motion seeking for the city of Los Angeles to enter into a master lease with the Cecil Hotel to provide temporary homeless housing advanced in the Homeless and Poverty Committee Thursday. The hotel, a historic building which has attracted public fascination for its sordid past,...
2urbangirls.com
Compton College to host virtual information session for those interested in serving on the Board of Trustees
The Compton Community College District (CCCD) has scheduled a virtual information session for individuals who are interested in serving on the District’s Board of Trustees. The candidate information session will take place on Tuesday, August 23 at 6:00 p.m. online via Zoom. The virtual information session is for candidates...
Over 4 million L.A. County residents asked to suspend outdoor watering next month
More than 4 million residents in Los Angeles County will be asked to suspend outdoor watering for 15 days next month while the Metropolitan Water District repairs a leak in a water pipeline.
2urbangirls.com
Criminal search warrant served on Inglewood city hall
INGLEWOOD – A criminal search warrant was served on Inglewood City Hall early last month according to multiple sources within the Los Angeles District Attorney’s office. The search warrant was executed July 7 in relation to a controversial ordinance that awards elected officials with lifetime medical benefits upon their retirement.
boulevardsentinel.com
Gil Cedillo endorses Rick Caruso as mayoral candidates compete for Latino vote
Gil Cedillo, the Los Angeles city councilmember representing much of Northeast L.A., today endorsed Rick Caruso for Mayor of Los Angeles. Cedillo (Council District 1) announced his support at a rally/press event at La 27th Street Restaurante Nicaragüense in Pico Union. The theme of the event, emblazoned on placards held aloft by the audience, was “Latinos for Rick Caruso for Mayor.”
Should Hotels Be Forced to House Homeless People?
In response to an initiative by a local union which garnered approximately 126,000 signatures, members of the City Council of Los Angeles unanimously voted on Friday, August 5, 2022 to ensure that a proposal — which will require hotel and motel properties in the city to use vacant rooms to house homeless people — will be on the ballot in March of 2024.
randomlengthsnews.com
Special Hearing: Deputy Gangs in the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department
The Civilian Oversight Commission is hosting a special hearing on deputy gangs in the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. The public is encouraged to attend. As the commission works to boost transparency and accountability, community input is vital to the ongoing analysis of the department’s policies, practices and procedures.
pasadenanow.com
Governor Newsom Appoints Pasadena Attorney to LA Superior Court Bench
Governor Gavin Newsom Thursday announced the appointment of 17 to the bench, including residents from Pasadena and La Crescenta. Pamela Dansby, 54, of Pasadena, has been appointed to serve as a judge in the Los Angeles County Superior Court. Dansby has been Managing Attorney at Dansby Law Group APC since...
4 million Southern Californians asked to stop watering outdoors for 15 days
The Metropolitan Water District is calling on Southern Californians to stop outdoor watering for a full 15 days so they can make emergency repairs on a critical imported water pipeline.The shutdown, which would start on Sept. 6, is projected to affect more than 4 million people, including water customers in Beverly Hills, Burbank, Glendale, Long Beach, Pasadena, San Fernando, Torrance, and those served by the Central Basin Municipal Water district, Foothill Municipal Water District, Three Valleys Municipal Water District, and the West Basin Municipal Water District. The area also covers 6 million people where households has been limited to one-day...
foxla.com
Cecil Hotel: Infamous downtown LA hotel to provide permanent housing for homeless
LOS ANGELES - A motion for the city of Los Angeles to enter into a master lease with the downtown Cecil Hotel for a permanent housing program to address homelessness advanced in the Homeless and Poverty Committee on Thursday. The hotel, a historic building which has attracted public fascination for...
Former LA Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa appointed California's infrastructure advisor
Former Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa was appointed infrastructure advisor for the state of California Thursday, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced.The appointment, in which Villaraigosa will be tasked with identifying priority projects in the state and help maximize access to federal funding, comes as $120 million in funding was awarded to California by the Department of Transportation for eight projects. "With this influx of federal dollars, we have an incredible opportunity to rebuild California while creating quality jobs, modernizing infrastructure and accelerating our clean transportation progress, benefiting communities up and down the state," Newsom said in a statement. "Antonio has the...
theeastsiderla.com
A chronically absent Boyle Heights student gets a visit and encouragement from LAUSD superintendent
Boyle Heights -- Fifteen-year-old Yordi Luna had not been very enthusiastic about school. In fact, his mom, using a security camera, saw that Yordi was often at home, not at school. “I felt like I really didn’t need it,” said the Garfield High sophomore. “I just felt like I had...
beverlypress.com
City installs speed tables on Sixth Street
The Los Angeles Department of Transportation is installing speed tables on Sixth Street between La Brea and Highland avenues to slow drivers as they pass through the residential neighborhood. Two speed tables will be located on Sixth Street near the intersections of Sycamore and Citrus avenues. Speed tables are midblock...
LAFD Firefighter Files Second Suit Against City
A white LAcity firefighter who alleges in a lawsuit that he suffered a backlash and emotional distress in 2017 after complaining that a Black colleague threatened to bomb him has filed a second legal action against the city.
palisadesnews.com
Metro To Hold Community Meetings About Potential Green Line Extension
Los Angeles Metro is holding a series of public meetings to discuss extending the Metro C or Green line from its current terminus at Redondo Beach Station to the Torrance Transit Center which is currently under construction. Metro Los Angeles’ page on this proposed extension lists these potential improvements to...
