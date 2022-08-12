Read full article on original website
spotonidaho.com
Flash Flood Warning issued August 13 at 6:15PM MDT until August 13 at 8:30PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for... Southeastern Fremont County in southeastern Idaho... * Until 830 PM MDT. * At 615 PM MDT, emergency management reported thunderstorms producing heavy rain in City of Ashton and surrounding area. Between... Posted in:. Places:. 06:34. 06:34.
spotonidaho.com
Idaho Falls man returns to Great Snake River Triathlon in new way
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - An Idaho Falls man found a new way to compete in the Great Snake River Triathlon, despite his physical limitations. He believes this could create a new way for people to compete around the world. Rod Hutchins was in his mid-thirties when he contracted... ★...
spotonidaho.com
Severe Weather Statement issued August 13 at 4:34PM MDT until August 13 at 5:00PM MDT by NWS
..A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 500 PM MDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN JEFFERSON AND NORTHWESTERN BONNEVILLE COUNTIES... At 434 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles west of Roberts, or 10 miles southeast of Terreton, moving east at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind...
spotonidaho.com
Local teens missing since Tuesday found in Nevada
Kayzin Hansen, 14, and Addison Cook, 14, have been missing since Tuesday but were found in Nevada Saturday afternoon. | Madison County Sheriff's Office REXBURG - Two teens from Madison County reported missing on Tuesday have been found. Isaac Payne with the Madison County Sheriff's...
spotonidaho.com
Chief Deputy appointed as interim Bingham County Sheriff
Chief Deputy Jeff Gardner will be sworn in as the interim sheriff for Bingham County on Tuesday. His appointment was met with applause, which you can watch in the video above. | Andrea Olson, EastIdahoNews.com BLACKFOOT - A new interim sheriff was appointed for Bingham County Monday... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES...
spotonidaho.com
Bonneville County prosecutor's office looking to hire investigator
Stock image The following is a news release from the Bonneville County Prosecutor's Office. IDAHO FALLS - The Bonneville County Commission has approved the hiring of an investigator to work directly for the Bonneville County Prosecuting Attorney. Most counties in Idaho of comparable...
