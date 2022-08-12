Great St Wilfrid: Connor Beasley aiming for third victory in Ripon feature on Intrinsic Bond, live on Sky Sports Racing

Read full article on original website
SkySports
Great St Wilfrid Handicap: Connor Beasley bags another Ripon feature for Waggott on Intrinsic Bond
Connor Beasley landed his third victory in the £100,000 Great St Wilfrid Handicap at Ripon as he partnered Intrinsic Bond for his old family friend Tracy Waggott. If a jockey is to earn himself a reputation as something of a specialist in a particular race, it may as well be one worth £100,000.
SkySports
Today on Sky Sports Racing: Wide-open Great St Wilfrid the headline act on Ripon's feature day
2.50 Ripon - Justanotherbottle looks to defend Wilfrid crown. The obvious place to start is last year's winner Justanotherbottle, who bids for an 11th career victory for the Kevin Ryan team - namesake Kevin Stott in the saddle with the veteran drawn nicely in stall 10. Blackrod is the likely...
SkySports
Prix de Lieurey: Oscula all heart to win Deauville Group Three for George Boughey and Nick Bradley
Oscula's superb season continued at Deauville on Monday as she landed the Group Three Prix de Lieurey. The filly is a model of consistency for trainer George Boughey and owners Nick Bradley Racing, coming home in the first three in 14 of her 18 career starts. A Group Three winner...
SkySports
Juddmonte International: Baaeed faces six rivals at York with unbeaten record on the line over new trip
Baaeed will face six rivals as he steps up in distance for Wednesday's Juddmonte International Stakes at York. The William Haggas-trained four-year-old is unbeaten in nine runs to date, racking up Group One triumphs on his last five starts with all those runs coming over a mile. He tackles 10...
SkySports
Today on Sky Sports Racing: Royal Ascot hero Missed The Cut in Deauville for Group Two Prix Guillaume D'ornano
After Sunday’s thrilling Prix Jacques le Marois, the Group action keeps coming at Deauville on a busy Monday on Sky Sports Racing. 2.50 Deauville - Missed The Cut and Al Hakeem clash in cracking contest. Royal Ascot winner Missed The Cut and French Derby fourth Al Hakeem are the...
Romance across enemy lines for the Lionesses: Split loyalties for England star Jess Carter as she faces showdown against her German goalkeeper partner in Euros final
Chelsea teammates Jess Carter, 24, and Ann-Katrin Berger, 31, are a football fairytale love story but they now face putting that aside and staring each other down as bitter rivals in Wembley's Euros final on Sunday. They are a seamless team both on and off the pitch but the couple...
SkySports
LIVE STREAM: Birmingham Phoenix host Trent Rockets in The Hundred
Watch a free live stream of the game between Birmingham Phoenix and Trent Rockets in the video above. The Hundred is back, with all 60 games to be shown live on Sky Sports. Every women's fixture and selected men's matches will be shown for free on skysports.com, the Sky Sports App and the Sky Sports Cricket YouTube channel.
SkySports
Unseen footage - relive Oleksandr Usyk's epic win over Anthony Joshua!
Relive Oleksandr Usyk's historic victory over Anthony Joshua in this behind the scenes documentary. You can watch it on Sky Sports Main Event and On Demand from 8.30pm on Saturday.
SkySports
The Hundred: Birmingham Phoenix make it two wins from three to leave Welsh Fire winless
Kane Richardson produced some outstanding last-ditch bowling to help Birmingham Phoenix to a four-run victory and leave Welsh Fire winless in The Hundred. With Phoenix having only reached 130 in their 100 balls it seemed set up for the Fire to notch their first win of the summer in front of a 10,901 crowd.
SkySports
Juddmonte International: Native Trail like a 'rhinoceros' in York build-up as Charlie Appleby prepares to take on Baaeed
Charlie Appleby is confident Native Trail is firing on all cylinders ahead of his tilt at the Juddmonte International at York on Wednesday. Touched off by stablemate Coroebus when a hot favourite for the 2000 Guineas in May, the imposing colt bagged a Classic win of his own when going one better in the Irish Guineas three weeks later.
SkySports
Yorkshire Oaks: 'Flawless' Alpinista takes next step on road to Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe with York test
Luke Morris is excited to be reunited with multiple Group One winner Alpinista as Sir Mark Prescott’s star takes her next step on the road to the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe. The popular five-year-old grey mare is 7/4 favourite for Thursday's Yorkshire Oaks as she makes just...
SkySports
Cardiff City 1-0 Birmingham: Aston Villa loanee Jaden Philogene hits winner for Steve Morison's Bluebirds
Jaden Philogene's first half strike was enough to earn Cardiff a 1-0 win over Birmingham on Saturday lunchtime. The 20-year-old Aston Villa loanee hit the winner after just 17 minutes at the Cardiff City Stadium, connecting with a Callum O'Dowda square ball to tap in his first goal for the club from close range.
SkySports
Wesley Fofana: Unsettled Leicester defender feels Foxes are pricing him out of dream Chelsea transfer
Wesley Fofana is becoming increasingly unsettled at Leicester and feels the club are pricing him out of a move to Chelsea. The 21-year-old centre-back wants to play in the Champions League to increase his chances of being picked for France at the World Cup this winter. He wants to follow...
'I'd never seen anything like it': Gary Neville admits Sergio Aguero's last-gasp strike to make Manchester City champions in 2012 'has to be' his most iconic Premier League moment, while Jamie Carragher opts for Liverpool ending their 30-year title wait in 2020
The last-gasp Sergio Aguero goal that gave Manchester City the Premier League title above their arch-rivals in 2012 is not a moment many Manchester United fans are in a rush to remember. United legend Gary Neville, though, could not resist looking back on arguably the most dramatic moment in the...
SkySports
Nunthorpe Stakes: James Tate happy to ignore Royal Aclaim inexperience ahead of York Group One test
Trainer James Tate is happy to ignore Royal Aclaim's inexperience as they prepare their bid for Group One glory in the Nunthorpe Stakes at York. Tate's three-year-old filly is 6/4 favourite for Friday's showpiece after impressing over the same course and distance in the Listed City Walls Stakes last month.
SkySports
Queensland Darts Masters: Michael van Gerwen proves too good for Gerwyn Price in Saturday's final
Michael van Gerwen proved too good for Gerwyn Price as he claimed his 17th World Series title with a thrilling 8-5 victory to seal the Queensland Darts Masters on Saturday. The Dutchman fought back from 4-1 down in the final as Price looked to avenge his defeat to Van Gerwen at the World Matchplay in Blackpool last month.
SkySports
Sunny Singh Gill: Trailblazing Sikh-Punjabi referee follows in 'proud' dad Jarnail's footsteps in landmark EFL game
Jarnail Singh said he was more nervous than on his own EFL debut as he watched his son, Sunny, referee Northampton vs Hartlepool on a landmark day for officiating. Trailblazing Sikh-Punjabi former league referee Singh was beaming with pride after watching on from the stands at Sixfields stadium as his eldest son, Sunny Singh Gill, followed in his footsteps by taking charge of his first EFL match.
SkySports
Erik ten Hag's arduous task: Manchester United hit rock bottom in the Premier League but is it too early to judge?
Manchester United's embarrassing 4-0 defeat at Brentford reiterated the arduous task facing Erik ten Hag. United are bottom of the Premier League, but they have been here before. Is it too early to judge?. Ten Hag's hardest test just got harder. Criticising Manchester United has become a weekly occurrence. There's...
SkySports
Premier League hits & misses: Liverpool playing catch up on Man City already after winless start to season
It is an unbeaten start for Liverpool. The problem is that this is not good enough to achieve the targets they set themselves. "Draws are defeats now as Manchester City set the bar so high," Jamie Carragher told Sky Sports. Liverpool are four points behind already. After the 2-2 draw...
SkySports
Michael van Gerwen says the 'hunger won't stop' as he looks to clean up Down Under with World Grand Prix looming
Michael van Gerwen says the "hunger won't stop" as the Dutchman looks to continue his sensational form Down Under in preparation for October's World Grand Prix in Leicester. Van Gerwen kicked off this year's World Series roadshow with victory in Townsville, defeating world No 1 Gerwyn Price in a repeat of last month's World Matchplay final.
