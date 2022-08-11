Read full article on original website
21 years ago, a 10-year-old with a "secret older boyfriend" left school with a strange man. She was never seen again.Fatim HemrajBridgeport, CT
Adams said It's Unimaginable what the Governor of Texas has DoneTom HandyNew York City, NY
McDonald's Worker Shot Over Cold Fries, Dies In HospitalJeffery MacNew York City, NY
Opinion: Alex Jones Has Now Been Ordered to Pay $49.3 Million for His False ClaimsDaniella CressmanTexas State
The Clash at Bond International Casino: Book ExcerptFrank MastropoloNew York City, NY
Why Doesn’t Connecticut Have Many Walkable Communities?
I moved to Downton Danbury to be in the center of the action, to be around people and live in a walkable community. This is very important to me as someone who grew up in Brewster, NY where you can't walk to anything. So, when I saw this topic appeared...
3 transportation projects in Connecticut to receive federal funding
WASHINGTON — The U.S. Department of Transportation has approved funding for three projects in the state that will advance pedestrian safety, build or improve bike trails, and connect trails to CT Fastrak line. A total of $41.6 million is earmarked for the programs, from the national Rebuilding American Infrastructure...
cottagesgardens.com
Cali Meets Connecticut at a Unique Waterfront Home in Norwalk Listed for $2.8M
Summer may be drawing to a close soon, but there are still properties ripe for picking before school starts. Sitting between SoNo and the coastal enclave of Rowayton, CT, a gorgeous home perhaps more fitting on a Bay Area cliffside than the Connecticut coastline, listed last month asking $2.795 million.
Beyond Hartford: Clinton
I don’t know whether to love or hate Clinton based on its town beach non-resident parking fees. On the one hand, imagine if we adopted this in Hartford. Want to park a car inside Elizabeth Park? That’ll be $75 on Labor Day Weekend for everyone who is not a Hartford resident. Want to park by the carousel for half an hour? That’ll be $50. You wanted to play golf in Keney Park or Goodwin Park? Hartford will collect $75 if you want to store your car. We all should go as hard as Clinton in the War on Cars.
This $15 Million European-Style Chateau in Connecticut Comes With a 24-Car Showroom
Located on Connecticut’s affluent Gold Coast, this European-inspired chateau in New Canaan is nothing if not transporting. Fairfield County is home to some extraordinary enclaves and this one-of-a-kind estate is no exception. The stately European beauty sits on six sprawling acres of pristine, professionally designed grounds an hour outside of New York City. The 18,000-square-foot mega-mansion, listed for $15 million by Cliff Smith and Todd David Miller of The Agency New Canaan, comprises seven bedrooms, nine full baths and a large 24-car underground garage. Per the listing, its owners were “focused on keeping the standards and aesthetics of grand European estates.” Think...
Register Citizen
CT state parks reach parking capacity, close to new visitors
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Several state parks have closed to new visitors Sunday after reaching parking capacity, according to the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection. Squantz Pond State Park, located in New Fairfield, was the first to close around 11:40 a.m., officials...
Motorcycle vs car crash closes part of Route 8 in Shelton
SHELTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Route 8 is closed between Exits 13 and 12 in Shelton because of a motorcycle and car crash that occurred Monday night. The Department of Transportation is advising drivers to use an official detour off of Exit 13 onto Bridgeport Avenue. DOT recommends drivers take a left onto Old Stratford Road […]
NewsTimes
Two Connecticut residents win prizes more than $1M with Connecticut Lottery
Two Connecticut residents won big prizes through the Connecticut Lottery. A Westbrook resident won $1,378,149 off of a Lotto! ticket, which was claimed on Aug. 2. The ticket came from the Saybrook Wine & Spirits in Old Saybrook. This is currently the largest prize claimed for the month so far, according to the Connecticut Lottery's website.
Med Board Disciplines Four Doctors, Fines Ophthalmologist $15,000 For Operating On Wrong Eye
The state Medical Examining Board imposed disciplinary action against four doctors Tuesday, including fining a West Hartford ophthalmologist $15,000 for operating on the wrong eye and fining a Bridgeport radiologist $5,000 in connection with a delayed cancer diagnosis. The board also reprimanded the medical license of the ophthalmologist, Dr. Patrick...
NewsTimes
Norwalk-based Stew Leonard’s announces employee bonus plan to offset rising inflation on grocery costs
NORWALK — Stew Leonard’s is providing some relief to its employees as grocery prices continue to soar due to inflation and other rising costs. Chase Leonard, a granddaughter of Stew Leonard’s founder Stew Leonard Sr., announced on Monday that 2,500 full- and part-time team members will each receive a Stew Leonard’s gift card to purchase food products at the supermarket.
connecticuthistory.org
A Metal Giant in Wilton
Kenneth Lynch was an accomplished blacksmith who was a longtime resident of Wilton and created some of the most memorable pieces of metalwork found in the Northeast. Part of a family with a 300-year tradition of metalworking, in addition to performing repairs on the Statue of Liberty and the weathervane at Boston’s Old North Church, Lynch produced such famous works as the iron gates at St. Patrick’s Cathedral, the Art Deco steel doors of the Chrysler Building, and the giant rings held aloft by Atlas at Rockefeller Center.
It’s Beginning to Look A lot Like San Gennaro in Danbury
The lights are being hung as we speak, and history is about to be made in Danbury, CT. Well, the lights were hung, and then taken down but more on that later. The Galante family is working with the City of Danbury on the 1st annual San Gennaro Festival in Danbury. The Festival begins Wednesday September 7 and runs until Sunday September 11.
Bridgeport mother joins $25M class action lawsuit against Legoland Theme Park
A Bridgeport mother has joined a $25 million class action lawsuit against Legoland Theme Park in Goshen and Sesame Place in Philadelphia.
Dynamic Duo: Bridgeport Man Wins $300K, Woman $177K In State Lottery Prizes
Two Fairfield County residents claimed lottery prizes valued at hundreds of thousands of dollars. Jose Acevedo, of Bridgeport, won a $300,000 prize from a Diamonds & Gold ticket purchased at Uptown News & Variety in Bridgeport, Connecticut Lottery announced. CT Lottery said the store is located at 4200 Main St.
Man crossing Long Island parkway fatally struck by vehicle: officials
Suffolk County detectives are investigating a motor vehicle crash that killed a pedestrian attempting to cross a parkway on Long Island Monday night.
Register Citizen
‘Not just a dog’: Media attention, reward helped recover dog stolen in Milford car robbery
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. It was the longest 25 hours of Emanuel Castillo’s life. Castillo, a Seymour resident, was visiting family in Milford on Aug. 4. He stopped at a sandwich shop to pick up a take-out order, leaving his 2-year-old golden doodle Leo in his car with the air conditioning on. Castillo was inside for only a few minutes, and during that time, his car was stolen, and with it his best friend.
Woman Charged After Crash Involving CT State Police Cruiser In Meriden
A police cruiser and a minivan were involved in a crash on a Connecticut highway, leading to enforcement action being taken against a person involved. The crash happened in New Haven County on I-691 westbound near Exit 4 in Meriden at about 9:20 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 13, according to Connecticut State Police.
City Sells Land Under FBI Building For $2.5M
The city brought in $2.5 million after selling the land underneath downtown’s FBI building to the local private developer that has leased that property for the past two decades. That sale was recently recorded on the city’s online land records database. On Aug. 4, the City of New...
Eyewitness News
Shoreline residents asked to conserve water due to drought conditions
MADISON, Conn. (WFSB) - Some shoreline residents are being asked to conserve water. Connecticut water says one of their water systems reached stage 2 drought conditions. The hot temperatures and lack of rain are not a good combination. Connecticut water customers around the area are being asked to reduce their...
westportlocal.com
“Only in your State” Features Westport’s Viva Zapata; “Will Take You Straight To Taco Heaven”
One Of The Oldest Mexican Restaurants In Connecticut Will Take You Straight To Taco Heaven. We have plenty of delicious Mexican restaurants in Connecticut, and one of the oldest and most delightful is Viva Zapata in Westport. This delicious eatery is set up in a historic home that looks quite tame from the outside. Inside, however, you’ll find a peppy and colorful spot with unique decor and incredibly tasty food. It’s no wonder that it’s been around for over half a century.
