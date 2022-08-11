ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stamford, CT

RealHartford

Beyond Hartford: Clinton

I don’t know whether to love or hate Clinton based on its town beach non-resident parking fees. On the one hand, imagine if we adopted this in Hartford. Want to park a car inside Elizabeth Park? That’ll be $75 on Labor Day Weekend for everyone who is not a Hartford resident. Want to park by the carousel for half an hour? That’ll be $50. You wanted to play golf in Keney Park or Goodwin Park? Hartford will collect $75 if you want to store your car. We all should go as hard as Clinton in the War on Cars.
HARTFORD, CT
Robb Report

This $15 Million European-Style Chateau in Connecticut Comes With a 24-Car Showroom

Located on Connecticut’s affluent Gold Coast, this European-inspired chateau in New Canaan is nothing if not transporting.  Fairfield County is home to some extraordinary enclaves and this one-of-a-kind estate is no exception. The stately European beauty sits on six sprawling acres of pristine, professionally designed grounds an hour outside of New York City. The 18,000-square-foot mega-mansion, listed for $15 million by Cliff Smith and Todd David Miller of The Agency New Canaan, comprises seven bedrooms, nine full baths and a large 24-car underground garage. Per the listing, its owners were “focused on keeping the standards and aesthetics of grand European estates.” Think...
NEW CANAAN, CT
Register Citizen

CT state parks reach parking capacity, close to new visitors

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Several state parks have closed to new visitors Sunday after reaching parking capacity, according to the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection. Squantz Pond State Park, located in New Fairfield, was the first to close around 11:40 a.m., officials...
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Motorcycle vs car crash closes part of Route 8 in Shelton

SHELTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Route 8 is closed between Exits 13 and 12 in Shelton because of a motorcycle and car crash that occurred Monday night. The Department of Transportation is advising drivers to use an official detour off of Exit 13 onto Bridgeport Avenue. DOT recommends drivers take a left onto Old Stratford Road […]
SHELTON, CT
NewsTimes

Two Connecticut residents win prizes more than $1M with Connecticut Lottery

Two Connecticut residents won big prizes through the Connecticut Lottery. A Westbrook resident won $1,378,149 off of a Lotto! ticket, which was claimed on Aug. 2. The ticket came from the Saybrook Wine & Spirits in Old Saybrook. This is currently the largest prize claimed for the month so far, according to the Connecticut Lottery's website.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Connecticut Health Investigative Team

Med Board Disciplines Four Doctors, Fines Ophthalmologist $15,000 For Operating On Wrong Eye

The state Medical Examining Board imposed disciplinary action against four doctors Tuesday, including fining a West Hartford ophthalmologist $15,000 for operating on the wrong eye and fining a Bridgeport radiologist $5,000 in connection with a delayed cancer diagnosis. The board also reprimanded the medical license of the ophthalmologist, Dr. Patrick...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
NewsTimes

Norwalk-based Stew Leonard’s announces employee bonus plan to offset rising inflation on grocery costs

NORWALK — Stew Leonard’s is providing some relief to its employees as grocery prices continue to soar due to inflation and other rising costs. Chase Leonard, a granddaughter of Stew Leonard’s founder Stew Leonard Sr., announced on Monday that 2,500 full- and part-time team members will each receive a Stew Leonard’s gift card to purchase food products at the supermarket.
NORWALK, CT
connecticuthistory.org

A Metal Giant in Wilton

Kenneth Lynch was an accomplished blacksmith who was a longtime resident of Wilton and created some of the most memorable pieces of metalwork found in the Northeast. Part of a family with a 300-year tradition of metalworking, in addition to performing repairs on the Statue of Liberty and the weathervane at Boston’s Old North Church, Lynch produced such famous works as the iron gates at St. Patrick’s Cathedral, the Art Deco steel doors of the Chrysler Building, and the giant rings held aloft by Atlas at Rockefeller Center.
WILTON, CT
i95 ROCK

It’s Beginning to Look A lot Like San Gennaro in Danbury

The lights are being hung as we speak, and history is about to be made in Danbury, CT. Well, the lights were hung, and then taken down but more on that later. The Galante family is working with the City of Danbury on the 1st annual San Gennaro Festival in Danbury. The Festival begins Wednesday September 7 and runs until Sunday September 11.
DANBURY, CT
Register Citizen

‘Not just a dog’: Media attention, reward helped recover dog stolen in Milford car robbery

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. It was the longest 25 hours of Emanuel Castillo’s life. Castillo, a Seymour resident, was visiting family in Milford on Aug. 4. He stopped at a sandwich shop to pick up a take-out order, leaving his 2-year-old golden doodle Leo in his car with the air conditioning on. Castillo was inside for only a few minutes, and during that time, his car was stolen, and with it his best friend.
MILFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Shoreline residents asked to conserve water due to drought conditions

MADISON, Conn. (WFSB) - Some shoreline residents are being asked to conserve water. Connecticut water says one of their water systems reached stage 2 drought conditions. The hot temperatures and lack of rain are not a good combination. Connecticut water customers around the area are being asked to reduce their...
MADISON, CT
westportlocal.com

“Only in your State” Features Westport’s Viva Zapata; “Will Take You Straight To Taco Heaven”

One Of The Oldest Mexican Restaurants In Connecticut Will Take You Straight To Taco Heaven. We have plenty of delicious Mexican restaurants in Connecticut, and one of the oldest and most delightful is Viva Zapata in Westport. This delicious eatery is set up in a historic home that looks quite tame from the outside. Inside, however, you’ll find a peppy and colorful spot with unique decor and incredibly tasty food. It’s no wonder that it’s been around for over half a century.
WESTPORT, CT

