Kent, OH

OK! Magazine

Ellen DeGeneres Snubbed From Anne Heche's Funeral, Ceremony Will Be 'Small & Private': Insider

It looks like Ellen DeGeneres will not be attending ex Anne Heche's funeral, an insider divulged. “Anne’s funeral will be this week and Ellen will not be invited. It’s just close family and friends. It will be small and private,” a source told Radar. The actress, who died on Friday, August 12, after she landed in a coma from a car accident, has been fondly remembered by her exes, including DeGeneres. “This is a sad day,” the comedian tweeted after news spread that Heche passed away. “I’m sending Anne’s children, family and friends all of my love.”“Ellen felt the need...
CELEBRITIES
Entertainment
BGR.com

The 5 best non-MCU Marvel movies streaming on Disney Plus

Disney Plus is home to nearly every Marvel Cinematic Universe movie ever made, but did you know you can also watch non-MCU Marvel movies on Disney Plus? Disney Plus has a section dedicated to “legacy” Marvel movies that were made before the MCU existed or by other movie studios. This includes Deadpool, the X-Men series, and Fantastic Four. Not all of those movies are worth your time, so we decided to rank the best non-MCU Marvel movies on Disney Plus.
MOVIES

