Witness recounts Sunday’s police chase that started in Pearl and ended in another city
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – For the second time in less than a month, a deadly police pursuit starts in Pearl and ends in another city. Both incidents took an innocent life. Sunday’s deadly police chase, as well as the one that ended in Jackson last month, is causing some people to place blame on those who were fleeing and others to point the finger at the people pursuing.
19-year-old arrested, charged with murder in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – A 19-year-old was arrested and charged with murder on Monday. The department says officers arrested Wiley Green at 2832 Greenwood Avenue for a homicide that occurred on August 7th in the 2700 block of Terry Road. Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here...
19-year-old charged with murder in deadly shooting
JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson police said they have made a murder arrest. Wiley Green, 19, is accused in a deadly shooting that happened last Sunday on Terry Road. Police said Monday he was arrested at a home on Greenwood Avenue. There is no word yet on a motive.
Terry Police chief confirms man was killed in Saturday hit-and-run
TERRY, Miss. (WLBT) – Terry Police are investigating a hit-and-run that claimed the life of Antonio Wade. Police Chief Michael Ivy says Wade was walking near the intersection of the I-55 Frontage Road and Morgan Drive around 12:01 a.m. on Saturday when he was struck by a vehicle. He...
Victim identified, arrest made in deadly Pearl police chase that ended in Flowood
FLOWOOD, Miss. (WLBT) – Officials have announced the name of the victim killed in a Pearl police pursuit that ended in Flowood on Sunday night. Rankin County Coroner David Ruth identified the victim as 47-year-old Steven Pearson. According to Pearl police, Pearson died when his motorcycle was hit at an intersection during the chase.
Bystander killed in police chase for 2nd time in 4 weeks
FLOWOOD, Miss (AP) — For the second time in less than a month, an innocent bystander has been killed during a police chase involving the same Mississippi department. A person died Sunday during a police chase that began in Pearl. The chase ended when the vehicle that was being pursued crashed into a motorcycle, killing the driver.
2 suspects wanted for burglary and arson of Jackson gas station
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – The Jackson Police Department is searching for two suspects involved in the burglary and arson of a gas station on August 8. JPD says the incident occurred at 4:30 a.m. at the Shell Gas Station located at 1141 University Boulevard. If you have any information,...
Jackson police cracking down after recent spike in carjackings
JACKSON, Miss. — The Jackson Police Department is cracking down after a recent spike in carjackings. Eleven carjackings were reported in the month of July. During the same period one year ago there were only three, according to police. The Criminal Apprehension Team hit the streets for a weeklong...
Man accused of making terroristic threats to Yazoo County business
YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – A Yazoo County business employee was arrested after investigators said he threatened to return to his job “to shoot someone.” The Yazoo Herald reported 20-year-old Jerfari Rucker was charged with terroristic threats on Monday, August 8. Chief Deputy Terry Gann, with the Yazoo County Sheriff’s Department, said Rucker sent the […]
PRVWSD plans to relocate Bob Anthony Parkway
BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Pearl River Valley Water Supply District (PRVWSD) said they are taking steps to move Bob Anthony Parkway, which is currently near the Ross Barnett Reservoir. Many consider the Reservoir as a shortcut from Rankin County to Madison County and vice versa. There are no issues with the roadway […]
Beaumont holds fundraiser for men injured in Flora oil tank explosion
PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Beaumont community is rallying together to raise money for six men injured in the Flora oil tank explosion that happened in July. The fundraiser will be at Old South Monuments on Highway 15 on August 20. “It’s a horrible situation for all the families,”...
Chase begins in Pearl, ends with deadly accident in Flowood
FLOWOOD, Miss. (WLBT) – Rankin County Coroner David Ruth confirmed a deadly vehicle crash in Flowood on Sunday. Rankin County Sheriff’s Department PIO Paul Holley says a chase started in Pearl following a traffic stop and ended at the intersection of Flowood Drive and Old Fannin Road. 3...
MBI investigating officer-involved shooting in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) is investigating a shooting that involved Capitol Police. MBI officials said the officer-involved shooting happened near Adelle and Lamar streets in Jackson on Sunday, August 14. Officials said MBI is assessing the incident and gathering evidence. Their findings will be shared with the Attorney General’s […]
Madison Police arrest man after he allegedly shoots his roommate
MADISON, Miss. (WLBT) – One man is behind bars and facing multiple charges Monday morning after allegedly shooting his roommate on Sunday, Madison Police say. According to authorities, George Pickett Jr., 56, of Madison, is being charged with aggravated assault with a weapon, possession of marijuana, and possession of a controlled substance, and is being held at the Madison County Detention Center awaiting his appearance in Madison City Court.
Vicksburg, MS - Suspect in Custody, Deputy Injured Following Pursuit on Fisher Ferry Rd
Vicksburg, MS (August 14, 2022) - One person was arrested and a Warren County Sheriff’s Deputy was hospitalized for injuries after a chase on Friday, August 12th in Warren County. At about 11:00 p.m., a deputy from Warren County initiated a traffic stop with a southbound Grand Marquis on...
Bright Lights Belhaven Nights back after two year hiatus
JACKSON, Miss. — The 14th Annual Bright Lights Belhaven Nights is back Saturday after two years. The Belhaven Historic District has seen an increase in carjacking recently, so organizers have law enforcement officers from the Jackson Police Department, the Baptist Police Department, and the Capitol Police Department patrolling the event.
Jackson to hold water distribution on Aug. 14
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson will distribute cases of bottled water to neighbors on Sunday, August 14. This comes after a citywide boil water notice was issued for Jackson by the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) on Friday, July 29. There will be a limit of one case of water per vehicle. The […]
Man, woman killed in separate shootings in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating two homicides that happened this week. In the first case, Deputy Police Chief Deric Hearn said Christopher Robinson, 45, was found shot in the 2700 block Terry Road on Sunday, August 7. He later died from his injuries at the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) in […]
Man struck and killed by train in Yazoo County
BENTONIA, Miss. (WLBT) – An unidentified man was killed Monday morning in Bentonia after being struck by a train. Sheriff Jacob Sheriff of Yazoo County said the incident occurred around 5:15 a.m., but it’s believed that it could have occurred earlier in the morning. Yazoo County Coroner, Ricky...
Three wanted for drive-by shooting in Covington County
COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Three people are wanted in connection to a drive-by shooting in Covington County. Officials with the Covington County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) said Tadavious King, Tremail Wilson and Juwanna Graham are wanted in connection to a drive-by shooting that happened earlier this week. Officials said the suspects were driving a white […]
