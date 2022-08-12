ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

neusenews.com

Help wanted: Lenoir Community College - Information Technology Instructor

The Information Technology Instructor should be proficient in one or more of the following subject matters including, but not limited to: productivity software, hardware/software support, programming, project management, cybersecurity/crime, networking, server administration, operating systems, virtual and cloud concepts, AR/VR, home automation, mobile device support and app development, etc. Experience preparing students for industry recognized certifications preferred.
KINSTON, NC
wraltechwire.com

Layoffs to hit 200+ workers in Johnston, Pitt Counties

RALEIGH – More than 200 workers are going to lose their jobs in Johnston and Pitt Counties, according to layoff notices filed with the North Carolina Department of Commerce. Two actions affect workers at Aramark. The others will be idled by the closure of a healthcare facility in Greenville.
PITT COUNTY, NC
neusenews.com

Farmers Market update for August 13, 2022

Market open between 8:00 am and 2:00 pm Tuesday and Saturday. Saturday, August 20, 2022 National Honey Bee Day. Celebrate National Honey Bee Day with us. More to follow. Saturday, August 20, 2022 Donation Station (For more info, scroll down) Friday, September 9, 2022 Wings over the Neuse. Tuesday, September...
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tax Collection#Tax Preparation#Property Taxes#Tax Collector#Financial Reports#Jobs#Income Tax#Knowledges
newbernnow.com

New Bern Board of Aldermen to be Sworn in on Monday, August 15, 2022

AMENDED: Email received at 4:38 p.m. on August 12, 2022. 1. Meeting opened by Mayor Dana E. Outlaw. Prayer Coordinated by Mayor Outlaw. Pledge of Allegiance. 4. Consider Adopting a Resolution Calling for a Public Hearing to Rezone 3603 Neuse Boulevard C-4 to C-3. (Ward 4) The owner of 3603...
NEW BERN, NC
WITN

Crews increase containment of Holly Shelter wildfire

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The North Carolina Forest Service has increased personnel to tackle the Juniper Road Two Fire’s flames. With 59 people, 14 tractor plows, two single engine air tankers, a helicopter, a low ground pressure track vehicle, a scout plane, and a lead plane, the fire is held at 1,226 acres, but is now 43% contained.
PENDER COUNTY, NC
neusenews.com

help wanted: The Adams School of Dentistry at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill - Part-Time Clinical Research Assistant

Part-Time Clinical Research Assistant The Adams School of Dentistry at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill is looking to hire a motivated and enthusiastic Clinical Research Assistant to work in Lenoir County, NC. The initial appointment period is three years, part-time 20 hours per week. As the assistant,...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
WITN

School supply giveaways in Eastern Carolina

N.C. (WITN) Ahead of the school year, there are a few areas giving preparing kids for the new school year by giving out free school supplies as prices continue to soar due to inflation. The Duplin Event Center in Kenansville will be giving out free backpacks with school supplies for...
KENANSVILLE, NC
cbs17

Scammer targeting Nash County residents, deputies warn

NASH COUNTY, N.C. (WNCN) — The Nash County Sheriff’s Office is warning the community about a recent scam. Deputies say scammers are calling members of the community and telling people they missed jury duty or that they have a federal warrant. They say the caller claims to be...
NASH COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Craven Co. Community College offers new tuition-free program

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — Craven Community College is offering a new program that gives students an opportunity to learn a trade for free. The Volt Toolbelt Trust covers all registration costs for a credentialed workforce development program. Students will be able to leave the program debt-free and stay within the county to start a […]
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

NCDOT worker hit, killed by vehicle in Wilson County

Sims, N.C. — The North Carolina Department of Transportation said Friday that a worker had been hit and killed by a vehicle in Sims. NCDOT said the employee, 60-year-old Anna Bradshaw, was cleaning up debris along the highway in Wilson when a Honda Accord traveled off the roadway striking her. The driver of the Honda fled the scene after impact.
WNCT

Section of U.S. 64 in Martin Co. to close Monday for bridge repair

ROBERSONVILLE, N.C. – The N.C. Department of Transportation will be closing a five-mile section of eastbound U.S. 64 in Martin County at 6 a.m. on Monday to perform bridge maintenance and repair. NCDOT’s Bridge Maintenance Division will be performing repairs on the highway’s eastbound bridge over Huskanaw Swamp. A detour will be in place at […]
MARTIN COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Onslow County nonprofit set to get brand new facility

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A nonprofit in Onslow County is getting a brand new facility to help serve families in the community even better than before.  The number of kids in the county has grown to over 62,000 since 2010. As that number continues to grow, so does the need for space at One Place. […]
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
WITN

Multiple county agencies on standby for 2,000 acre fire

HOLLY RIDGE, N.C. (WITN) - More than 13 emergency response agencies from as far away as Sampson County were on standby Thursday at the Holly Ridge fire department as crews continue working to contain a 2,000 acre forest fire in Pender County. Pender County Emergency Management, the North Carolina Forest...
PENDER COUNTY, NC
neusenews.com

Lenoir County Sheriff Office: Drug arrest in southern Lenoir County

Lenoir County Sheriff Office posted the following on their Facebook page:. On August 13, 2022, the Lenoir County Sheriff's Narcotics and Criminal Investigations Units executed a search warrant at the residence of Jason Hill on Jessie T. Bryan Road. This search warrant was part of an ongoing drug and criminal violation case. They were assisted in the investigation by the United States Drug Enforcement Administration.
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
WITN

Animal rescue calls for more volunteers, more foster parents

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Humane Society of Eastern Carolina has been hard at work sheltering animals from all around the state. As of Friday, 120 animals are under the care of employees and volunteers, but the lack of personnel is putting a strain on the shelter. Morgan May, the...
GREENVILLE, NC

