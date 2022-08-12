ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Caddo Parish, LA

Comments / 0

Related
KEEL Radio

Shreveport Police Need Help Catching Suspected Car Thieves

Shreveport Police Property Crimes investigators are investigating a string of burglaries across the city where the suspects burglarized vehicles at nursing homes, hospitals, and daycare facilities. The suspects forcibly entered the vehicles by breaking windows and took purses and other items from within. Credit cards taken in the burglaries were used to make purchases following the burglaries.
SHREVEPORT, LA
News Radio 710 KEEL

Caddo Crime Stoppers Searching for Theft Suspect

On July 18th, 2022, Shreveport Police officers were dispatched to 1125 Shreveport Barksdale Highway in reference to a reported theft in progress. On arrival it was discovered that a black male suspect was believed to leave the store without paying for items when a confrontation occurred. The suspect was confronted...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Stabbing leads to Princeton woman's arrest

SHREVEPORT, La. -- 28-year-old woman from Princeton has been arrested for stabbing her boyfriend in Keithville over the weekend, Sheriff Steve Prator said Monday in a news release. The incident was reported to Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office just after 10 p.m. on Friday. Detectives said Wendy Bertrand stabbed her boyfriend...
PRINCETON, LA
KTBS

Karnack community center seeks help in identifying vandals

KARNACK, Texas — Carver Community Pathways to Revitalization is seeking the public’s help in identifying vandals, who recently broke into the newly opened community center, stealing surveillance equipment and more. The trespassers were caught on camera Sunday, the day the community center was scheduled to conduct a raffle...
KARNACK, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
City
Greenwood, LA
Caddo Parish, LA
Crime & Safety
County
Caddo Parish, LA
News Radio 710 KEEL

If You See Police Do This With Their Lights This Is What It Means

I Have Always Wondered Why Police Vehicles Face Us With Blue Lights Shining Bright In the Middle of the Night. If you've ever driven down I-20 chances are you've been blinded by the light and no I'm not talking about Manfred Mann's Earth Band's hit. Why do police officers do this? It's something that irritates me to no end. Especially if I drive up on the bright lights at night.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Death investigation underway in Texarkana; homeless man arrested for murder

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - Police responded to the scene of a home in Texarkana Monday morning (Aug. 15) after someone was found dead inside. The Texarkana Arkansas Police Department says they were called out to the house in the 1600 block of Edwards Street around 8 a.m. Monday morning after a neighbor visited the home to check on a man, and found him dead inside. That man has been identified as Bonderick Nard Jr., 27, of Texarkana, Ark.
TEXARKANA, AR
KTAL

Shreveport, LSU Health create new 911 crisis response system

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The City of Shreveport and LSU Health Shreveport on Monday announced they have formed a team of community organizations focused on improving 911 responses involving individuals with mental illness. The City and LSUHSC in partnership have created an action plan to address the growing mental...
SHREVEPORT, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guardian Alarm Systems#Cpso#Cpl#Guardian Alarms Systems
magnoliareporter.com

Webster Parish Journal : Claims of mistrial in Bruns murder case incorrect

MINDEN, LA -- The possibility of a misunderstanding among prospective jurors is likely what caused the postponement Tuesday of the second-degree murder trial of Logan Harmon Smith. Some local media reported that Bossier-Webster District Attorney Schuyler Marvin said a dispute over whether a person claiming self-defense has the burden of...
SPRINGHILL, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
K945

Shameful ‘Trash Islands’ Exposed by Low Water in Cross Lake

My friend Ray Pliler Pearson who lives on Cross Lake in Shreveport alerted me to these disgusting 'trash islands' forming in the lake over the weekend due to low water levels. Did you know that Cross Lake is where Shreveport gets its water from? Yep! Cross Lake is Shreveport's primary source of water. After seeing the picture above, it really makes you feel safe, doesn't it?
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTAL

Bossier City business sells lemonade to help battle childhood cancer

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Morgan Properties hosted a lemonade fundraiser to support the fight to cure childhood cancer at a Bossier City apartment complex on Friday. The Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation fundraiser was at Stockwell Landing apartments, a property owned and operated by Morgan Properties, as part of their “Caring. Sharing.Giving.” initiative.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
KTAL

$65K in drugs, gun, cash seized in N. Shreveport; 1 arrested

The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Narcotics Unit arrested a Shreveport man for possessing more than $65K of drugs in his home. $65K in drugs, gun, cash seized in N. Shreveport; …. ‘It makes me sick’: Florida woman drowned chihuahua …. 5-year-old cancer patient gets police officer honor. LDH held...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Shreveport man found with over $65,000 in drugs at home

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A Shreveporter is behind bars after Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office agents seized thousands of dollars in drugs from his Cherokee Park home. Cedric Ragster, 53, is charged with two counts of possession of schedule II with intent to distribute, possession of schedule I with Intent to distribute, and possession of a firearm with controlled and dangerous substance.
KTBS

SPD seeks information on vehicle theft suspect

SHREVEPORT, La. -- Shreveport police detectives are releasing a social media photograph of a woman suspected in a vehicle theft in hopes the public can help them find her. The theft took place on July 28. A man told police he left the woman inside his vehicle in the 1000 block of Shreveport Barksdale Highway while he entered a business. The woman drove away and has not returned.
SHREVEPORT, LA
seniorsmatter.com

Transportation for Seniors in Shreveport

To provide access to safe, reliable, and specialized non-emergency medical transportation services and quality care in each trip for individuals with disabilities and health needs. Senior Transportation We know that finding affordable trustworthy transportation for you and your loved ones can be challenging. iShuttle Transportation offers comfortable sedans & wheelchair...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTAL

Stabbing, carjacking suspect captured in Bossier City

News Your Local Election HQ Video ▶️ Weather Sports KTALcares Loving Living Local About Us Jobs. The man wanted for a stabbing and carjacking in Shreveport was captured in Bossier City, according to police. Stabbing, carjacking suspect captured in Bossier …. Caddo Parish school zone speed cameras go...
BOSSIER CITY, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy