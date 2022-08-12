We will find out Tuesday what Town of Seneca residents feel the future of the Ontario County Landfill should be. The Finger Lakes Times reports results of a survey recently completed by Seneca residents will be revealed at Tuesday’s town board meeting. The landfill’s current permit expires in 2028 and the county sought feedback from residents on whether or not they should close the landfill at that time, or extend the life of the permit and expand the landfill.

ONTARIO COUNTY, NY ・ 6 HOURS AGO