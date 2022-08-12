ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ontario County Landfill Survey Results to Be Unveiled Tuesday

We will find out Tuesday what Town of Seneca residents feel the future of the Ontario County Landfill should be. The Finger Lakes Times reports results of a survey recently completed by Seneca residents will be revealed at Tuesday’s town board meeting. The landfill’s current permit expires in 2028 and the county sought feedback from residents on whether or not they should close the landfill at that time, or extend the life of the permit and expand the landfill.
ONTARIO COUNTY, NY
FL Radio Group

Former Red Jacket Principal Award the Liberty Medal

The heroic actions of a high school principal were recognized Monday with the Liberty Medal, the highest honor bestowed upon an individual by the New York State Senate. Former Red Jacket High School principal Mark Bracy was presented with the Medal by State Senator Pam Helming in a ceremony held at the Shortsville American Legion.
SHORTSVILLE, NY
iheart.com

Carelessly Discarded Smoking Material Causes Rooftop Fire on Lyell Ave

Rochester firefighters say carelessly discarded smoking material caused a fire on the roof of a food service equipment business. The fire was reported yesterday afternoon at Main-Ford General Supply on Lyell Avenue. The fire was put out quickly, but heavy smoke in the building had to be cleared with several...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Two cars roll over during crash in Livingston County

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, N.Y. (WHEC) — Crews are investigating a two-car crash, where both cars rolled over on Route 15 in Livingston County. The East Avon Fire Department and other crews responded. Fire officials said a Mercy Flight helicopter airlifted one person to the hospital. The other victims were taken...
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, NY
FL Radio Group

Seneca Falls Woman Accused of Obstruction

Police arrested a Seneca Falls woman over the weekend after they say she intentionally attempted to prevent officers from taking a man to the hospital who was experiencing a mental health emergency. While officers were taking the man into custody, 29-year-old Mariah Dunham interfered physically. Dunham was charged with obstruction...
SENECA FALLS, NY
FL Radio Group

Onondaga County Farm Wins State Ag Award

An area farm has been selected as the recipient of the New York AEM-Leopold Conservation Award. Greenfield Farms, located along Skaneateles Lake, in Onondaga County has received the award which honors a farm for its efforts to promote and protect the environment through the preservation of soil and water quality while ensuring farm viability for future generations.
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
FL Radio Group

Geneva Police Officer Disciplined for Salamendra Screensaver

A Geneva Police officer has been disciplined for violating the department’s general orders by creating a disparaging screensaver of Ward 5 City Councilor Laura Salamendra. That screensaver, which was saved on a police booking area computer, showed Salamendra with the letters ‘GPD’ across her forehead. The Finger...
GENEVA, NY
WHEC TV-10

Dead woman found in Townsend Street residence

Rochester Police confirmed that on Saturday night officers responded to an address on Townsend Street for the report of a deceased woman who was located inside of a residence. They did find a deceased woman when they got there. The incident is still under investigation, and the police have not...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

44-foot-houseboat sinks in Webster, no one injured

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — A 44-foot-houseboat sunk in Lake Ontario offshore of Webster Park on Friday evening, said the U.S. Coast Guard of the Great Lakes. The Coast Guard rescued the two people on the boat and no one was injured. Both were wearing flotation devices when the boat sunk.
WEBSTER, NY
NewsChannel 36

Road and Bridge Closing in Steuben County Starting August 22nd

BATH, N.Y. (WENY) - Beginning August 22nd, a road and a bridge in Steuben County will both be closed for a period of time. County Route 76 in Urbana, will be closed to all traffic between Sanford Road and Greyton H. Taylor Memorial Drive Wessels Road between 7 am and 5 pm from August 22nd through August 26th.
FL Radio Group

Waterloo Man Charged With Driving on a Suspended License

A Waterloo man was arrested following a traffic stop early Sunday morning in the town of Seneca Falls. 29-year-old Timothy Anderson was stopped by police after they say he failed to stop at a stop sign. A check of his license revealed he was suspended. Anderson was charged with aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and was ticketed for failure to stop.
WATERLOO, NY
CITY News

Rochester enters the era of the $250,000 police officer

Rising crime and a labor shortage means no shortage of overtime for police officers. On any given day of the week last year, Rochester Police Officer Kevin Sizer put in a full shift as treasurer at the police union hall, then donned his department-issued blues and climbed into a cruiser for another shift patrolling the city. By the end of any given week, police...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Tractor trailer flipped on its side in thruway crash

ROCHESTER, N.Y. Breaking news overnight, a brutal crash scene on the thruway. You can see the destruction our crew captured at the scene and the crowd of first responders gathered around what appears to be a tractor trailer flipped on its side. We are still awaiting details from the Monroe...
ROCHESTER, NY
FL Radio Group

FL Radio Group

