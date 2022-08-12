The FA will investigate Thomas Tuchel’s post-match comments in the wake of Chelsea’s fiery 2-2 Premier League draw with Tottenham, the PA news agency understands.Tuchel claimed “maybe it would be better” for Anthony Taylor not to referee Chelsea again, with the Blues boss incensed that both of Spurs’ goals stood at Stamford Bridge.Chelsea manager Tuchel and Spurs boss Antonio Conte clashed twice on the touchline, causing two melees as tempers flared in west London on Sunday.Both managers were booked for the first bust-up, then sent off at full-time when a niggly handshake between the pair sparked further ugly scenes.Tuchel accepted...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 14 HOURS AGO