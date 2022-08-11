Read full article on original website
Minnesota Wild Are Breaking Traditional Rebuilding Ideas
For the longest time, the Minnesota Wild were a team stuck in a perpetual loop of mediocrity, failing to perform in the playoffs as a wild card team (occasionally higher) but also never failing enough to warrant a complete tear-down and rebuild from the ground up. An occasional good draft pick and a decent approach to trades allowed them to stay at that wild card level longer than they should have, but it eventually became obvious that changes were needed after a couple of rough seasons in a row.
3 Bruins Storylines to Follow Heading Into 2022-23
As we approach the middle of August, the start to the 2022-23 NHL season creeps closer and closer. Like most of the teams in the league, the Boston Bruins have some storylines hanging over them ahead of training camp which will begin in late September at Warrior Ice Arena under first-year head coach Jim Montgomery.
Penguins' Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin on NHL Network's Top 20 Centers List
The Pittsburgh Penguins may be an aging team, but their veterans are still some of the best in the league. According to a new NHL Network list, two Penguins legends are among the league’s top 20 centers. Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin have been seen as two of the...
Lightning Have Internal Alex Killorn Replacement if They Trade Him
Rumors are just rumors until they become facts. After the Tampa Bay Lightning’s colossal collapse to the Columbus Blue Jackets in the first round of the 2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs, it seemed like the entire team was rumored to be on the trading block. However, three players kept rising to the top each season when the salary cap issue was mentioned: Tyler Johnson, Ondrej Palat and Alex Killorn. Two of those players have already been traded away — Killorn is the last man standing. We’ll examine what his future could look like with the team and who could possibly replace him.
NHL Rumors: The Calgary Flames, and the Chicago Blackhawks
Welcome to our daily rumours article brought to you by Betway Sports. Some potential targets if the Flames are looking to add salary. Steve Macfarlane of Calgary Hockey Now: Calgary Flames forward Milan Lucic has a year left on his contract and there is no urgent need for the Flames to trade him. Now, if they were taking on another large salary, he might become an option.
