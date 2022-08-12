Read full article on original website
TMZ.com
Anne Heche Severely Burned In Fiery Car Crash, New Video Shows Her Speeding
5:31 PM PT -- Anne Heche was driving like a maniac in between her two car crashes ... and new video shows her speeding down a residential street before crashing into a home and igniting a blaze. TMZ obtained footage showing Anne flying down a street in her blue Mini...
Anne Heche's Cause Of Death Explained
Actor Anne Heche, star of "Donnie Brasco," "Wag the Dog," and "Six Days, Seven Nights," died on Friday after a serious car crash on August 5.
Anne Heche’s Family Guide: Meet Her Sons, Their Fathers and More
Over the years, Anne Heche has made a name for herself in various movie and TV projects — but it was her role as a mother that quickly became her favorite part to play. The Ohio native first expanded her family in 2002 when she gave birth to son Homer. Heche and Coleman Laffoon called […]
A timeline of Anne Heche’s car crash: How star’s fiery crash landed her in critical condition
"Six Days Seven Nights" star Anne Heche crashed a vehicle two times Friday in a matter of minutes, causing a fire at a Mar Vista, California, home after the second accident. The fire reportedly engulfed the house in flames, and Heche was transported to a Los Angeles hospital immediately by an ambulance, according to emergency responders.
Head Injuries, Spine Trauma & A Car Engulfed In Flames: Inside The Mysteries Of Paul Walker's Tragic Death
The Fast and the Furious star Paul Walker shot to fame for his role as Brian O'Connor in the beloved action film franchise, but his journey to stardom abruptly ended when the actor was tragically killed in a shocking car accident alongside business partner Roger Rodas in late 2013. As new details emerge, fans and medical experts alike continue to unravel the mysteries of Walker's sudden passing."I can see from the crash investigation reports that both Paul and Roger were wearing their seatbelts and that they were securely fastened. All the car's airbags had also been deployed correctly," Dr. Michael...
Robyn Griggs, ‘Another World’ Actress, Dies at 49
Robyn Griggs, known for her roles on soap operas Another World and One Life to Live, has died. She was 49. The actress’ passing was announced on her Facebook page Saturday. She had been battling cervical cancer and was open about her health struggles on social media, with Griggs posting last month that she had been diagnosed with four new tumors. More from The Hollywood ReporterAnne Heche Taken Off Life Support, Rep Says; Dies at 53Jessica Klein, 'Beverly Hills, 90210' Writer and Producer, Dies at 66Denise Dowse, Actress in 'Beverly Hills, 90210' and 'Insecure,' Dies at 64 Griggs debuted as Stephanie Hobart on One...
Washington Examiner
Kobe Bryant crash photos: LA deputy shockingly says he doesn't regret taking pics of remains
The Los Angeles County sheriff's deputy who took photos of the late Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna, and seven others' remains insisted he doesn't regret doing so. Deputy Doug Johnson testified in court Friday about the 25 photos he took and shared with two firefighters he deemed senior in command. Johnson claimed Raul Versales, a deputy who was at the command post at the bottom of the hill in Calabasas, California, where the helicopter crashed, instructed him to do so. Versales claimed in his own deposition that he did not "request photographs."
Anne Heche Car Crash: Major Health Update Released
Anne Heche, who currently remains in a coma, was involved in a gruesome automobile accident on Friday. However, on Thursday, August 11th, a close friend of Heche shared details about the crash and a health update with The Daily Mail. According to the outlet, a close friend of Heche told...
Anne Heche being investigated for felony DUI after fiery car crash
After last week's fiery crash in California that landed actress Anne Heche in the hospital, police are now investigating the vehicular accident as a felony rather than a misdemeanor.
Rosie O’Donnell Responds to News Anne Heche Won’t Survive Injuries From Crash
Rosie O’Donnell responded to the news that actress Anne Heche won’t survive being taken off life support after the fiery crash that left her in a coma earlier this week. The former host of The View posted a video on her TikTok in response to the sad news.
Anne Heche in 'stable' condition after chaotic car crash, 'expected to pull through'
Actress Anne Heche is in "stable" condition after crashing a car into a California home Friday. A representative for the actress told People magazine, "Anne is currently in stable condition. Her family and friends ask for your thoughts and prayers and to respect her privacy during this difficult time." Heche's...
Teenager dies after his clothes got caught in a wood chipper and sucked him inside
A Pennsylvania teenager has died after he was pulled into a wood chipper while he was working his summer job. Isiah Bedocs was working with a tree removal service when his clothes got caught by the machine in the Lehigh Valley, according to the New York Post. The tragic incident...
Anne Heche Car Crash: Authorities Confirm Actress Was Driving Under the Influence
The LAPD has revealed that Anne Heche was under the influence of cocaine and possibly fentanyl when she crashed her Mini Cooper into a home on August 5th. Initially, police believed she had been drinking vodka. But no alcohol was found in her system. According to TMZ, a source with...
Anne Heche’s heart being kept beating for organ donation assessment
Anne Heche’s heart is being kept beating despite the actress being declared legally dead so doctors can determine whether her remaining organs are viable to be donated.The actress, 53, was officially declared brain dead and will be taken off life support after suffering a brain injury as a result of crashing into a house in Los Angeles on August 5.Heche, who’s been hospitalized at the Grossman Burn Center at West Hills hospital north of Los Angeles, suffered a “severe anoxic brain injury” in the crash, according to a statement released Thursday night on behalf of her family and friends.Sign up to our free newsletters here.
LAPD Releases Statement on Anne Heche Car Crash Hours After Her Death
Actress Anne Heche sadly passed following her horrific car crash last week. The LAPD has released a statement hours after her death was announced. Heche, 53, was seen speeding through a residential neighborhood before crashing into an apartment garage. She then sped off again and crashed into a home. This collision sent both her vehicle and the home into flames. Heche was reported to be in “critical condition” following the crash. She was soon in a coma due to the burns she had sustained in the crash.
Anne Heche Reportedly Has ‘Long Recovery Ahead’ Following Serious Car Crash
Anne Heche has a “long recovery ahead” following her car crash that left her vehicle… The post Anne Heche Reportedly Has ‘Long Recovery Ahead’ Following Serious Car Crash appeared first on Outsider.
Anne Heche Car Crash: Lifetime Reveals Major News About Her Upcoming Movie as She Remains in ‘Critical Condition’
On Friday, a small residential area in Los Angeles, California witnessed a blue Mini, driven by actress Anne Heche, crash into two different houses. Although nearby pedestrians tried to help the actress, when they approached, she reversed out of the first house, only to crash into another one down the road, causing her car to burst into flames. Transported to a nearby hospital, many are wondering exactly what happened before Heche raced recklessly down the road. While considered to be in “extreme critical condition” by her representative, Lifetime is still moving forward with their upcoming film starring the actress.
BBC
Archie Battersbee: Inquest opens into death of Southend 12-year-old
The death of Archie Battersbee, who was at the centre of a legal battle between his parents and doctors, was a "tragedy", a coroner said. The inquest into the death of the 12-year-old from Southend-on-Sea, Essex, was opened on Friday at Essex Coroner's Court. It heard he died of a...
Anne Heche’s Blood Tested Positive For Narcotics, Says LAPD
On Friday, actress Anne Heche reportedly crashed her car into a Los Angeles home. The accident left her in a coma for several days before she succumbed to her injuries and died. After eye-witnesses claimed to have seen her speeding down the road, investigators issued a drug test that found Heche had narcotics in her system.
Anne Heche's family hopes to donate her organs after fiery car crash that left her on life support
Loved ones of actress Anne Heche had been hoping for a miracle after her crash in Mar Vista last week, but the family is now making arrangements to fulfill her wishes of being an organ donor. Reps for the Emmy award winning actress said she's legally dead, but that her heart is still beating as doctors determine if her organs are able to be used for transplants. It's been a week since Heche crashed her car into a house in Mar Vista. The fiery crash destroyed a home and left the actress in critical condition at a burn center in West Hills,...
