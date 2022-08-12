ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
OK! Magazine

Head Injuries, Spine Trauma & A Car Engulfed In Flames: Inside The Mysteries Of Paul Walker's Tragic Death

The Fast and the Furious star Paul Walker shot to fame for his role as Brian O'Connor in the beloved action film franchise, but his journey to stardom abruptly ended when the actor was tragically killed in a shocking car accident alongside business partner Roger Rodas in late 2013. As new details emerge, fans and medical experts alike continue to unravel the mysteries of Walker's sudden passing."I can see from the crash investigation reports that both Paul and Roger were wearing their seatbelts and that they were securely fastened. All the car's airbags had also been deployed correctly," Dr. Michael...
The Hollywood Reporter

Robyn Griggs, ‘Another World’ Actress, Dies at 49

Robyn Griggs, known for her roles on soap operas Another World and One Life to Live, has died. She was 49. The actress’ passing was announced on her Facebook page Saturday. She had been battling cervical cancer and was open about her health struggles on social media, with Griggs posting last month that she had been diagnosed with four new tumors. More from The Hollywood ReporterAnne Heche Taken Off Life Support, Rep Says; Dies at 53Jessica Klein, 'Beverly Hills, 90210' Writer and Producer, Dies at 66Denise Dowse, Actress in 'Beverly Hills, 90210' and 'Insecure,' Dies at 64 Griggs debuted as Stephanie Hobart on One...
Washington Examiner

Kobe Bryant crash photos: LA deputy shockingly says he doesn't regret taking pics of remains

The Los Angeles County sheriff's deputy who took photos of the late Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna, and seven others' remains insisted he doesn't regret doing so. Deputy Doug Johnson testified in court Friday about the 25 photos he took and shared with two firefighters he deemed senior in command. Johnson claimed Raul Versales, a deputy who was at the command post at the bottom of the hill in Calabasas, California, where the helicopter crashed, instructed him to do so. Versales claimed in his own deposition that he did not "request photographs."
Outsider.com

Anne Heche Car Crash: Major Health Update Released

Anne Heche, who currently remains in a coma, was involved in a gruesome automobile accident on Friday. However, on Thursday, August 11th, a close friend of Heche shared details about the crash and a health update with The Daily Mail. According to the outlet, a close friend of Heche told...
The Independent

Anne Heche’s heart being kept beating for organ donation assessment

Anne Heche’s heart is being kept beating despite the actress being declared legally dead so doctors can determine whether her remaining organs are viable to be donated.The actress, 53, was officially declared brain dead and will be taken off life support after suffering a brain injury as a result of crashing into a house in Los Angeles on August 5.Heche, who’s been hospitalized at the Grossman Burn Center at West Hills hospital north of Los Angeles, suffered a “severe anoxic brain injury” in the crash, according to a statement released Thursday night on behalf of her family and friends.Sign up to our free newsletters here.
Outsider.com

LAPD Releases Statement on Anne Heche Car Crash Hours After Her Death

Actress Anne Heche sadly passed following her horrific car crash last week. The LAPD has released a statement hours after her death was announced. Heche, 53, was seen speeding through a residential neighborhood before crashing into an apartment garage. She then sped off again and crashed into a home. This collision sent both her vehicle and the home into flames. Heche was reported to be in “critical condition” following the crash. She was soon in a coma due to the burns she had sustained in the crash.
Outsider.com

Anne Heche Car Crash: Lifetime Reveals Major News About Her Upcoming Movie as She Remains in ‘Critical Condition’

On Friday, a small residential area in Los Angeles, California witnessed a blue Mini, driven by actress Anne Heche, crash into two different houses. Although nearby pedestrians tried to help the actress, when they approached, she reversed out of the first house, only to crash into another one down the road, causing her car to burst into flames. Transported to a nearby hospital, many are wondering exactly what happened before Heche raced recklessly down the road. While considered to be in “extreme critical condition” by her representative, Lifetime is still moving forward with their upcoming film starring the actress.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Anne Heche's family hopes to donate her organs after fiery car crash that left her on life support

Loved ones of actress Anne Heche had been hoping for a miracle after her crash in Mar Vista last week, but the family is now making arrangements to fulfill her wishes of being an organ donor. Reps for the Emmy award winning actress said she's legally dead, but that her heart is still beating as doctors determine if her organs are able to be used for transplants. It's been a week since Heche crashed her car into a house in Mar Vista. The fiery crash destroyed a home and left the actress in critical condition at a burn center in West Hills,...
