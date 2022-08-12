ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Clara County, CA

Comments / 6

Related
KTVU FOX 2

Mental health workers "strike" Kaiser Permanente

San Francisco, California - Kaiser Permanente, the nation's largest non-profit HMO, is seeing mass picketing at four northern and central California locations. The biggest worry right now is how long will the labor action last. Some two thousand Kaiser Permanente mental health therapists made good on their promise to begin...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Lookout Santa Cruz

As Watsonville Community Hospital moves to complete public ownership, nurses decry major staffing changes

At the end of August, a bankruptcy judge will likely OK the sale of the money-losing hospital to a public district, run by a board to be elected over time. Just as that big change moves forward, all of the hospital's 247 nurses have been told to "rebid" their jobs. Most part-time jobs are going away, and nurses say the impact on daily staffing — and patient care — could be substantial.
WATSONVILLE, CA
KCRA.com

Thousands of Kaiser Permanente employees on strike Monday

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Thousands of mental health employees at Kaiser Permanente across Northern California are on strike on Monday. About 2,000 health workers with the National Union of Healthcare Workers have agreed to an open-ended strike after negotiations on improving patient care fell through. according to the union. "Kaiser...
SACRAMENTO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Jose, CA
Local
California Society
Santa Clara County, CA
Society
Santa Clara County, CA
Government
County
Santa Clara County, CA
Local
California Government
City
Santa Clara, CA
indybay.org

Minimum income requirements continue to exclude the poor from affordable housing projects

Minimum income requirements continue to exclude the poor from affordable housing projects. Oakland - The recent July 28, 2022, annual Out of Reach report from the National Low Income Housing Coalition (NLIHC) reveals that Americans who are working a full-time job at the applicable federal, state, or local minimum wage throughout the United States cannot afford the estimated rent for two-bedroom modest housing at fair market value (FMR) anywhere throughout the country during 2022.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San José Spotlight

East San Jose council candidates speak on homelessness, police

Candidates vying to represent San Jose’s East and Central districts gathered downtown to sound off on their priorities at a recent forum. The Friday morning forum, hosted by the San Jose Downtown Association, featured District 5 city council candidates Nora Campos, a former state assemblymember, and Santa Clara County Board of Education President Peter Ortiz, as... The post East San Jose council candidates speak on homelessness, police appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SAN JOSE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Supportive Housing#Homelessness#Affordable Housing#Destination Home
CBS San Francisco

Santa Clara County reopens applications for $2,500 microbusiness grants

SAN JOSE – Small businesses in Santa Clara County can apply for grants of up to $2,500 if they have been negatively affected by the COVID-19 pandemic after the county reopened its microbusiness grant program.While the county has awarded more than 500 grants through the program's first two phases, roughly 300 grants are still available to small businesses like sidewalk vendors and independent contractors. To qualify, businesses must have less than $50,000 in total revenue in each of the last three years, according to the county. Applicants must also be currently in operation, have fewer than five employees and demonstrate...
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Homeless
svvoice.com

Kaiser Permanente Santa Clara Nurse Interns Get First-Hand Experience

Anmal Sandher, a nursing student at San Jose State University, is spending her summer vacation working and learning alongside registered nurses in the Intensive Care Unit at Kaiser Permanente Santa Clara. “I’m caring for patients and getting clinical experience at the same time,” Sandher said. Her San Jose...
SANTA CLARA, CA
CBS San Francisco

Returning students greeted by heat wave; Temperatures to top 100 in many communities

WALNUT CREEK -- As students return to classrooms across the San Francisco Bay Area on Monday, they will be greeted by sweltering temperatures as a heat wave begins blanketing the region.It won't last long, forecasters said, temperatures should return to their normal spread by Wednesday evening.The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat watch for Tuesday for communities bordering the Central Valley, including eastern portions of Contra Costa, Alameda and Santa Clara counties. An additional heat advisory was also issued Monday afternoon. The advisory will go into effect late Tuesday morning and expire at 8 p.m. Tuesday night."Record or near...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San José Spotlight

San Jose home hit by cars 23 times

Ray Minter was drifting off to sleep when a loud boom shook his East San Jose home. A moment of panic set in as he shuffled out of bed to understand what jolted his house like an earthquake. He knew it was too short to be an earthquake and too intense to be something heavy falling off a shelf.... The post San Jose home hit by cars 23 times appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SAN JOSE, CA
theplanetD

25 Things to do in San Jose, California in 2022

Few places are as beautiful as California. The state has some of the best beaches, cities, and hikes in the entire United States. Located in Northern California just one hour south of San Francisco, San Jose is one of the best cities on the west coast. San Jose is a...
SAN JOSE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Firefighters respond to vegetation fire near Castro Valley

CASTRO VALLEY, Calif. - A vegetation fire broke out Monday afternoon east of Castro Valley near westbound Interstate Highway 580, Alameda County fire officials said. The 10-acre fire was reported at about 4:20 p.m. east of Eden Canyon Road. The blaze is growing at a moderate rate, Cal Fire officials...
CASTRO VALLEY, CA
KRON4 News

Massive cannabis operation discovered in berry farm

SALINAS, Calif. (BCN) — State and local agencies discovered an unpermitted cannabis operation hidden inside a berry farm in Salinas, Monterey County District Attorney Jeannine Pacioni announced Thursday. Investigators recovered over 14,000 cannabis plants and over 15 tons of processed cannabis found in 300 hoop houses, which were allegedly concealed by berry bushes. The investigation […]
SALINAS, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Dive team searches for passenger who leapt from San Francisco ferry

OAKLAND, Calif. - A passenger jumped from a San Francisco ferry boat as it navigated the Oakland Estuary over the weekend and has not been found, authorities said. A dive team was searching for the passenger who went overboard, the Alameda County Sheriff's Office said. The person had not been located by Sunday evening.
OAKLAND, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy