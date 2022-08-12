SAN JOSE – Small businesses in Santa Clara County can apply for grants of up to $2,500 if they have been negatively affected by the COVID-19 pandemic after the county reopened its microbusiness grant program.While the county has awarded more than 500 grants through the program's first two phases, roughly 300 grants are still available to small businesses like sidewalk vendors and independent contractors. To qualify, businesses must have less than $50,000 in total revenue in each of the last three years, according to the county. Applicants must also be currently in operation, have fewer than five employees and demonstrate...

