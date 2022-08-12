Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Southern Baptist abuse claims under DoJ investigation
Leaders of the largest Protestant denomination in the US say the authorities have started an inquiry into sexual abuse by its clergy. Lawyers for the Southern Baptist Convention (SBC) said they would co-operate with the investigation "fully and completely". A report in May said the SBC had covered up the...
BBC
The patients locked in secure hospitals for decades
Scots with learning disabilities and autism have been locked in secure hospitals and psychiatric wards for decades, a BBC investigation has found. They remain unable to get out despite Scottish ministers saying 22 years ago that they should be living independently in the community. BBC Disclosure found one person with...
BBC
Some antidepressants may make heatwave challenging
People taking some mental health medication need to be extra cautious during the heatwave, the ex-head of the Royal College of Psychiatrists says. Some antipsychotic medications and antidepressants may hinder the body from regulating temperature properly. Certain drugs can also cause people to sweat excessively, not register thirst or make...
BBC
Cost of living 'could increase youth homelessness'
A Scottish charity fears the cost of living crisis will have a "huge impact" on youth homelessness. Edinburgh-based Rock Trust supports young homeless people or those at risk of homelessness aged 16-25. It offers an emergency accommodation service called Nightstop which aims to protect young homeless people from abuse in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
BBC
Hinstock sisters' fears about 'really dangerous' A41
Two sisters say they feel their family put their lives at risk every time they turn on and off their driveway which is next to a busy A-road. Victoria and Jasmine Blackwell live by the A41 near Hinstock, Shropshire, and said it was "really dangerous". The stretch of road, from...
BBC
Canterbury: David Creed jailed for killing partner with carving knife
A man who stabbed his partner to death with a carving knife at their home has been jailed. David Creed, 53, attacked 50-year-old Catherine Granger at the maisonette they shared in Canterbury, Kent. He was sentenced to 16 years in prison after admitting manslaughter by diminished responsibility. Maidstone Crown Court...
BBC
Parc Prison, Bridgend: Investigation after inmate death
A 38-year-old inmate has died at Parc Prison in Bridgend. Next of kin have been informed after his death on Friday, and the prison said its thoughts were with his "family and friends at this difficult time". It will be investigated by the Prisons and Probation Ombudsman as with all...
Comments / 0