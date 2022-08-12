Read full article on original website
Related
FOX 11 and 41
Clear the Shelters: Yakima Humane Society
YAKIMA, Wash. – The Yakima Humane Society has been full of animals for the past three months. This month since NBC Right Now has been participating in the Clear the Shelters Campaign, so far the Yakima Humane Society has had 12 adult dogs adopted, 18 puppies, and 22 kittens.
Tri-Cities Answers: Best Spots For River Tubing Before Summer Ends?
If you have never floated down a river in a tube or raft on a hot day with your favorite beverage in your hand, your missing out! River tubing can be dangerous however if you aren't familiar with the area or aren't prepared. So where are the safest and best places to go river tubing near the Tri-Cities?
10 Things We Can’t Wait to Eat at the Fair This Fall
10 Things We Can't Wait to Eat at the Fair This Fall. Our mouths are watering just thinking about fair food and soon, we won't have much longer to wait to eat them! The Central Washington State Fair is happening in Yakima on September 23rd through October 2, 2022. We fairgoers in Central WA can't wait to eat at the fair. We need our food fix! Which ones are your faves?
8-year-old Yakima girl wants to use lemonade stand profits to help the homeless
YAKIMA, Wash. — More than 100 kids are bringing their own unique spin on a classic summer drink to SOZO Sports Complex on Saturday as part of the Lemonade Day festival for young entrepreneurs. One of those proud young business owners, 8-year-old Elleanna Modest, is hoping to raise enough...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The Top 5 Places to Spoil your Dog in the Yakima Valley
The furry family members we call pets deserve to be spoiled, that's right I'm talking about our dogs. They carry the weight of the world on their shoulders, whether you realize it or not. Their surroundings are their world, including us, so when we're stressed, they're stressed. Let your dog...
Yakima Herald Republic
Things have changed in Tieton, a small town that brings together agriculture, artists and families
From a bench in Tieton City Park, John Kobli had a 360-degree view of the town square that holds a million memories. A lifelong resident of Tieton, the 71-year-old could point to any spot in the area and recall what used to be there. That orange barn-like structure that now...
‘It’s a way of healing’: Bikers deliver memorial ribbon for fallen Naches firefighter’s family
NACHES, Wash. — Naches volunteer firefighter Blake Nelson was just 35 years old when he died of complications due to COVID-19 last fall, but made an immeasurable impact on his family, friends and his community. Nelson is remembered by his fellow firefighters as a man who put others before...
The 3 Best Places in Yakima to Rescue a Cat
It's national rescue a cat day, so we wanted to celebrate by helping you find your next furry friend. If you're looking to add to your family a cat is the perfect option. They take care of themselves, for the most part, just add food water, and kitty litter, not altogether.
IN THIS ARTICLE
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Developer discusses updated plans for Central Washington surf park
YAKIMA - An early rough ride for a proposed surf park north of Moxee has reached calmer waters since Yakima County officials green-lighted the project following a long and contentious approval process earlier this year. But that doesn’t mean Joey Lawrence and others developing Barreled on an 80-acre site near...
The 5 Best Spots to Watch the Sunset in Washington State
We talk about the beauty of Washington a lot here, but can you blame us? Everywhere you look is like a beautiful Bob Ross painting. The Pacific North West is a place you can truly get lost in...in a good way. That being said we've decided to make a top five list of the best places to watch a sunset in Washington.
Top 4 Best Places to buy Physical Books in Yakima
It's no secret we're in the year 2022, everything is at the end of our fingertips with a push of a button. You can download hundreds of thousands of books at any time. However, some still love going out and finding physical copies of their favorite books. Whether you have...
These areas of WA are likely to get hotter – but people keep moving there
Already this year, the Tri-Cities saw a record-breaking heat wave of 100 degrees or higher for 11 straight days.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Grandview Parade Photos: Yakima Valley Fair & Rodeo Weekend Fun
This is one event the entire Yakima Valley looks forward to each year. The Yakima Valley Fair and Rodeo in Grandview at the Country Fair Park. It has it all - exciting rodeo action, live country music, a beer garden, exhibits, great food, and fun!. Grandview Parade on Thursday, August...
Motorcycle Rider Dies After Yakima Crash
A 73-year-old man died in a motorcycle crash in Yakima Saturday. Yakima Police say the man was riding eastbound in the 1400 block of West Lincoln Avenue when a delivery vehicle stopped in front of him. Witnesses say the man crashed while trying to change lanes. Witnesses told police they...
1 Bed & Bar Lying Hidden Behind a Popular Yakima Bar Is Now on Airbnb
Did you know that cute charming tiny house behind Bill's Place bar in Yakima is now on Airbnb? Well, at least PART of it. We have seen that little house behind Bill's Place and wondered for years who actually lives in there. We didn't know that the charming little house is actually three apartments.
Top 7 Reasons You Can’t Miss the Final Downtown Summer Nights
Is it just me, or is summer going faster this year?. One sure sign we've come a long way is that we've already come to the final week for Yakima's Downtown Summer Nights. Yakima's Downtown Summer Nights Finale is Thursday, August 11th. In addition to August 11th being my paternal...
Former Toppenish Teacher Arrested in California
A former teacher at Toppenish High School, wanted on an arrest warrant from Yakima County has been arrested in California. 40-year-old Bertha Cerna was jailed in Orange County California on Sunday. She remains jailed Today but could soon be back in Yakima. Cerna is wanted on several different charges in...
COVID takes a turn in Tri-Cities. Here’s the latest on infections and deaths
CDC revises COVID community ratings for Tri-Cities area.
Yakima Herald Republic
The Kemper burger and its famous red relish still delight the faithful in Yakima
Sight, smell and taste can trigger memories and connect us to the past. The sight, smell and taste of a Kemper burger, for instance. The Kemper burger originated in May 1954 at Kemper’s Drive-In at 306 S. First St. It became a Yakima fast-food staple. “The Kemper burger was...
There Are Only 3 Sweet As A Peach Days in August, Head to Grandview!
The summer may be almost over but it is the ripe time for picking fresh, juicy, sweet, delicious peaches. Bill's Berry Farm is hosting 3 Sweet As A Peach Days during the month of August, so head to Grandview, WA!. WHAT IS SWEET AS PEACH DAYS?. Bill's Berry Farm is...
92.9 The Bull
Yakima, WA
4K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
92.9 The Bull plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Yakima, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0