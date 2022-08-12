ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yakima, WA

Clear the Shelters: Yakima Humane Society

YAKIMA, Wash. – The Yakima Humane Society has been full of animals for the past three months. This month since NBC Right Now has been participating in the Clear the Shelters Campaign, so far the Yakima Humane Society has had 12 adult dogs adopted, 18 puppies, and 22 kittens.
