Read full article on original website
Related
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Details released in Pickaway Co. knife attack
PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — New details were released by law enforcement Monday in the case of a teen who stabbed her boyfriend. According to the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to 9905 Shepherd Road Lot 13 shortly after 5:00 p.m. on Sunday. Reports say 17-year-old Savanna...
Gang member sentenced in 2 Hilltop fatal shootings from 2018
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Hilltop gang member was sentenced to 72 years to life in prison for the shooting deaths of two people four years ago, one of whom was a pregnant woman. The Franklin County Prosecutor's Office said 23-year-old Mario Wade was sentenced after being found guilty of aggravated murder on Monday.
1 dead following east Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person has died following a shooting in east Columbus on Monday, according to Columbus police. A dispatcher said a call for the shooting came in around 4:10 p.m. The victim was found in the 1000 block of South Ashburton Road, just north of East Main...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Person of interest in Pike Co. homicide captured by law enforcement
WAVERLY, Ohio — 50-year-old Charles Jeffrey Meddock was arrested by the Pike County Sheriff’s Office on Saturday for an outstanding drug possession warrant. Authorities say he is a person of interest in a recent homicide and car theft. On Thursday, August 4, the Pike County Sheriff’s Office was...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
dayton247now.com
Two charged in stabbings in Dayton over weekend
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Two men are in jail after unrelated stabbings over the weekend in Dayton. Dayton Police Maj. Brian Johns said Monday that two such stabbings are unusual for the city to experience. Both stabbings were fatal. Police responded about 6:54p.m. Saturday to the 2700 block of Wentworth...
Hilltop Hot Boys gang member gets 72 years in prison for double homicide in 2018
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus man was sentenced to 72 years in prison Friday on charges related to the 2018 murders of a pregnant woman and her fiancé. A Franklin County jury found Mario Wade, 23, guilty of two counts of murder and other offenses stemming from the deaths of Keith Williams III and […]
Man critical after southwest Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is in critical condition after a shooting on the southwest side of Columbus, according to police. Officers went to Ashberry Village Drive and Hall Road at 12:30 p.m. on the report of a shooting and found one man injured, per Columbus police. Police say the man was taken to […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Pickaway Co. mother sentenced to prison in overdose death of toddler
PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — A Pickaway County mother will spend the next two decades behind bars in connection with the overdose death of her 20-month-old child. Brianna Roush, 27, was indicted back in January after her child ingested the deadly synthetic drug fentanyl. Roush and Nicholas Lee, 25, admitted...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Gov. DeWine on Ohio FBI standoff: ‘Very scary’
WHITEHALL, Ohio (WCMH) – The Ohio governor shared his thoughts Monday morning after a man tried to break into an Ohio FBI office while armed. Gov. Mike DeWine gave comments about the standoff while he was visiting the Whitehall Police Department to announce an increase in funds for law enforcement through the Ohio Violent Crime […]
Drunk driving crackdown to begin before Labor Day
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol is getting ready to launch its yearly "Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over" campaign ahead of the Labor Day holiday weekend.
East Columbus shooting leaves one person dead
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is dead after being shot on the east side of Columbus, police said. At approximately 4:10 p.m. on Monday, Columbus police responded to reports of a shooting that arose from an altercation at the 1000 block of South Ashburton Road, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Columbus police […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Teen stabs her boyfriend after fight in Pickaway Co.
PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — The Pickaway Sheriff’s Office responded to the 9000 block of Shepherd Road near Lockbourne Sunday evening for a reported stabbing. According to initial reports, an altercation between a juvenile female and her boyfriend ended with the male subject being stabbed in the hand with what dispatchers described as a “large steak knife.”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Shots fired in north Columbus bar during fight, per police
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Shots were fired overnight Monday during a fight inside a north Columbus bar, according to Columbus police. Police say that around 2:30 a.m., they received reports of shots fired in Ledo’s Tavern on North High Street and officers discovered a bullet that went through the ceiling of an apartment above the […]
dayton247now.com
Coroner identifies man killed in crash with Rumpke truck
TROTWOOD, Ohio (WKEF) -- The Montgomery County Coroner's Office has identified the man killed Friday in a crash involving a Rumpke trash truck. Dr. Kent E. Harshbarger, Montgomery County coroner, said 50-year-old Shane McCann of Franklin died on Friday at 92245 Little Richmond Road in Trotwood.. Rumpke on Friday said...
cwcolumbus.com
Reward offered for tips in 2020 south Columbus homicide
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Detectives are seeking tips in a south Columbus double shooting that left one dead. Columbus Police responded to a shooting that happened around 4:45 a.m. in the 1100 block of Heyl Avenue on May 5, 2020. Police said 30-year-old Zachariah Perry was pronounced dead at...
21-year-old man shot in downtown near nightclub pronounced dead
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police announced Sunday that a 21-year-old man died after being shot Saturday morning near a downtown Columbus nightclub. CPD stated they received reports of a shooting close to 1:45 a.m. Saturday near the XO nightclub on East Long Street. At the scene, officers found Sylvester Watkins with a gunshot wound. […]
Ohio jail to eliminate in-person visits
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A Franklin County jail is eliminating in-person visits between those incarcerated and their guests. Through a partnership with Viapath Technologies, those behind the bars of the 650-bed Franklin County Corrections Center II in Columbus on Jackson Pike will instead be granted two 20-minute virtual visits – via a tablet assigned to […]
dayton247now.com
District says "medical occurrence" caused bus to crash into home with students aboard
COLLEGE CORNER, Ohio (WKEF) -- A school bus crashed into the front porch of a home with at least 30 students aboard in Preble County on Monday. In the 911 call, dispatch asked, “Is anyone injured?”. The 911 caller responded, “A couple of them hit their head.”. The...
sciotopost.com
Chillicothe Man Arrested for Assault on Peace Officer After Driving Drunk
Chillicothe – A man who was belligerent with officers after being caught speeding recklessly down Douglas Street was arrested over the weekend. According to Chillicothe police, a detective was working in the area of Gilmore and Douglas around 2:51 am on 8/13/22 when he heard and saw a Motorcycle with a loud exhaust accelerating at a high rate of speed down Douglas street which is a marked 25 mph zone. When the detective started to follow the motorcycle he was able to catch up to the driver crossing the railroad tracks as Douglas and Washington. As soon as the motorcycle crossed the railroad tracks he sped up again that’s when the marked patrol vehicle turned on his overhead lights and attempted to stop. The detective reported that while he followed the motorcycle he was driving at around 65 mph in a 25 mph zone.
Detectives look for tips in 2020 south Columbus murder case
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Central Ohio Crime Stoppers and police detectives are looking for community tips into the 2020 shooting death of Zachariah Perry in south Columbus. On May 5, 2020, Columbus police officers went to the 1100 block of Heyl Avenue and found two men with gunshot wounds. Perry was pronounced dead at 5:13 […]
Comments / 0