Chillicothe – A man who was belligerent with officers after being caught speeding recklessly down Douglas Street was arrested over the weekend. According to Chillicothe police, a detective was working in the area of Gilmore and Douglas around 2:51 am on 8/13/22 when he heard and saw a Motorcycle with a loud exhaust accelerating at a high rate of speed down Douglas street which is a marked 25 mph zone. When the detective started to follow the motorcycle he was able to catch up to the driver crossing the railroad tracks as Douglas and Washington. As soon as the motorcycle crossed the railroad tracks he sped up again that’s when the marked patrol vehicle turned on his overhead lights and attempted to stop. The detective reported that while he followed the motorcycle he was driving at around 65 mph in a 25 mph zone.

CHILLICOTHE, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO