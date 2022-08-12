Read full article on original website
Related
The "Never Have I Ever" Cast Took A Costar Test, And They're Truly The Best On-Screen Love Triangle Ever
Never have I ever...loved a cast so much!
wegotthiscovered.com
Netflix users subject themselves to an agonizingly disappointing superhero dud
Patty Jenkins’ Wonder Woman remains the best-reviewed movie in the history of the DCEU thanks to an impressive 93 percent Rotten Tomatoes score, and it still ranks as the franchise’s third highest-grossing installment to date after hauling in $822 million at the box office, putting it behind only the highest-grossing DC Comics adaptation ever, and clash of the titans Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.
wegotthiscovered.com
The internet has a field day after the average CW viewer is revealed to be 58 years old
The CW just can’t seem to escape being the butt of jokes after it was revealed that the average viewer of the network is 58 years old, in spite of many of their shows being geared toward 18-to-34-year-olds. With DC shows like Arrow, The Flash, and Supergirl — collectively...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘The Rings of Power’ season 2 will debut a fan-favorite elf
Next month Amazon’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power will debut. The expensive series set in an iconic world is getting a second season, and once those episodes come around, those running the show plan to bring in another notable from the books. An article published...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wegotthiscovered.com
An ironically-titled fantastical failure draws in curious streaming crowds
After a constant string of serious allegations justifiably derailed what was previously one of the most respected and consistently acclaimed Hollywood careers of the modern era, you absolutely could not concoct anything more ironic than Kevin Spacey’s final lead role pre-scandal being called Nine Lives. Edgar Wright’s Baby Driver...
wegotthiscovered.com
An unfathomably ill-judged action thriller cracks the Netflix Top 10
B-tier action thrillers are like catnip to Netflix subscribers, which is completely fair and wholly understandable when there are few less taxing (but still entertaining enough) ways to while away a couple of hours. That being said, it comes as a surprise to see 2018’s River Runs Red sitting among such illustrious blockbuster company near the head of the pack.
wegotthiscovered.com
Who died in the ‘Westworld’ season 4 finale – and who could reappear in season 5?
Warning: the following article contains spoilers for Westworld season 4, episode 8, “Que Será, Será.“. Westworld season four has come to an apocalyptic end and multiple characters have met their demise. It’s been over two years since season three of HBO’s sci-fi drama, and a lot has changed for hosts and humans alike. Season four takes place seven years after audiences last saw them, and then makes another jump 23 years into an even more dystopic future. One thing that has stayed consistent throughout is the show’s high body count.
wegotthiscovered.com
Watch: Queen Latifah and Ludacris are in for a wild ride in ‘End of the Road’ trailer
Well, folks, we did it; Queen Latifah and Ludacris are starring in an action-thriller together. We have officially solved movies, we have arrived at the landmark to end all landmarks, and every director in the world can put their feet up and pat themselves on the back; over a century of hard work has led up to this peak realization, and they deserve to reap the everlasting rewards.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Andor’ star Diego Luna says Hollywood still dislikes accents
Diego Luna has the distinction of starring in one of the best expanded universe Star Wars movies ever: Rogue One. A perfect mix of fan service and compelling narrative, the movie was a smash and led to Luna’s upcoming project, Andor. One would think that with all his success,...
Fantastic Four’s new director might be revealed at D23 Expo
Marvel has finally announced the release date of its Fantastic Four reboot. The reveal came at Comic-Con 2022, part of the massive Hall H event where Kevin Feige revealed titles for Phase 5 and 6. But that’s all Feige had to say about the movie. We still don’t have a new director for Fantastic Four, and the cast is still a secret. But Marvel might reveal at least the director of Fantastic Four at D23, according to a leaker. Mind you, some spoilers might follow.
wegotthiscovered.com
Happy Birthday, Halle Berry! Here’s a look back at the 56-year-old’s best moments
Happy Halle Berry Day, everyone! The groundbreaking star turned 56 years old today, and to celebrate, let’s take a look at some of her most memorable performances. Your teenage crush just turned 56, Gen-X. How old do we feel now? With a timeless grace and beauty that defies Father Time, the glamorous star of the 1990s and 2000s was trending on Twitter Sunday as fans worldwide shared birthday wishes across social media.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Fast & Furious ‘newcomer Alan Ritchson boldly claims ‘Fast X’ is best in franchise
Alan Ritchson may be new to the Fast & Furious franchise, but he’s no stranger to Hollywood. The relative newcomer has been steadily climbing through the ranks with smaller parts in Smallville, Blue Mountain State, and Titans before he was added to the cast of the latest iteration of the Fast series.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Star Wars’ fans make shockingly positive comments about the sequel trilogy
The internet has been been super kind to the Star Wars sequel trilogy, with there being a landslide in public opinion since The Last Jedi was released in 2017. While Star Wars has always had a very reactionary fanbase and one that hated whatever was new, it feels like the cycle eventually ends up with what was once dreaded becoming loved. Look no further than the prequel trilogy which remains a sore point for a whole generation of fans, and is now beloved by millennials and Gen Z.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Star Wars’ fans shoot down the idea of Hayden Christensen being spliced into iconic ‘Return of the Jedi’ scene
George Lucas’ alterations to the original trilogy have always been intensely controversial. The most famous will always be the “Han shot first” fan campaign, but not far behind is inserting Hayden Christensen as Anakin’s Force Ghost in Return of the Jedi. This erases part of Sebastian Shaw’s performance, not to mention that it doesn’t make much sense that Anakin’s ghost is him as a younger man.
wegotthiscovered.com
Will any Starks crop up in ‘House of the Dragon?’
House of the Dragon will be aired soon and it has increased expectations and excitement as to what and who the series might contain. The title suggests the house of Targaryen as the ruling family and at the helm of all affairs. While the brutality of the Targaryens is not...
wegotthiscovered.com
A supernatural superhero thriller takes a dark turn on streaming
There’s no rule that says superhero stories need to be fast-paced, fun-filled, and candy-colored tales of costumed crimefighters, and you get the feeling that even prominent enemy of the Marvel Cinematic Universe Martin Scorsese would have gotten a kick out of last year’s The Innocents. While not strictly...
wegotthiscovered.com
WATCH: Netflix opens up ‘Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities’ for first look
Guillermo del Toro deservedly won Oscars for The Shape of Water in 2017. He followed up this project with Nightmare Alley, has continued to stay busy with other ventures, and, now, Netflix has opened Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities for a peek. The streaming service published footage from...
wegotthiscovered.com
Universal becomes the first studio to pass $3 billion at the box office since 2019
As movie-goers excitedly return to cinemas after the pandemic, Universal became the first studio to pass $3 billion at the box office in 2022. This marked the eighth time that the studio managed to reach this milestone, the last one being back in 2019. Universal’s success was due to multiple...
wegotthiscovered.com
Does Groot ever say anything besides “I am Groot” in the comics?
One of the most popular and lovable characters within the entire MCU is Groot. Seeing Groot grown, then back to his baby self and growing up again has been a special journey for fans to watch. One thing that fans have wondered ever since the first Guardians of the Galaxy movie is if Groot is able to say anything other than “I am Groot” within the comics. Is Groot able to say anything else, or is he limited to just “I am Groot?”
wegotthiscovered.com
Warner Bros. misses out on ‘James Bond’ rights after MGM deal
While Warner Bros. has scored a massive international distribution deal with Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer, one of cinema’s most beloved franchises is remaining with MGM. MGM has parted ways with former international distribution partner Universal, with one of Hollywood’s original studios now partnering with Warner Bros. Discovery for international releases. The caveat is that Warner Bros. does not get the right to distribute the next James Bond film, the currently untitled Bond 26, or Chinonye Chukwu’s Till, or the Frances McDormand-led Women Talking.
Comments / 0