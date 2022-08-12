Read full article on original website
A scientist in the public eye has taken her own life. This has to be a wake-up call
Lisa-Maria Kellermayr, an Austrian GP, was a doctor who dedicated her life to her patients and was vocal about the risks of Covid-19 on Twitter and in the media. She had endured months of death threats from Covid conspiracy theorists and anti-vaxxers. Colleagues expressed frustration with the lack of support she received for dealing with the daily abuse. Last month, Kellermayr took her own life.
Russia 'abandons 20,000 troops' near Kherson: 'Stupid orcs' cut off as commanders flee across river in the face of Ukrainian counter-attack, governor says
Russia has abandoned 20,000 troops near Kherson in the face of a Ukrainian counter-attack, the regional governor has claimed. Vitaly Kim said Russia is relocating command posts on the west bank of the Dnipro River to the east, leaving 'stupid orcs' - his term for Kremlin soldiers - behind. Ukraine...
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
Aug 8 (Reuters) - International alarm over weekend artillery attacks on Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear complex grew on Monday with Kyiv warning of the risk of a Chornobyl-style catastrophe and appealing for the area to be made a demilitarised zone. read more.
Barilaro report fails to put NSW government integrity crisis to rest
It took George Orwell just one line to describe a political dystopia: “It was a bright cold day in April, and the clocks were striking thirteen.” In contemporary NSW politics, it seems, it takes two inquiries, multiple press conferences, rolling media coverage, and a ministerial resignation. At 57 pages, the Ernst & Young report into a senior NSW government trade appointment to the Americas takes only five pages to get to the heart of the matter. Then it takes a different direction. “Public servants and the public alike”, states the report’s author, former public servant, Graeme Head, “should be able to have...
‘Left to rot’: The lonely plight of long Covid sufferers
Some studies suggest long Covid could affect as much as 30 percent of people who are infected.
US News and World Report
Chinese Military Survey Ship Docks at Sri Lanka Port
COLOMBO (Reuters) - The Chinese survey vessel Yuan Wang 5 docked on Tuesday at Sri Lanka's Chinese-built port of Hambantota, a port official said, a move likely to stoke concern in neighbouring India about the growing influence of its bigger and more powerful rival. The movements of the ship have...
Covid vaccine announcement ‘helps take pressure off people’s other concerns’, says minister – UK politics live
Latest updates: government has taken people’s concerns over energy bills into vaccination rollout, says public health minister Maggie Throup
Russia-Ukraine war: explosions reported in Crimea; Putin accuses US of trying to ‘drag out’ conflict in Ukraine – live
Blasts reported in Simferopol and Mayskoye; Russian president claims west was trying to build ‘Nato-like system’ in Asia-Pacific
US News and World Report
Brazil's Lula Has 12% Lead Over Bolsonaro, Would Win Run-Off by 16%, Says Poll
SAO PAULO (Reuters) -Brazil's Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has a 12-percentage-point lead over far-right incumbent President Jair Bolsonaro ahead of the October election, according to a new poll published on Monday. The survey by IPEC, formerly known as IBOPE, showed Lula with 44% of voter support against 32% for...
European power prices hit a record for a 5th day straight as a perfect storm rocks the continent's energy system
Russia has slashed the flow of natural gas to Europe, and now governments there are worried that other sources of energy could fail to deliver.
US News and World Report
Stocks and Oil Shaky, Dollar Firms Amid Recession Fears
SINGAPORE/LONDON (Reuters) - Stock markets struggled for direction on Tuesday as they grappled with worries over global growth, following weak Chinese and U.S. economic data that knocked oil prices and commodity-linked currencies. The dollar briefly hit a one-week high as investors piled back into the safe-haven currency, while the Aussie,...
US News and World Report
Residents of Rushdie Suspect's Lebanese Village Say Incident Has Little to Do With Them
YAROUN, Lebanon (Reuters) -Street-side signs in the southern Lebanese village of Yaroun, the ancestral home of the suspect in the stabbing of Salman Rushdie, bear posters of Iran's former supreme leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini who in 1989 issued a fatwa calling for the author's death. The logo of Lebanon's powerful,...
US News and World Report
Saudi Prince Made $500 Million Russia Bet at Start of Ukraine War
(Reuters) -Saudi Arabia's Kingdom Holding Co, the investment firm controlled by billionaire Prince Alwaleed Bin Talal, quietly invested more than $500 million in three major Russian energy companies between February and March, regulatory filings showed. By investing in Gazprom, Rosneft and Lukoil, Kingdom was likely seeking undervalued assets, but its...
US News and World Report
Russia Says 'No Need' to Use Nuclear Weapons in Ukraine
MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russia has "no need" to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine, its defence minister said on Tuesday, describing media speculation that Moscow might deploy nuclear or chemical weapons in the conflict as "absolute lies". "From a military point of view, there is no need to use nuclear weapons in...
Volkswagen Mexico Union Workers To Hold New Vote After Rejecting 9% Raise: Reuters
Volkswagen AG’s VWAGY workers in the Mexico factory are set to hold a new contract vote after rejecting the initial agreement with the management of a 9% raise, Reuters reported. The initial deal between the company and its Independent Union of Automotive Workers (SITIAVW) failed to gain the approval...
US News and World Report
Swedish PM Andersson Says Will Live up to Terms of NATO Deal With Turkey
STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Sweden will live up to the conditions of a memorandum of understanding agreed with Ankara to overcome Turkey's objections to Swedish membership of NATO, Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson said on Tuesday. She also told a news conference that the decision to extradite a man to Turkey wanted...
US News and World Report
Australia, New Zealand Say No Issues With Meat Exports to China
SYDNEY/WELLINGTON (Reuters) - Australia and New Zealand said on Tuesday they were aware of Chinese media reports of a ban on meat imports from both countries by Beijing but said they had not received any official notice and shipments had been clearing as normal. The Australian Financial Review newspaper said...
US News and World Report
Gunmen Kill 2 Policemen Escorting Polio Workers in Pakistan
PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — Gunmen riding on motorcycles opened fire on Tuesday on police escorting a team of polio workers in northwestern Pakistan, killing two policemen, authorities said. None of the polio workers were harmed, said Mohammad Imran, a local police official. The four polio workers and their police...
US News and World Report
Iran Says Swedish Citizen Detained for Espionage Might Face Other Charges
DUBAI (Reuters) - A Swedish citizen detained in Iran on suspicion of espionage might face other charges, Iranian judiciary spokesperson Masoud Setayeshi said on Tuesday in a televised news conference. The suspect, who remains unnamed, had been under surveillance by the intelligence ministry during several previous trips to Iran because...
Satellite images show first ship out of Ukraine in Syria
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The first shipment of grain to leave Ukraine under a wartime deal appears to have ended up in Syria — even as Damascus remains a close ally of Moscow, satellite images analyzed Tuesday by The Associated Press show. The arrival of the...
