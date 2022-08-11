Read full article on original website
thefactsnewspaper.com
SEATTLE TATTOO EXPO RETURNS TO SEATTLE CENTER THIS WEEKEND
Weekend festivities include ink, tattoo seminars, live music, burlesque, food and beverage, and so much more, August 19-21 After a two-year hiatus, the much-loved Seattle Tattoo Expo returns to Seattle Center bringing back its unique showcase of tattoo culture and artistry, tattoo history, live music and performance, and so much more. Hosted by Jeff Cornell of Hidden Hand Tattoo in Seattle, WA. Seattle Tattoo Expo makes it possible for people of the region to gain access to the very best tattoo artists from around the world right in their backyard for one weekend only.
thefactsnewspaper.com
Mayor Harrell Signs Suite of Legislation to Protect Reproductive Rights in Seattle
Seattle – Today, Mayor Bruce Harrell signed four bills into law to support access to abortion and reproductive healthcare in Seattle following the decision of the Supreme Court in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization. Mayor Harrell was joined by Councilmember Lisa Herbold and Councilmember Tammy J. Morales,...
thefactsnewspaper.com
Apply for the Tenant Improvement Fund by September 8!
Are you a small business interested in improving an existing or building out a new commercial space? The Seattle Office of Economic Development’s Tenant Improvement Fund will grant small businesses up to $100,000 to build out commercial spaces and make commercial improvements more affordable. Details:. The funding can be...
