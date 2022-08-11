ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

Clovis West football Hall of Fame inducts two new members

Clovis West High School welcomed two new members into its football Hall of Fame at the program’s Hall of Fame dinner and fundraiser. This year’s honorees were Beau Sweeney and Jeff Tuel, both quarterbacks for the Clovis West Golden Eagles. Sweeney, a Class of 2008 inductee, led Clovis...
Fresno Fishing Report by Brian Olson – 8.12.22

Fresno is 30% full. Inflow is 461 cfs and outflow is 1101 cfs. Water level is dropping fast. The ramp at Kremlin Bay is not usable. Walleye fishing is fair. Bottom bouncers pulling spinners or slow death rigs with crawlers and crank baits are working well. Check Fresno Chapter WUM Webcam or call Fresno Tavern and Stromberg Sinclair for current info.
Fresno would be under water, warns UCLA catastrophic flood study

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Climate change could create catastrophic flooding in multiple areas of California, including the Central Valley, a UCLA research study warns. Climate scientists investigating this possibility were motivated by a megaflood occurred in California in 1862, calling it the “ArkStorm scenario,” reflecting the potential for an event of biblical proportions. The […]
Riley committed to coming back

Dan Riley, owner of Riley’s Brewing, stands among the ashes and charred remains of his brewery after it was destroyed by fire on July 26. Riley says he will rebuild his brewing company after an outpouring of support. A lot has been said about Riley’s Brewing “rising from the...
Selma couple caught in Vegas during record breaking monsoon season

Las Vegas has seen yet another wet night as its monsoon rain flood streets and casinos. A Selma couple currently on vacation in Las Vegas got there just in time to be hit with the record-breaking monsoon rainfall. “It was pouring down rain inside the building, all the water was...
The $720M Fresno State sales tax measure: where does the money go?

Fresno County voters will see a new sales tax measure on the ballot this November. This week the Fresno county supervisors approved the so-called “Fresno State Tax” to go before voters. One of the organizers of the new signature based initiative joined Alexan Balekian on Sunday Morning Matters. Tim Orman says this new tax measure is not just about rebuilding the football stadium and answers the critics who say it’s just another GOP tax.
Man Killed in Garbage Truck Accident on Chestnut Avenue in Fresno

Authorities in Fresno reported a fatal garbage truck collision on the morning of Thursday, August 11, 2022. The traffic accident happened at approximately 9:10 a.m. at the intersection of Lane Avenue and Chestnut Avenue, according to the Fresno Police Department. Details on the Fatal Garbage Truck Collision in Fresno. An...
11 Awesome Places to Retire on the West Coast

The West Coast is a great place to retire. It offers a variety of warm climates, terrific scenery, and exciting things to do. However, this area of the country is also quite expansive and diverse, and this can make it difficult to pinpoint the best places to retire. This article will make some recommendations to help you narrow down your choices.
Crazy as It Sounds, Golf Carts Might Be the Future of Transportation

What if the future of transportation in metro cities like Fresno, suburbs, and urban villages doesn’t involve Tesla or self-driving cars?. Instead, what if the future is an often-electric vehicle that has been around for decades — the golf cart?. Slate reports that the Atlanta suburb of Peachtree...
