My review of wings, wings, and more wings in Fresno, and ClovisMark-John CliffordFresno, CA
Opinion: Who owns college football? No one – and that’s the problemClay KallamFresno, CA
Fresno rent for a one-bedroom apartment soars to $1,500 a month, up 30 percent over a yearBeth TorresFresno, CA
My review of the chicken club at The Habit Burger in River Park, Fresno, CA.Mark-John CliffordFresno, CA
My updated review on the Fresno hidden food scene.Mark-John CliffordFresno, CA
Bulldogs and Rams hold scrimmages; HS football’s best gather in Fresno
(KGPE) – On Saturday, Fresno State and Fresno City held football scrimmages, and around 20 of the best high school football players in the Valley took part in a media day, featuring former Bulldog and NFL wide receiver Stephone Paige as a guest speaker.
Stephone Paige excited about Bulldogs prospects, especially at receiver
(KSEE) – The former Fresno State star receiver in the early 80’s, who went on to play nine years in the NFL, thinks the current Bulldogs, especially at receiver, have the ingredients for a very successful season.
clovisroundup.com
Clovis West football Hall of Fame inducts two new members
Clovis West High School welcomed two new members into its football Hall of Fame at the program’s Hall of Fame dinner and fundraiser. This year’s honorees were Beau Sweeney and Jeff Tuel, both quarterbacks for the Clovis West Golden Eagles. Sweeney, a Class of 2008 inductee, led Clovis...
montanaoutdoor.com
Fresno Fishing Report by Brian Olson – 8.12.22
Fresno is 30% full. Inflow is 461 cfs and outflow is 1101 cfs. Water level is dropping fast. The ramp at Kremlin Bay is not usable. Walleye fishing is fair. Bottom bouncers pulling spinners or slow death rigs with crawlers and crank baits are working well. Check Fresno Chapter WUM Webcam or call Fresno Tavern and Stromberg Sinclair for current info.
Fresno man wins $50,000 on game show 'The $100,000 Pyramid'
Fresno resident Brazz Brazzell won big Sunday night on ABC's $100,000 Pyramid game show.
Fresno would be under water, warns UCLA catastrophic flood study
LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Climate change could create catastrophic flooding in multiple areas of California, including the Central Valley, a UCLA research study warns. Climate scientists investigating this possibility were motivated by a megaflood occurred in California in 1862, calling it the “ArkStorm scenario,” reflecting the potential for an event of biblical proportions. The […]
Customers mourn after Fresno County produce stand shuts down for good
The Saeturn Fruit Stand had been in the field near the corner of Shaw and Locan in Clovis for more than a decade. But now, the stand is empty and so is the field.
Old Town Clovis double murder defense: 'Too drunk'
Attorneys made their closing arguments Monday afternoon in the trial against Eddie Cordero in the killing of Merehildo Luna and Andres Sanchez in May 2021.
2nd suspect arrested in connection to murder outside Fresno shopping center
A second suspect is now in custody for the murder of a 70-year-old man who was gunned down in a grocery store parking lot in Fresno.
Madera Tribune
Riley committed to coming back
Dan Riley, owner of Riley’s Brewing, stands among the ashes and charred remains of his brewery after it was destroyed by fire on July 26. Riley says he will rebuild his brewing company after an outpouring of support. A lot has been said about Riley’s Brewing “rising from the...
KMPH.com
Selma couple caught in Vegas during record breaking monsoon season
Las Vegas has seen yet another wet night as its monsoon rain flood streets and casinos. A Selma couple currently on vacation in Las Vegas got there just in time to be hit with the record-breaking monsoon rainfall. “It was pouring down rain inside the building, all the water was...
yourcentralvalley.com
The $720M Fresno State sales tax measure: where does the money go?
Fresno County voters will see a new sales tax measure on the ballot this November. This week the Fresno county supervisors approved the so-called “Fresno State Tax” to go before voters. One of the organizers of the new signature based initiative joined Alexan Balekian on Sunday Morning Matters. Tim Orman says this new tax measure is not just about rebuilding the football stadium and answers the critics who say it’s just another GOP tax.
Vietnamese restaurant opens location in Campus Pointe
Wayside Noodles held its grand opening Saturday. The owners pride themselves on using fresh ingredients and giving the customers the best experience possible.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Man Killed in Garbage Truck Accident on Chestnut Avenue in Fresno
Authorities in Fresno reported a fatal garbage truck collision on the morning of Thursday, August 11, 2022. The traffic accident happened at approximately 9:10 a.m. at the intersection of Lane Avenue and Chestnut Avenue, according to the Fresno Police Department. Details on the Fatal Garbage Truck Collision in Fresno. An...
primewomen.com
11 Awesome Places to Retire on the West Coast
The West Coast is a great place to retire. It offers a variety of warm climates, terrific scenery, and exciting things to do. However, this area of the country is also quite expansive and diverse, and this can make it difficult to pinpoint the best places to retire. This article will make some recommendations to help you narrow down your choices.
Fresno police arrest gunman in murder outside FreshCo grocery store
Three months after a 70-year-old man was shot and killed outside a Fresno shopping center, the suspected gunman is now in jail.
Man shot near park in southeast Fresno, police say
A shooting near a park in southeast Fresno is under investigation after it sent people running for cover.
GV Wire
Crazy as It Sounds, Golf Carts Might Be the Future of Transportation
What if the future of transportation in metro cities like Fresno, suburbs, and urban villages doesn’t involve Tesla or self-driving cars?. Instead, what if the future is an often-electric vehicle that has been around for decades — the golf cart?. Slate reports that the Atlanta suburb of Peachtree...
yourcentralvalley.com
EXCLUSIVE: Slatic says Bullard phone ban is response to district failing kids
Banning students from using their cell phones while on campus at Bullard High School has become a hot button issue. Principal Armen Torigian is set to implement the policy change in the first week of the new school year. Students and parents are outraged by it after they say the...
Fresno Unified families prepare for scorching start to school year
Between preparing for the triple-digit heat and last-minute school supply shopping, it's been a busy Sunday for Fresno Unified parents and students.
