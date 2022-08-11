Fresno County voters will see a new sales tax measure on the ballot this November. This week the Fresno county supervisors approved the so-called “Fresno State Tax” to go before voters. One of the organizers of the new signature based initiative joined Alexan Balekian on Sunday Morning Matters. Tim Orman says this new tax measure is not just about rebuilding the football stadium and answers the critics who say it’s just another GOP tax.

FRESNO COUNTY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO