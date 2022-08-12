Read full article on original website
Related
10 Things We Can’t Wait to Eat at the Fair This Fall
10 Things We Can't Wait to Eat at the Fair This Fall. Our mouths are watering just thinking about fair food and soon, we won't have much longer to wait to eat them! The Central Washington State Fair is happening in Yakima on September 23rd through October 2, 2022. We fairgoers in Central WA can't wait to eat at the fair. We need our food fix! Which ones are your faves?
The Top 5 Places to Spoil your Dog in the Yakima Valley
The furry family members we call pets deserve to be spoiled, that's right I'm talking about our dogs. They carry the weight of the world on their shoulders, whether you realize it or not. Their surroundings are their world, including us, so when we're stressed, they're stressed. Let your dog...
The 3 Best Places in Yakima to Rescue a Cat
It's national rescue a cat day, so we wanted to celebrate by helping you find your next furry friend. If you're looking to add to your family a cat is the perfect option. They take care of themselves, for the most part, just add food water, and kitty litter, not altogether.
The 5 Best Spots to Watch the Sunset in Washington State
We talk about the beauty of Washington a lot here, but can you blame us? Everywhere you look is like a beautiful Bob Ross painting. The Pacific North West is a place you can truly get lost in...in a good way. That being said we've decided to make a top five list of the best places to watch a sunset in Washington.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Top 4 Best Places to buy Physical Books in Yakima
It's no secret we're in the year 2022, everything is at the end of our fingertips with a push of a button. You can download hundreds of thousands of books at any time. However, some still love going out and finding physical copies of their favorite books. Whether you have...
Grandview Parade Photos: Yakima Valley Fair & Rodeo Weekend Fun
This is one event the entire Yakima Valley looks forward to each year. The Yakima Valley Fair and Rodeo in Grandview at the Country Fair Park. It has it all - exciting rodeo action, live country music, a beer garden, exhibits, great food, and fun!. Grandview Parade on Thursday, August...
Motorcycle Rider Dies After Yakima Crash
A 73-year-old man died in a motorcycle crash in Yakima Saturday. Yakima Police say the man was riding eastbound in the 1400 block of West Lincoln Avenue when a delivery vehicle stopped in front of him. Witnesses say the man crashed while trying to change lanes. Witnesses told police they...
1 Bed & Bar Lying Hidden Behind a Popular Yakima Bar Is Now on Airbnb
Did you know that cute charming tiny house behind Bill's Place bar in Yakima is now on Airbnb? Well, at least PART of it. We have seen that little house behind Bill's Place and wondered for years who actually lives in there. We didn't know that the charming little house is actually three apartments.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Top 7 Reasons You Can’t Miss the Final Downtown Summer Nights
Is it just me, or is summer going faster this year?. One sure sign we've come a long way is that we've already come to the final week for Yakima's Downtown Summer Nights. Yakima's Downtown Summer Nights Finale is Thursday, August 11th. In addition to August 11th being my paternal...
Former Toppenish Teacher Arrested in California
A former teacher at Toppenish High School, wanted on an arrest warrant from Yakima County has been arrested in California. 40-year-old Bertha Cerna was jailed in Orange County California on Sunday. She remains jailed Today but could soon be back in Yakima. Cerna is wanted on several different charges in...
Calling All Food Loving Creators in Yakima Valley! Register Now!
Are you a restaurant, food truck or pop-up owner who is looking to get the word out on the delicious types of culinary delicacies you create? Register now for the Central Washington State Fair's Farm to Fork experience!. How Can I Get My Business Out There More?. The Central Washington...
There Are Only 3 Sweet As A Peach Days in August, Head to Grandview!
The summer may be almost over but it is the ripe time for picking fresh, juicy, sweet, delicious peaches. Bill's Berry Farm is hosting 3 Sweet As A Peach Days during the month of August, so head to Grandview, WA!. WHAT IS SWEET AS PEACH DAYS?. Bill's Berry Farm is...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest Bans Campfires
Campfires are banned in the entire Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest, which includes national forest campgrounds and Wilderness areas because of the concern about a wildfire. Forest officials say hot dry weather and worsening fire danger prompted the campfire ban. They say under the ban the use of wood and charcoal campfires is banned; however, you are still able to use pressurized or bottled liquid fuel stoves, lanterns, or heating devices if no flammable material is present within three feet of the device. Wood burning camp stoves are not allowed.
The Five Best Places in Yakima to have a Lazy Day
Life is a series of events you have to figure out how to get around or adjust to in order to survive. It causes mass amounts of stress on everyone, you can lose sleep, stop taking care of yourself, or miss a lot of things going on around you. It's...
Homelessness Increasing in Yakima County
The annual Point in Time Homeless Community Survey is out and it found increases in homelessness in Yakima over the last year. The Yakima County Department of Human Services conducted the survey on February 24. The 2022 survey included 670 people experiencing homeless in Yakima County, an increase of 4%...
Do You Need Your Car Washed? Back-to-School Fundraising Today!
The Latino Community Fund of Washington State is hosting a carwash today, Tuesday August 9th between 12 pm - 7 pm to raise funds for their upcoming Backpack and Barbers Event August 28th, 2022! Wash off the weekend warrior from your car and make a difference at the same time, right here in the Yakima Valley!
This Funny Yakima Car Lot TikTok Video Has Over 1 Million Views
I was minding my own business being nosy on the internet when I discovered this funny Yakima car lot TikTok video that has over one million views. Yes, over 1,000,000 clicks have been a-clicking on this TikTok video from Steve Hahn's Auto Group in Yakima, Washington!. Your guess is as...
Filling Up The Tank? Prices Are Down But Still Painful to Pump
It's mid August and gas prices in Yakima are still high despite an 11.3 cent decrease over the last week. According to GasBuddy gas is selling for an average of $4.58 a gallon. GasBuddy officials say prices in Yakima are 50.9 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 77.6 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. If you buy diesel the national average price of diesel has declined 14.8 cents in the last week and stands at $5.27 per gallon.
Davis High Students Used 10 Funny Things Other Than a Backpack
It's Back-to-School time in the Yakima School District and many high school students are excited to get back to seeing their friends and learning new stuff. They also look forward to getting new school clothes, shoes, and accessories to add some razzle dazzle to their outfits and they also get new backpacks.
Last Day to Sign Kids Up for Special NASA STEM Day Camp in Wapato
Today is the LAST day to sign your kids up for a special day camp! This is a special NASA STEM-based day camp being hosted by The Campbell Farm in Wapato, Washington. This special NASA STEM day camp is for kids ages 10 to 14 years old!. The day camp...
107.3 KFFM
Yakima, WA
4K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
107.3 KFFM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Yakima, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0