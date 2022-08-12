Campfires are banned in the entire Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest, which includes national forest campgrounds and Wilderness areas because of the concern about a wildfire. Forest officials say hot dry weather and worsening fire danger prompted the campfire ban. They say under the ban the use of wood and charcoal campfires is banned; however, you are still able to use pressurized or bottled liquid fuel stoves, lanterns, or heating devices if no flammable material is present within three feet of the device. Wood burning camp stoves are not allowed.

WENATCHEE, WA ・ 4 DAYS AGO