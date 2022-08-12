ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yakima, WA

10 Things We Can’t Wait to Eat at the Fair This Fall

10 Things We Can't Wait to Eat at the Fair This Fall. Our mouths are watering just thinking about fair food and soon, we won't have much longer to wait to eat them! The Central Washington State Fair is happening in Yakima on September 23rd through October 2, 2022. We fairgoers in Central WA can't wait to eat at the fair. We need our food fix! Which ones are your faves?
The Top 5 Places to Spoil your Dog in the Yakima Valley

The furry family members we call pets deserve to be spoiled, that's right I'm talking about our dogs. They carry the weight of the world on their shoulders, whether you realize it or not. Their surroundings are their world, including us, so when we're stressed, they're stressed. Let your dog...
The 3 Best Places in Yakima to Rescue a Cat

It's national rescue a cat day, so we wanted to celebrate by helping you find your next furry friend. If you're looking to add to your family a cat is the perfect option. They take care of themselves, for the most part, just add food water, and kitty litter, not altogether.
The 5 Best Spots to Watch the Sunset in Washington State

We talk about the beauty of Washington a lot here, but can you blame us? Everywhere you look is like a beautiful Bob Ross painting. The Pacific North West is a place you can truly get lost in...in a good way. That being said we've decided to make a top five list of the best places to watch a sunset in Washington.
Top 4 Best Places to buy Physical Books in Yakima

It's no secret we're in the year 2022, everything is at the end of our fingertips with a push of a button. You can download hundreds of thousands of books at any time. However, some still love going out and finding physical copies of their favorite books. Whether you have...
Motorcycle Rider Dies After Yakima Crash

A 73-year-old man died in a motorcycle crash in Yakima Saturday. Yakima Police say the man was riding eastbound in the 1400 block of West Lincoln Avenue when a delivery vehicle stopped in front of him. Witnesses say the man crashed while trying to change lanes. Witnesses told police they...
Former Toppenish Teacher Arrested in California

A former teacher at Toppenish High School, wanted on an arrest warrant from Yakima County has been arrested in California. 40-year-old Bertha Cerna was jailed in Orange County California on Sunday. She remains jailed Today but could soon be back in Yakima. Cerna is wanted on several different charges in...
Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest Bans Campfires

Campfires are banned in the entire Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest, which includes national forest campgrounds and Wilderness areas because of the concern about a wildfire. Forest officials say hot dry weather and worsening fire danger prompted the campfire ban. They say under the ban the use of wood and charcoal campfires is banned; however, you are still able to use pressurized or bottled liquid fuel stoves, lanterns, or heating devices if no flammable material is present within three feet of the device. Wood burning camp stoves are not allowed.
The Five Best Places in Yakima to have a Lazy Day

Life is a series of events you have to figure out how to get around or adjust to in order to survive. It causes mass amounts of stress on everyone, you can lose sleep, stop taking care of yourself, or miss a lot of things going on around you. It's...
Homelessness Increasing in Yakima County

The annual Point in Time Homeless Community Survey is out and it found increases in homelessness in Yakima over the last year. The Yakima County Department of Human Services conducted the survey on February 24. The 2022 survey included 670 people experiencing homeless in Yakima County, an increase of 4%...
Filling Up The Tank? Prices Are Down But Still Painful to Pump

It's mid August and gas prices in Yakima are still high despite an 11.3 cent decrease over the last week. According to GasBuddy gas is selling for an average of $4.58 a gallon. GasBuddy officials say prices in Yakima are 50.9 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 77.6 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. If you buy diesel the national average price of diesel has declined 14.8 cents in the last week and stands at $5.27 per gallon.
Davis High Students Used 10 Funny Things Other Than a Backpack

It's Back-to-School time in the Yakima School District and many high school students are excited to get back to seeing their friends and learning new stuff. They also look forward to getting new school clothes, shoes, and accessories to add some razzle dazzle to their outfits and they also get new backpacks.
107.3 KFFM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Yakima, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

