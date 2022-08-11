Ohio breaks 3 million COVID-19 cases
According to NBC4i, Ohio has surpassed 3 million all-time COVID-19 cases, a weekly new case report from the Ohio Department of Health showed Thursday.
The state was on the verge of hitting the milestone — which indicates more than a fourth of all Ohioans have now contracted the virus at some point — in its previous report, when ODH recorded 2,976,027 all-time cases. The state has been moving up in total cases at a pace of over 20,000 a week for five weeks in a row.
ODH Director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff did not mention the third million-milestone in a same-day press conference about COVID-19 and monkeypox.
For the full NBC4 story click here
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. Email
The Latest:
- Jonathan McReynolds Talks New Album ‘You Have To Understand That God’s In Charge’
- Healthy Ever After: Dr. Flava Gives Foods To Boost Your Immune System
- Feds Freeze R.Kelly’s Commissary Money Due To Outstanding Court Fees And Fines
- Armed man who tried to breach FBI Cincinnati office is dead
- For A Legend: NBA To Retire Bill Russell’s No. 6 Leaguewide
- ‘Days of Our Lives’ going off the air
- Chick-fil-A offering free breakfast items in Columbus
- Pickerington schools may not open for all students on first day
- Ohio breaks 3 million COVID-19 cases
- ‘Defund The FBI’: Republicans Are Really Losing Their Minds Over The FBI Raid Of Mar-a-Lago
Comments / 0