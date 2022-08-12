Read full article on original website
Correa gives sister 'perfect birthday' -- with help from Ohtani
ANAHEIM -- Saturday was a wonderful day to be Carlos Correa's younger sister, Leibysand Correa. On her brother's dime, she got to fly to the Los Angeles area to celebrate her 14th birthday around her extended family at the ballpark. She got to watch her big brother homer and reach...
'Mookie, wanna play catch?' RF obliges fan ... mid-game!
Moments like this are what make baseball the best. During Monday’s 4-0 win against the Brewers at American Family Field, a fan brought a sign in the hopes of attracting the attention of Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts. The sign read, “Mookie, wanna play catch?” And with it presented front and center in the right-field seats, it would have been hard for Betts not to take notice.
Carpenter bashes 1st homer in breakout performance
CLEVELAND -- The buzz hadn’t stopped in the Progressive Field crowd from Jonathan Schoop’s go-ahead home run, the consternation still simmering over Mustard’s latest loss in the Hot Dog Derby, when Kerry Carpenter jumped a first-pitch fastball from Eli Morgan in the sixth inning. He sent it to nearly the same spot as his double off Guardians starter Xzavion Curry four innings earlier, but this one kept carrying -- over the fence.
Garrett suspended three games for throwing drink on fan
Kansas City Royals pitcher Amir Garrett has received a three-game suspension and an undisclosed fine for throwing a drink on a spectator in the stands during his Club’s Tuesday, August 2nd road game against the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field. Michael Hill, Major League Baseball’s Senior Vice President for On-Field Operations, made the announcement.
Beloved Youth Football Coach is Killed During Game — and Suspect Is Opposing Coach, Whose Brother Was NFL Star
A disagreement between two youth football coaches in Texas allegedly led to a deadly shooting during a game Saturday evening. According to a Lancaster Police Department news release, 43-year-old football coach Mike Hickmon was allegedly shot to death by 39-year-old Yaqub Talib — a coach on the opposing team and brother to ex-NFL player Aqib Talib.
Báez follows the bouncing ball -- right to his bat
From magical tags to circus catches, Javier Báez can do just about anything on a baseball field. Even hitting 92 mph sliders off the bounce, apparently. During the ninth inning of Cleveland's 4-1 win in Game 1 of a doubleheader Monday, the Tigers shortstop swatted an 0-2 slider from Guardians pitcher Emmanuel Clase that hit the ground right in front of home plate into center field.
'We got some fire': Vaughn, Sox deliver statement sweep
CHICAGO -- It’s not often that a game-winning moment is followed by a helmet slam in frustration from the person who delivered it. But that’s exactly what happened with Andrew Vaughn on Sunday during a 5-3 victory for the White Sox over the Tigers at Guaranteed Rate Field, completing a three-game sweep of the last-place squad from Detroit. The White Sox (59-56) stayed 2 1/2 games behind the Guardians (61-53), who maintained their American League Central lead with a victory in Toronto.
Buxton wins Play of the Week for third time
Twins outfielder Byron Buxton earned his third career Electric Play of the Week Award on Monday. It's the third time he's won it this season, previously doing so in May and July. The dynamic outfielder has joined Lorenzo Cain and Jonathan Davis as the lone Major Leaguers to receive three...
In tough stretch, Marlins giving young players chances
MIAMI -- Philadelphia. Atlanta. San Diego. Los Angeles. Tampa Bay. New York. No competitor likes to lose, but the Marlins knew this tough 31-game stretch was coming. Every opponent they face except the A’s during this juncture of the season is a contending club. Tanner Scott blew the save...
White shows winning value in Rogers Centre debut
TORONTO -- After Mitch White walked the first batter he faced Saturday on four straight balls, he proceeded to throw ball five, ball six and ball seven. By the time he found the strike zone with his eighth pitch of the game, the Rogers Centre crowd rewarded him with a sarcastic cheer, ready to watch another early disappointment on the heels of Friday’s 8-0 clunker. Instead of sinking, though, White found a way to keep his team above water.
