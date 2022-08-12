TORONTO -- After Mitch White walked the first batter he faced Saturday on four straight balls, he proceeded to throw ball five, ball six and ball seven. By the time he found the strike zone with his eighth pitch of the game, the Rogers Centre crowd rewarded him with a sarcastic cheer, ready to watch another early disappointment on the heels of Friday’s 8-0 clunker. Instead of sinking, though, White found a way to keep his team above water.

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO