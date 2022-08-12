Read full article on original website
Related
New purpose for retired race horses
SHAKOPEE, Minn — Canterbury Park is a fun place to be for the whole family when horses are running but they have a lot more to offer even after the races. The racetrack has a special program that helps people suffering with mental illness while giving retired racers a job.
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder
A lucky strike for girls taking action
Bowling event raises critical funds for nonprofit serving girls of color. A group of Black podcasters joined with community, government, and business leaders to lace up their bowling shoes for a good cause. Sponsored by Sheletta Brundidge’s podcasting platform Shelettamakesmelaugh.com, the August 11 bowling tournament at Pinstripes in...
fox9.com
What to do in Minnesota: 10 things happening this weekend (Aug. 19-21)
(FOX 9) - Stargazing, artwork at the Arboretum, and local music are all options this weekend!. Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at adelaide.vanpelt@fox.com. The Como Park Japanese Obon Festival is a family-friendly event reminiscent of Japan’s annual Obon holiday. Bonsai, martial arts, singing, dancing, drumming, delicious food, and other aspects of Japanese culture will be featured at the festival. The day will culminate at dusk with a lantern lighting.
LPGA legends take over Twin Cities golf course
PRIOR LAKE, Minn. — Forty-four legends of the LPGA are competing over the course of the Land O'Lakes Legends Classic this weekend. "Being here is definitely really fun," Ellie Mork told KARE 11. Mork and her family made the trip from Green Bay to be at the Land O'Lakes...
GOLF・
IN THIS ARTICLE
Hole-By-Hole Review Of Northern Minnesota’s Newest Mini Golf Course
We were on vacation last week and we finally had time to check out Virginia's new mini golf course. Greens On Foreteenth is an 18-hole mini golf course located just a few blocks from Highway 53 and 169 intersections in an industrial area of Virginia. The place was hopping! Tons of families were out in the middle of a weekday in August.
Breathtaking Flower Farm Now for Sale in Southeast Minnesota
If you've been wanting to own your own business and are ok getting your hands a little dirty, a dream property (that smells absolutely amazing!) is now on the market in Southeast Minnesota for $1,495,000!. Dream Peony Farm For Sale in Southeast Minnesota Could Be Your Next Adventure. I know...
This Minnesota City Claims To Be The ‘Miami Of Minnesota’
Minnesota is home to 853 cities and one of them is claiming to be the 'Miami of Minnesota'. Yes, Miami is a major city down in Florida with a population of over 400,000 people. However, one city in the Land of 10,000 lakes claims to be somewhat similar to Miami right here in Minnesota. What city could that be?
Hopkins man, 25, drowns in northern Minnesota lake
AITKIN, Minn. – The body of a Hopkins man was recovered from a northern Minnesota lake Saturday evening three hours after he fell overboard.The Aitkin County Sheriff's Office says deputies were called to Elm Island Lake in Nordland Township at about 4 p.m. after 25-year-old Daniel Thomas Nelson fell into the water while fishing. One of his friends jumped in to rescue him but the "murky water" made it impossible.Friends told investigators "the victim had been drinking and was sitting on the edge of the boat" without a life jacket when he "suddenly fell into the water."The Crow Wind County Dive team found Nelson just before 8 p.m. with the help of marine electronics, and recovered his body.
Fun Things To Do This August in Minnesota
While summer is almost over, it is not quite done yet! I feel as though the summer has gotten away from me, even though I have done so much within the past couple of months. If you are feeling like me and are still looking for some new and fun things to do, here is a list of things you can definitely try and do before time runs out! majority of these events are within the Twin Cities but are still things you can definitely try!
Virtual Fencing Demonstration In Zimmerman
MINNEAPOLIS -- Virtual fencing may be the future of cattle management. The Sustainable Farming Association is hosting a “first look” at a virtual fencing test project Thursday, August 18th, at the Sherburne National Wildlife Refuge. Vence uses GPS collars to monitor individual cattle and manage their movement. During...
boreal.org
Hitting the stage at Bayfront Blues Festival
The Bayfront Blues Festival is back, and it is going into its 33rd annual of showcasing emerging talent in the field of blues music. Bayfront Blues Festival Director of Media; Cyndee Parson shares how the event has reached new heights since it began. “It started 34 years ago as a...
Raise your pint, the Irish Fair of Minnesota is back!
ST PAUL, Minn. — Are you ready to get into some shenanigans? Then get ready to head to St. Paul for the 42nd Irish Fair of Minnesota, running Friday through Sunday on Harriet Island. This annual three-day celebration of all things Irish is back in Minnesota's capitol city with...
Have You See the Strangest Roadside Attraction in Minnesota?
If you're looking for a last-minute summer road trip, did you know the Strangest Roadside Attraction in Minnesota is just 90 minutes away from Rochester?. The Summer of 2022 is flying by, but if you're looking to sneak in one last road trip with the family (and btw, you could grab a quick $500 VISA Gift Card for a quick Vacay Payday on our app HERE), you might want to consider heading west for an attraction that will give you some amazing vacation selfies.
boreal.org
How a small beetle is devastating Minnesota's tamarack trees
Photo: An eastern larch beetle crawls on Eric Otto's hand. Otto is a forest health specialist with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources. Judging by the view from a gravel road north of Remer, Minnesota, the forest is fine. Maybe some dry patches in spots, sure. But nothing that would grab your attention as you drive by.
This Restaurant Serves The Best Chicken Tenders In Minnesota
Here's where you can find it.
Times Where Minnesota Nice Was Too Real
We all know and love the phrase "Minnesota Nice" but do we as Minnesotans take it too far? is there a point where we should be more assertive? Here are some moments shared or that I have had where we tend to overdo the "Minnesota's Nice." 1. Almost letting a...
Thousands of Minnesota nurses to decide on strike Monday
MINNEAPOLIS -- Minnesota nurses - 15,000 of them - are voting Monday to decide whether or not to go on strike.The Minnesota Nurses Association says it's concerned about staff shortages, retention and safety. MNA says it's lost 2,000 members since the beginning of the pandemic.The strike authorization vote will need a two-thirds majority to pass. If it passes, union leaders would be able to set a strike date with at least 10 days' notice to employers, but could keep negotiating and reach a settlement before a strike happens.MNA says these issues have gone unresolved in negotiations with hospital executives over the last five months. Hospitals say they're disappointed that the union has chosen to vote on a strike and that they are increasing wages. The nurses are from the Twin Cities and Twin Ports up in Duluth. WCCO is monitoring the strike vote, so check back for updates.
Incredibly Unique New Restaurant and Venue Opens in Minnesota
This sounds like such a fun place to hang out, I could spend a lot of time at this new restaurant/venue that just opened today in Minnesota. It's located in Uptown, so about an hour and a half from Rochester. The place is called Arts + Rec Uptown (if they...
Can You Guess Minnesota’s Most Common Last Name?
The team at Ancestry.com has revealed the most common last names by the state? Any guesses as to what last name is #1 in Minnesota?. Smith, Johnson, Miller, Jones, Williams, and Anderson make up most of the most common surnames all across the country. Most Common Surname By State. Alabama:...
fox9.com
Survey: Minnesota among top 10 'best states to live in'
(FOX 9) - A new survey from the personal finance website WalletHub ranks Minnesota as the ninth-best state to live in for 2022. The survey awards a total of 100 possible points to each state in five different categories worth 20 points each: affordability, economy, education, quality of life, and safety.
Comments / 0