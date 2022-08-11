Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Seven People Serving Jail Time in Chicago for Murder Have Convictions Overturned Due to CPD Detective MisconductNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Riders Who Qualify For CTA's Reduced Fare or Free Ride ProgramsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Chicago will get to see the year's last supermoon on Thursday nightJennifer GeerChicago, IL
This Week in Chicago Visit Some of the City's Most Haunted SitesNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Lighthouse History, Stories and Scenic Settings Hijacked our Summer Lake Michigan Circle Tour -- and We Loved It!DeanLandChicago, IL
Related
spotonillinois.com
How did Adam Gross from Ottawa play in Boys' 18 bracket in July?
Ottawa tennis player Adam Gross finished 8,695th in July in the junior Boys' 18 category of the United States Tennis Association. By the end of the month they'd earned 30 points across singles and doubles tournaments. Players earn points per round in tournaments, winning higher points... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★
spotonillinois.com
Top 50 Grayslake, Illinois home sales for July 2022
These are the top 10 home sales for Kildeer, Illinois in July 2022, according to BlockShopper.com. In July 2022, there were 11 homes sold, with a median home sale price of $735,000 in Kildeer. Top 10 home sales in Kildeer for July 2022BuyerAddressSale PriceJohn Robert and Cindy Voelkel20639... ★ FURTHER...
spotonillinois.com
15 homes sold in Morris, Illinois with a median home sale price of $300,000 in July 2022
These are the top 10 home sales for Morris, Illinois in July 2022, according to BlockShopper.com. In July 2022, there were 15 homes sold, with a median home sale price of $300,000 in Morris. Top 10 home sales in Morris for July 2022BuyerAddressSale PriceEarnest Bradley Scurry4420... Posted in:. Places:. 11:09.
spotonillinois.com
Video shows CPD officer paralyzed after being shot in Beverly while off-duty walking again
A Chicago police officer who was paralyzed from the waist down when he was shot in the back trying to break up a fight while off-duty is walking again. How high did Chicago junior tennis player Patrick Gunnison rank in Boys' 18 bracket in week ending Aug. 6?. 07:18. 07:12.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
spotonillinois.com
Joliet Police Make Arrest Connected to Drug Investigation
Joliet Police announced the arrest of a 51-year-old Joliet man in connection to an ongoing narcotics investigation. Patrick Blackmon has been charged with Delivery of a Controlled Substance, Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Deliver (2 Counts), Possession of a Controlled... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:
spotonillinois.com
City of Dekalb Human Relations Commission met Aug. 2
Here is the agenda provided by the commission: A. Roll Call B. Approval of Agenda - Additions/Deletions C. Approval of Minutes - June 7, 2022 D. Public Participation E. Old Business 1. Progress Report on Redevelopment in the AGN Neighborhood... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:. 11:09. 10:51. 10:51.
spotonillinois.com
Chicago boat accident in 'Playpen' leaves 2 in serious condition, fire officials say
Two women were hospitalized in serious condition Saturday after a boating incident in an area known as Chicago's "Playpen."... Highland Park Hospital doesn't see many victims of gun violence. Then July Fourth happened. Here's how the day unfolded. 11:28. 10:58. 10:58. 10:53. 10:47. Illinois U.S. Rep Marie Newman: "Progressives have...
spotonillinois.com
U.S. Coast Guard Searches for Witnesses in 'Playpen' Boating Accident That Injured 2 Women
After two women were seriously injured in a boating accident Saturday in Lake Michigan, the U.S. Coast Guard is asking for the public's help in finding information regarding the collision. At approximately 5 p.m., the Chicago Fire Department was called to an area known as "the... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★
IN THIS ARTICLE
spotonillinois.com
Top 10 Manteno, Illinois home sales for July 2022
Robin Kelly tweeted the following: "The #InflationReductionAct doesn't raise taxes a penny on families making under $400,000 a year. But it does make sure wealthy corporations who have been dodging their taxes finally pay their fair share."Read on Twitter Here are other recent tweets... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:
spotonillinois.com
St. Sabina offering $10K reward for info in deadly shooting of 19-year-old woman
CHICAGO - Saint Sabina Church is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in a shooting that killed a 19-year-old woman and injured four others in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood. Police said the shooting happened in the 1800 block of W. 78th Street around 12:20...
spotonillinois.com
Man Arrested After Allegedly Punching Woman in Joliet Parking Lot
A 30-year-old Plainfield was arrested late last week after allegedly punching a woman in a bar parking lot. On Thursday, August 11th, Joliet Police were called to the Eden Bar and Grill located at 926 Gardner Street. Shortly after arriving, Police learned that a woman was involved... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES...
spotonillinois.com
'A fresh start': How Bloomingdale re-imagines Stratford Square Mall
Stratford Square Mall was once a bustling shopping destination and a cash cow, producing more than $20 million in sales tax revenue a decade ago. But that number quickly dwindled as department stores and other tenants closed shop. Fed up with the status quo, Bloomingdale leaders are re-imagining...
Comments / 0