Tuned-up teen: Loomis native Kenna Mitchell is making a name for herself as Late Model driver
Racing has always had Kenna Mitchell’s interest. Not only did she grow up around it, it's in her blood. “My dad raced a lot when I was a little kid, which made me want to race because I always loved watching him,” Mitchell said in an interview with the Auburn Journal.
Raging Rhinos prepare to crash the PVL with young talent
The Twelve Bridges Raging Rhinos football team finished their 2021 season with an impressive 8-1 record but they are about to face something they’ve yet to experience: varsity football teams. Twelve Bridges High has a plethora of junior talent hoping to replicate what West Park High did in 2021:...
Can the Zebras go back-to-back as league champs?
It’s the most wonderful time of the year again for many as high school football is starting. The 10-game 2022 season kicks off Friday and, for the first time in history, there will be two Lincoln area high schools competing with varsity teams. The Twelve Bridges Raging Rhinos are...
Thunder riding off of last season's success with an experienced roster
The Rocklin Thunder football team is coming off one of its most successful seasons in school history and finished 2021 with a 12-1 record winning the Sierra Foothill League for the first time since 2009. Rocklin High made it all the way to the Sac-Joaquin Section Division I Championship where...
Oak Fire burning near Colfax
CAL FIRE/Placer County Fire Department are responding to a fire burning off Live Oak Road and Interstate 80 near Colfax. As of 4:41 p.m. Monday, the Cal OES and CAL FIRE-funded Fire Integrated Real Time Intelligence System reported the size of the Oak Fire was mapped at 17 acres with a one-acre spot fire.
Placer-Sierra Railroad history meeting to feature author/historian Roger Staab
This story was updated at 5:14 p.m. Monday, Aug. 15, 2022. The Placer-Sierra Railroad Heritage Society meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 23 will feature local author and historian Roger Staab. His focus will be the 1925 replacement of a portion of the old wood snow sheds at Donner Summit with concrete to encase the new Norden switching facility.
Capital Crew keeps winning
Coming off of a successful competitive rowing season this past spring, Capital Crew juniors continue to strike gold in the summer of 2022. After winning gold at the USRowing Youth National Championships in June, Elsa Hartman, a 2022 graduate of Granite Bay High, was selected for and participated in US Rowing’s U19 selection camp. Camp invitees were competing for spots on USRowing's Under 19 National Team in the men's and women's four, four with coxswain, quadruple sculls, and eight that will represent the U.S. at the 2022 World Rowing Under 19 Championships July 27-31 in Varese, Italy.
Wolves look to string wins together with new coach
The Western Sierra Collegiate Academy football team failed to produce any wins in the 2021 season and only scored a combined 38 points in their eight games. While last season was bleak, the Wolves are looking to bounce back and have a strong 2022 under new coach Otis Washington. Washington...
Timberwolves look to build off most successful season since 2018
The Woodcreek Timberwolves football team is coming off a 7-4 record in 2021 and despite losing top tier talent on both sides of the ball, their goals are still high as they hope to return to glory. “We need to continue to build the identity of the program,” coach Bradley...
Nominations open for Auburn Journal's 2022 McCann Award
McCann Award The award was named in honor of longtime Auburn Journal employee Vernon Gould McCann. The former business manager for the Journal was known to roll up his sleeves and get jobs done. He helped bring the Gold Country Fair to Auburn, served 50 years as a volunteer for the Auburn Fire Department, would hand deliver the Journal to subscribers who were hospitalized, and during World War II, he made sure every service member from Auburn received a copy of the paper. McCann died in 1978, but his legacy forges on.
Grizzlies aim to improve every day to once again compete in SFL
Coming off of their best season since 2017, the Granite Bay Grizzlies football team is aiming to improve their 2021 success where they finished second in the Sierra Foothill League and made it to the second round of Sac-Joaquin Section playoffs. The Grizzlies had big wins against teams such as...
Graydon looks to lead Tigers to yet another winning season
The Roseville Tigers are coming off their second football season in a row with a playoff victory and are hoping to build off of a 7-5 record to reach success once again in 2022. “Since I took over, the X’s and O's were never the problem, it was the difference...
Auburn couple Jeanine, Leo Meunier celebrate golden anniversary
Jeanine Meunier recently sent a brief “announcement/love letter” to her husband Leo via the Auburn Journal. It read: “Happy 50th Wedding Anniversary to my beloved husband, Leo J. Meunier. We were married on Aug. 19, 1972, and here we are in 2022! Love you so much!”. Jeanine...
