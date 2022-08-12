McCann Award The award was named in honor of longtime Auburn Journal employee Vernon Gould McCann. The former business manager for the Journal was known to roll up his sleeves and get jobs done. He helped bring the Gold Country Fair to Auburn, served 50 years as a volunteer for the Auburn Fire Department, would hand deliver the Journal to subscribers who were hospitalized, and during World War II, he made sure every service member from Auburn received a copy of the paper. McCann died in 1978, but his legacy forges on.

AUBURN, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO