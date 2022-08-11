23 Chilling Photos Taken By History’s Most Depraved Serial Killers — Before And After They Killed Their Victims

Read full article on original website
Anna Marie
1d ago
WHY IS THIS A STORY ON NEWSBREAK??!! let alone a published story at all!!??
‘Boom. Put Her To Sleep’: Ohio Serial Killer Describes How He Murdered Vulnerable Women
On September 13, 2016, Ashland County, Ohio emergency personnel rushed to a house in response to a 911 call made by a woman who reported she had been abducted three days earlier. Jane Doe, a pseudonym used to protect her privacy, made the call while her captor slept, PEOPLE reported...
Alleged California Serial Killer's Girlfriend's Tipped Off Authorities
A woman in fear for her life allegedly tipped off authorities to her suspected serial killer boyfriend's alleged crimes. Buford King, 36, is currently awaiting trial for the murders of three men, killed in Squaw Valley — which is just west of Lake Tahoe — and Visalia, California between 2011 and 2016.
Fifth victim of serial killer who hid his crimes in plain sight is identified 40yrs on after he tortured & slayed women
HUMAN remains found at the home of a notorious serial killer have been identified as belonging to a woman who vanished over four decades ago. The remains of were discovered at the home belonging to the family of convicted murderer Billy Mansfield Jr. after his brother Gary Mansfield tipped Florida police off after a drug bust in October 2020.
Inside Manson family ranch where cult leader was found hiding in bathroom cabinet by cops after ‘helter skelter’ murders
MONDAY marks 53 years since a series of brutal murders left pregnant actress Sharon Tate and six other people dead. Charles Manson - who orchestrated the killings - sent his followers to butcher some of Los Angeles' rich and famous in what prosecutors said was a bid to trigger a race war.
The Story Of Joanna Dennehy, The Sadistic Serial Killer Who Butchered Three Men ‘For Fun’
During a 10-day spree in March 2013, Joanna Dennehy killed two of her roommates and her landlord before attempting to butcher two more men she randomly encountered walking their dogs. Joanna Dennehy killed because she liked how it felt. Over 10 days in March 2013, Dennehy murdered three men in...
JonBenét Ramsey’s brother tells cops ‘it’s time to talk’ after new cold case law spurs hope murder will be cracked
A NEW federal law that can force police to reinvestigate a cold case is a "promising step" towards finding JonBenét Ramsey's killer. John Andrew Ramsey - JonBenét's half-brother - told The U.S. Sun in an exclusive interview that the Homicide Victims' Families Rights Act provides "accountability and transparency."
Kiely Rodni’s boyfriend breaks his silence to reveal last conversation before she vanished at teen party
The boyfriend of Kiely Rodni has broken his silence to reveal the last conversation he had with her before she vanished without a trace at a campground party – as the search for the missing teenager enters its fifth day.Jagger Westfall texted his 16-year-old girlfriend to tell her to “be safe” and “don’t do anything stupid” on Friday night (5 August) as she headed to a senior farewell party at the Prosser Family Campground in Truckee, California.“And so I was just like, OK. Be safe. Don’t like, do anything stupid,” he told KTXL.Mr Westfall also confided in Kiely about...
Chris Watts described murdering his children 'more than once' in harrowing letters from behind bars
Chris Watts described murdering his children 'more than once' in sick letters from his prison cell in Wisconsin. The murderer, 37, is currently serving five life sentences for killing his pregnant wife Shanann and their two daughters, Bella, four, and Celeste, three. The killer opened up about his crimes in...
Worried American tourist finds partner being raped in public toilets, French cops say
The public toilets were in central Paris, near Notre Dame Cathedral and the Seine River.
Trump lawyer blows up his “planted” evidence claims: Trump watched “the whole thing” on CCTV
Former President Donald Trump and his lawyers have baselessly peddled a conspiracy theory that the FBI may have "planted" evidence during its raid on Mar-a-Lago because "nobody" was allowed to watch. But Trump's lawyer admitted on Thursday that Trump and his family watched the "whole thing" go down from New York through CCTV footage from the resort.
Husband whose wife and two sons, 4 and 1, were shot dead at home says his name is being ‘dragged through mud’
A husband whose wife and two young sons were shot dead in their family home last week has spoken out against his “name being dragged through the mud” as investigators say they have “identified all involved parties” in the tragic deaths.The bodies of Kassandra Sweeney, 25, Benjamin Sweeney, 4, and Mason Sweeney, 1, were found inside their home in Northfield, New Hampshire, at around 11.33am last Wednesday. Police had been called to the home for a 911 call for service. Autopsies revealed that each victim died from a single gunshot wound, with all three deaths ruled as homicides.It is...
Moment hero bystanders save woman under attack from thug, 52, who ‘tried to drown her’ in public fountain
THIS is the shocking moment a man who tried to drown a woman in a public fountain was beaten senseless by rescuers. The 52-year-old man - now facing attempted murder charges - had been cooling off in the water with the woman on August 9. But when a passerby offered...
Lauren Goodger’s face is ‘unrecognisable’ after ‘attack’ by boyfriend Charles Drury on day of baby’s funeral
LAUREN Goodger's face is "unrecognisable" after an "attack" by her boyfriend Charles Drury. Lauren, 35, is thought to have suffered a broken eye socket after the 25-year-old allegedly assaulted her on the day of their daughter's funeral. Tragic Lorena died shortly after birth on July 8 following complications. Charles Drury,...
Man in Solitary Confinement for 15 Years Reveals Hobby That Changed Life
A man deemed so dangerous he was locked up in solitary confinement for 15 years has revealed how a chance encounter turned his life around—through the unlikely, but redemptive, power of gardening. Jamala Taylor, 50, spent almost half of his 31 incarcerated years alone in his cell at the...
$100K reward offered for Valley gang member added to FBI's Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list
A $100,000 reward for information is being offered in the capture of a San Fernando Valley gang member who was added Wednesday to the FBI's Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list. Omar Alexander Cardenas was identified by the LAPD as the suspect in an Aug. 15, 2019 shooting that killed a man standing outside the Hair Icon Barber Shop on Foothill Boulevard. The man, 46-year-old Jabali Dumas, died from a gunshot wound to the head."Jabali Dumas was gunned down by Omar Cardenas nearly three years ago, and there is still no justice for him or his family," LAPD Chief Michel Moore...
Okla. couple accused of killing sister who is 'haunting' them, leaving her body in plastic for years
NORMAN, Okla. (TCD) -- A 35-year-old man and his wife were charged four years after allegedly killing his sister and wrapping her body in plastic in their home. In a statement, the Norman Police Department announced members of the Criminal Investigations and Special Investigations teams arrested Desiree Sanchez on suspicion of murder following a 14-month-long investigation. Desiree’s husband, Octavio Sanchez, was reportedly also charged, but he was already in custody for charges in another county.
Gruesome Northern Michigan Murder – Hunters Chopped Up and Fed to Pigs
Northern Michigan was rocked in 1985 when two hunters went missing and were discovered having been mutilated and fed to hogs. Two men from St. Clair Shores were on their way to their family's hunting cabin across the state in White Cloud. Brian Ognjan and David Tyll, both 27 years...
Mystery of mom, 31, found dead floating in trash can after ‘someone put a hit on her’ with chilling final words revealed
THE body of a mom found floating in a trash can continues to baffle authorities - after she told her family that somebody "put a hit out on her." There have been no arrests in the death of 31-year-old Shelby Vercher as officials are still trying to determine exactly how the mom-of-three died.
Chilling details revealed about deaths of couple who plunged to their deaths from 6th floor as disturbing photos emerge
CHILLING details have been revealed about the couple who plunged to their deaths from the sixth floor of their building as disturbing photos from the scene emerge. Florind Belliu, 35, and Ornela Shehi, 28, were found in the courtyard of their Bronx apartment building at around 9.15am on August 6 before being pronounced dead 10 minutes later.
Women’s underwear and other chilling clues found in urgent search for missing 24-year-old Alexis Gabe
THE hunt for a missing 24-year-old has revealed a series of disturbing clues, including a pile of underwear, a glove and a camera. in California on January 26. Cops have said they believe Alexis was killed by her ex Marshall Jones - but no remains has ever been found. Alexis'...
