NBC Sports
How to watch No. 5 Notre Dame vs. No. 2 Ohio State
Week 1 of the 2022 college football season will feature a primetime top-five showdown. The No. 5 Notre Dame Fighting Irish will visit the No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes for a heavyweight clash at the Horseshoe during Labor Day Weekend. Ohio State was slotted behind No. 1 Alabama in the...
BREAKING: Rickey Gibson Makes Commitment
Georgia made a late push for CB Rickey Gibson out of Alabama, but the Vols prevail in this one.
NBC Sports
Here's the 2022 college football preseason AP poll
The Associated Press' 2022 college football preseason poll has been released, and there's a familiar program at the top of it. Alabama is ranked No. 1 in the preseason AP poll for a second straight year after receiving 54 of 63 first-place votes. The Crimson Tide finished with 1,566 points...
Florida beats out Georgia for a high-upside pass rusher in Kamran James
The future of Florida’s defensive line room continues to look bright. After Billy Napier & Co. secured commitments on Saturday from a pair of Top247 defensive linemen in Kelby Collins and Will Norman, the Gators beat out Georgia on Sunday for another Top247 pass rusher in Kamran James. “I’m...
Deion Sanders and Willie Simmons get real about HBCU football tradition
HBCU football, particularly at Jackson State and FAMU, has a great tradition. But Deion Sanders and Willie Simmons say that comes with challenges. The post Deion Sanders and Willie Simmons get real about HBCU football tradition appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
NBC Sports
Multiple Patriots and Panthers players ejected from joint practice for fighting
Today’s joint practice between the Patriots and Panthers featured multiple fights and players on both teams kicked off the field. In one incident, Patriots receivers Kendrick Bourne and Kristian Wilkerson got into it with Panthers defensive back Kenny Robinson, and all three players were kicked out of practice for fighting. Other players got involved as well, although they weren’t sent off.
Former NFL star’s brother turns himself in after deadly shooting
The brother of retired NFL cornerback Aqib Talib turned himself in to authorities Monday after police identified him as the suspect in the shooting death of a coach at a youth football game in Texas.
NBC Sports
Panthers make five cuts, get to 85 players
The first roster cutdown date of the summer is on Tuesday and the Panthers didn’t need any more time to make their decisions. The team announced that they have cut running back Darius Bradwell, tight end Nate Becker, linebacker Kamal Martin, offensive lineman Wyatt Miller, and cornerback Chris Westry on Sunday. The move leaves them at the 85-player limit that all teams must reach by Tuesday afternoon.
NBC Sports
WATCH: Bronny James, LeBron's son, throws down emphatic poster dunk
Bronny James went coast-to-coast for an emphatic poster dunk against the U18 French National Select Team in Paris on Monday. The highlight-reel one-handed slam was reminiscent of his father LeBron, who went wild on Twitter over the dunk. Bronny finished with a game-high 25 points for California Basketball Club (CBC),...
NBA・
NBC Sports
How Kansas City Chiefs’ offense is shaping up without Tyreek Hill
ST. JOSEPH, Mo.—I’m trying to keep up, charting offensive formations and plays in my notebook in a fast Kansas City practice at Missouri Western State University. When it was over, and when Patrick Mahomes had piloted about 50 snaps of work with the first-team offense, I noticed one thing in the 27 plays I’d been able to sprint-chart: The post-Tyreek Hill offense was utterly unpredictable.
Man fatally shot during youth football game near Dallas
LANCASTER, Texas — A man was killed during a youth football game in Lancaster, Texas, Saturday night after an argument escalated into a shooting, according to police. Witnesses told Lancaster police that the coaching staff and officials had gotten into a disagreement that became physical, leading to the shooting.
NBC Sports
Rams trim roster by waiving five
With the deadline to reduce rosters looming, the Rams have announced five cuts. Los Angeles waived punter Cameron Dicker, offensive tackle T Adrian Ealy, quarterback Luis Perez, tight end Jamal Pettigrew, and defensive back Caesar Dancy-Williams. By cutting Dicker, the Rams have effectively declared Riley Dixon the winner of the...
WATCH: Bronny James Dunks On Someone
On Monday, Bronny James (son of Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James) threw down a massive dunk.
NBA・
Stephen A. Smith, Michael Irvin Bring ESPN ‘First Take' To Cowboys HQ
Stephen A. Smith and Jerry Jones will be live in Frisco on August 25.
NBC Sports
Rivera has clear message for Gibson after latest fumble
Mistakes in the NFL preseason are often treated with patience and regarded as learning experiences. After all, errors in August don't really count. Antonio Gibson's Saturday mistake, however, didn't feel like one that could simply be brushed off. After fumbling six times during the 2021 campaign, Gibson once again put...
NBC Sports
Eagles training camp observations: Goedert continues to dominate
The Eagles held their 12th training camp practice of the summer at the NovaCare Complex and will be heading to Cleveland later this week for some joint practices. On Tuesday, the Eagles were in shorts and shells for a practice that lasted just under an hour and a half. It was a “yellow” practice today.
NBC Sports
Ravens cut Corey Clement, Robert Jackson
Running back Corey Clement is set to hit the open market again. According to multiple reportes, the Ravens are releasing Clement ahead of Tuesday’s deadline to shave the size of the roster to 85 players. Defensive back Robert Jackson is also being cut loose in Baltimore. Clement signed with...
NBC Sports
Chiefs waive four, officially sign Danny Shelton
The Chiefs have made a few roster moves on Monday, including officially adding a veteran defensive player. While reports emerged Kansas City was going to sign defensive tackle Danny Shelton nearly a week ago, the club announced the addition on Monday. Shelton had visited with the Raiders and Panthers before...
NBC Sports
When will Peter Harvey issue a ruling on Deshaun Watson?
Twelve days ago, the NFL appealed Judge Sue L. Robinson’s ruling in the Deshaun Watson case. The rules require that the appeal process be expedited. Currently, it doesn’t feel as if appeals officer Peter Harvey is expediting anything. On Friday, just as the momentum was building for a...
NBC Sports
Bears sign Corey Dublin, Jon Alexander
The Bears have made some moves at the end of their roster on Tuesday. Chicago announced the team has signed offensive lineman Corey Dublin and defensive back Jon Alexander. Dublin, an undrafted free agent out of Tulane, participated in Chicago’s rookie minicamp on a tryout basis. While he didn’t make the team then, he’s now been brought back for another opportunity.
