MEXC Activated the “Investor Protection Fund” in Response to the Dragoma (DMA) Incident, and Launched the “Potion” Airdrop Compensation Benefits

u.today
SHIB Dev Replies to User Who Wants Coin to “Go Up,” Cardano Critic Mark Cuban Sued, BabyDoge May Rise 60%: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Shiba Inu to rise? Here's Shiba Inu dev's response to user who wants SHIB to "go up" U.Today has prepared the top four news stories over the past day. Shiba Inu to rise? Here's Shiba Inu dev's response to user who wants SHIB to "go up" It is no secret...
u.today
This Platform Burns 4.7 Billion SHIB, Planning to Surpass July Burns in August: Details
u.today
Cardano: David Gokhshtein Explains Cardano's Only Problem and Reveals His Holdings in ADA
u.today
270 Million XRP Moved with Ripple’s Direct Participation, Here's Where
u.today
$24 Million in SHIB Grabbed by Whales as SHIB Regains 1st Place Among Assets
Washington Examiner
Social Security payments: First half of $1,652 direct payment to be sent in just weeks
Supplemental Security Income recipients are set to receive their first of two September Social Security payments in the next few weeks. Eligible recipients are set to receive their first payment of $841 on Sept. 1 and will receive their second payment of the month on Sept. 30 in the same amount, equaling out to a grand total of $1,652 for the month. September is one of two months in the year that people get two payments, according to the Social Security Administration, with the other month being December.
JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon: 'Why can't we get it through our thick skulls?' America boosting oil and gas production is 'not against' climate change
"Because of high oil and gas prices, the world is turning back on their coal plants. It is dirtier," Jamie Dimon said Tuesday, according to Yahoo.
u.today
BlackRock's Crypto Address Had Only One Token That Almost No One Knew About
u.today
SHIB Listed by Yet Another Crypto Exchange: Details
u.today
SHIB and DOGE Spike as Ethereum's Merge Is Drawing Near and Due to Some Other Factors
u.today
Uniglo (GLO), Cardano (ADA), and Solana (SOL) Lead Market Upsurge as Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) Lagging Behind
u.today
Ethereum On-chain Activity Reaches 5 Years Low, but There Is Nothing Wrong With It
u.today
Shiba Inu, Dogecoin On Rise While Euphoria On Market Disappears: Crypto Market Review, August 15
The last week on the cryptocurrency market was more than reassuring as the majority of assets, including Ethereum, Bitcoin and even Dogecoin, showed some signs of a sped up reversal that could not have taken place if not for the correction we saw today. Shiba Inu and other meme currencies...
u.today
"Amazon SHIB Burner" Destroys 40 Million SHIB, 150 Million Burned in Total
u.today
This Bitcoin Indicator Gives $22,400 as Most Important Level To Hold, Here's Why
u.today
SHIB Worth $150 Million Settled in 1,000 Biggest ETH Whales' Pockets
As reported by WhaleStats, which tracks the transactions and positions of Ethereum holders, over $150 million worth of SHIB tokens from Shiba Inu have settled in the portfolios of the 1,000 largest ETH whales. SHIB makes up 4% of the total portfolio size of this group of investors, yielding to USDC and USDC, wrapped solutions in the form of stETH and wBTC, as well as ETH itself.
u.today
Cardano Developer Community Reaches New Growth Levels: Details
u.today
Ethereum (ETH) Pre-Merge Excitement Can Be Dangerous for Market, Here's Why
Seasoned trader and hedge fund manager Avi Felman claims that cryptocurrency markets are in a "lucrative" situation that will not necessarily end good. Market is based on bid for Ethereum (ETH): Indicators. In his recent tweet, Mr. Felman shared his concerns about the ongoing market excitement. He attributes it to...
u.today
Mike Novogratz Takes Another Bashing After "Saying Cardano Doesn't Have Traction with Developers"
u.today
Ancient Ethereum Whale from ICO Times Returns, Transfers 145,000 ETH
An Ethereum wallet that has been dormant since the ICO of the second biggest network on the market woke up all of a sudden and transferred a huge amount of tokens to a list of unmarked wallets. The whole sum was divided into 5,000 ETH per wallet. The initial source...
