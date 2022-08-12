(EL PASO, Texas) *– The *Sugar Land Space Cowboys erased a four-run deficit and quelled a bases-loaded jam on their way to a win Saturday night vs. the El Paso Chihuahuas. JJ Matijevic delivered a go-ahead RBI double in the top half of the ninth and Enoli Paredes locked the victory down with his eighth save of the year in a 7-6 win at Southwest University Park.

