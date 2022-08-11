ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ravens WR Tylan Wallace leaves Week 1 of preseason vs. Titans with knee injury

By Kevin Oestreicher
 4 days ago
The Baltimore Ravens are going to be relying on their young wide receivers to step up and make an impact during the 2022 season, especially after the trade of wideout Marquise Brown to the Arizona Cardinals. Rashod Bateman has taken over the No. 1 role in the group, but others such as Devin Duvernay, James Proche II and Tylan Wallace are expected to take big leaps.

During Baltimore’s opening preseason game against the Tennessee Titans, Wallace left the game with what was classified as a knee injury. He was deemed questionable to return to the contest.

The Ravens are already lacking even somewhat experienced options in their wide receiver room, and Wallace, a fourth-round pick in 2021, has a bit of NFL action under his belt. He has had somewhat of a quiet training camp so far, so hopefully he’ll be able to return to action soon to showcase his talent.

Tylan Wallace
