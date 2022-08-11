Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
southocbeaches.com
Laguna Beach Festival of Arts Guide Sunday August 14 2022
Laguna Beach Festival of Arts Sunday August 14 2022. Laguna Beach Festival of Arts features Art/Live Music/Art Demos/Special Events. The Laguna Beach Festival of Arts Summer 2022 Guide. The Festival of the Arts (FOA) is celebrating 90 years as one of the most highly acclaimed juried fine art shows. The...
newportbeachindy.com
Montage Los Cabos’ Thai Restaurant Pops Up at Montage Laguna Beach
Montage Laguna Beach’s Studio Restaurant is well known in the culinary world, but so is the Thai-inspired Talay restaurant at the Montage Los Cabos. Locals are in luck, because through Sept. 10, chefs from Talay are bringing their street food stuck style cuisine to the Montage Laguna Beach Studio Garden to offer a signature Thai culinary journey.
southocbeaches.com
Laguna Beach Festival of Arts 90th Birthday Bash Guide Saturday August 13 2022
Laguna Beach Festival of Arts 90th Birthday Bash on Saturday August 13 2022. Laguna Beach Festival of Arts features Art/Live Music/Art Demos/Special Events. The Laguna Beach Festival of Arts Summer 2022 Guide. The Festival of the Arts (FOA) is celebrating 90 years as one of the most highly acclaimed juried...
southocbeaches.com
Laguna Beach Art A Fair Features Live Music Saturday August 13 2022
Laguna Beach Art A Fair Guide Saturday August 13 2022. South OC Beaches has all the info for you to enjoy the Laguna Beach Art A Fair!. Laguna Beach Art A Fair features over 100 Artisans from around the world. Saturday August 13 2022 at 1:00pm-7:00pm: Batista. Sunday August 14...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
enjoyorangecounty.com
Marriott Newport Coast Villas Guide
An expert guide to visiting the Marriot Newport Villas (MNV) including detailed property descriptions with pictures, things to know and things to do. We are local to Orange County and have had many family staycations at this coastal resort over the years. Website: https://www.marriott.com/en-us/hotels/laxnc-marriotts-newport-coast-villas/overview/. Address: 23000 Newport Coast Drive, Newport...
southocbeaches.com
Orange County Fair Features Mariachi Sol de Mexico de Jose Hernandez Sunday August 14 2022
OC Fair Features Mariachi Sol de Mexico de Jose Hernandez at the Hangar and The Psychedelic Furs and X at The Pacific Amphitheatre. South OC Beaches has all the info for you to enjoy the Orange County Fair!. Orange County Fair Guide For Summer 2022. The Orange County Fair is...
southocbeaches.com
San Clemente Blood Drive Guide Monday August 15 2022
San Clemente Blood Drive Monday August 15 2022. South Orange County Blood Drive Guide For August 2022. Monday August 15 2022: San Clemente at 1:00pm-7:00pm. Baha’is of San Clemente is located at 3316 Avenida Del Presidente. American Red Cross Blood Drives in South Orange County Beaches in August 2022.
southocbeaches.com
Orange County Fair Features The Fab Four Saturday August 13 2022
OC Fair Features The Fab Four: “Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band at The Pacific Amphitheatre/AC/DC Tribute Band at the Hangar on Saturday August 13 2022. South OC Beaches has all the info for you to enjoy the Orange County Fair!. Orange County Fair Guide For Summer 2022.
RELATED PEOPLE
southocbeaches.com
San Clemente Cars & Coffee Saturday August 13 2022
San Clemente Cars & Coffee Saturday August 13 2022. San Clemente’s Cars & Coffee is Saturday mornings in 2022. IMPORTANT REMINDER: Please, leave quietly, following speed laws. Most importantly: on Av Vista Hermosa and on the 5 freeway. South OC Cars and Coffee is a weekly event from 9:00am...
North Italia Coming to Del Amo Fashion Center in Torrance
The restaurant will open next to Frida's Mexican Cuisine
One of Palm Springs’ Best Restaurants Just Opened an Outpost in LA
Chef Michael Beckman’s Workshop Kitchen & Bar has been a hit in Palm Springs since it opened a decade ago. Now he’s bringing an outpost of the French-inspired restaurant to his hometown of Los Angeles. The new spot, which opened Friday in LA’s Fairfax District, is serving up two different tasting menus, with a number of supplemental courses and “for the table” dishes. The first five-course tasting option ($90) features fish and beef dishes such as halibut with sauce bouillabaisse, morels, pickled Fresno and tom kha foam, as well as hanger steak with artichokes, beurre rouge and herb salad. The second...
southocbeaches.com
Huntington Beach Surf City Artisan Street Fair Friday August 12 2022
Huntington Beach Surf City Artisan Street Fair is Friday August 12 2022. Family Friendly Event at Huntington Beach Pier. Artisanal Food (To purchase) Huntington Beach Pier Plaza is located at Main Street & Pacific Coast Highway. Huntington Beach Parking. There is parking structures and metered parking near the event. Please...
IN THIS ARTICLE
daytrippen.com
Wild Rivers Water Park Irvine
Wild Rivers water park in Irvine, California, has reopened in a new location ten years after its closure. The water park is now more extensive, with 20 acres and 20 rides. Wild Rivers aims to be Southern California’s premier waterpark for families wanting an affordable thrilling day of water fun.
Pita Cafe Opening Fifth Location in Artesia
The company's fifth location will likely open before the end of the year
easyreadernews.com
11 Reasons we Love Palos Verdes
Los Angeles is an amazing area with history (downtown and Pasadena), culture (Hollywood) and fantastic ocean beach cities (Manhattan Beach, Hermosa, Redondo, Torrance.) But if you were to come visit me from out of town, and ask me to take you to the most breathtaking place to visit in all of L.A., I’d easily throw you in the car and haul you to the Palos Verdes Peninsula, our own little Hawaii in Southern California.
southocbeaches.com
Orange County Farmers Markets Saturday August 13 2022
Orange County Farmers Markets Saturday August 13 2022. Orange County California has multiple Farmers Markets on Saturday’s in 2022!. Live Music (At Select Locations) Crafts (At Select Locations) Food Trucks ( At Select Locations) Orange County Saturday Farmers Markets. Market is open at 8:00am-12:00pm. Market is located at Mariner’s...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
newportbeachindy.com
Newport Beach Women Form KidWorks Women Auxiliary Group
A new women’s auxiliary, called KidWorks Women (KWW), has been formed to support the important and transformative work of KidWorks, a Santa Ana-based nonprofit that provides academic, personal development, and leadership programs for children and teens in underserved communities. The founding leadership team includes Kyle Team, Kristen McGuinness, Stephanie...
This $17 Million Hilltop Mansion in LA Has Gobsmacking Ocean Views From Santa Monica to Malibu
You’d be forgiven for thinking you’re in a treehouse with views like these. This sprawling hilltop manse, known as Paseo La Cresta Residence, in the exclusive Palos Verdes Estates, nearly 20 miles south of Los Angeles, brings the outdoors in thanks to its many windows and picture-perfect landscaping. Architecture firm KAA Design, known for their contemporary, lifestyle-focused California projects, favors heavily incorporating nature into each of its homes and working with elevation and light through architectural elements. After an extension renovation in 2016, the owners are putting the home on the market for $16.9 million. The home was originally built in the...
This Long Beach Store Is A Candy Shop Of The World's Most Wacky Snacks and Drinks
Snack nation: This Long Beach's exotic food and drinks store is a dream come true for snack lovers. (Los Angeles, CA) - Looking for something truly unique to bite into? Read on to find out where you can find some of the most interesting snacks and drinks in Los Angeles County.
3 Amazing LA Thai Food Places You'll Want To Try Now
Each with a deliciously unique Thai cuisine, you'll want to give these three places a try. 3 Great Thai Food Restaurants in Los Angeles / Adobe. (Los Angeles, CA) - Want to try some delicious Thai food in LA?
Comments / 0