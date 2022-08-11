Wanted: SPRUCE PINE NC, need someone to work on my metal roof RIDGE CAP. Not a tall or steep roof, needs new venting material installed under cap, must have some metal roofing experience. ALSO looking for someone to add some blown in insulation to my attic. Cash paid upon completion. call George 850-264-6658 or reply to email burrpenick@gmail.com.

SPRUCE PINE, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO