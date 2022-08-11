ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newland, NC

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Kate Buchanan Abernathy

Kate Buchanan Abernathy age 98 formerly of Spruce Pine passed away Thursday August 11, 2022 at the Wesley Long Hospital in Greensboro, NC. Funeral arrangements are incomplete. They will be announced when finalized. Words of comfort may be e-mailed to the family by going to the website; www.webbfh.com, selecting Kate...
SPRUCE PINE, NC
Mitchell Sheriff’s Report 8/7 – 8/14/22

Jeffery Franckowaik, 58 of Spruce Pine, NC. Deputy T. Silvers arrested Franckowaik for misdemeanor larceny. He was issued $500.00 bond and scheduled to appear in court on 9/2/2022. Katlyn Stewart, 33 of Spruce Pine, NC. Lieutenant Detective A. Beam and Detective J. Masters arrested Stewart for felony possession of Methamphetamine...
MITCHELL COUNTY, NC
Revival at Cherith Brook Baptist Church

Revival begins at Cherith Brook Baptist Church Sunday, August 21st and will continue as long as the Lord leads. Sunday, August 21st service will start at 5:00 pm and then at 7:00 pm every night after that. Preachers will be Lee Cope and Shane Meadows. The church is located at 659 Georges Fork Road in Burnsville. Everyone is welcome.
BURNSVILLE, NC
Roof & Home Repair/Maintenance

Wanted: SPRUCE PINE NC, need someone to work on my metal roof RIDGE CAP. Not a tall or steep roof, needs new venting material installed under cap, must have some metal roofing experience. ALSO looking for someone to add some blown in insulation to my attic. Cash paid upon completion. call George 850-264-6658 or reply to email burrpenick@gmail.com.
SPRUCE PINE, NC
Earthquake Near Spruce Pine

The United States Geological Survey (USGS) confirms a 2.0 magnitude earthquake struck just north of Spruce Pine around 9:58 p.m. Aug. 13, 2022. The quake had a depth of about 6.7 km. The Carolinas have experienced several lower magnitude earthquakes since late 2021. Researchers have a theory that water levels...
SPRUCE PINE, NC

