Taco Spaghetti
Taco spaghetti is a mash-up of a couple of family-favorite dinners. There aren’t actually any tacos involved. Instead, classic Mexican American flavors are married with a spaghetti casserole that bakes up to feed a crowd. Taco spaghetti is made with ground beef simmered in something similar to enchilada sauce....
Easy Ground Beef Teriyaki Beef
When it comes to recreating some of your favorite take-out menu items, there are can be so many spices involved that it can sometimes seem daunting- like a “special” dinner that takes a lot of concentration. But, it doesn’t have to be this way. In fact, many of the seemingly-complicated dishes actually only rely of a few key ingredients. And, for this easy ground beef teriyaki those pre-made sauces at the grocery make it an even easier dish.
Fried Pickles
A tasty restaurant classic, Fried Pickles are a fun and easy appetizer that you can make at home. With only a few simple ingredients, these can be made pretty quickly!. Fried Pickles are a family favorite. More specifically, my son's favorite! They are the perfect appetizer for any party, gathering, football game or just because you are craving them. They are also super easy to make at home! Save yourself some time and money and try making them yourself. You absolutely have to make this Fried Pickle Recipe. You will not regret it!
Sweet And Sour Sauce Recipe
Before sweet and spicy was trendy, there was sweet and sour. This sauce — and the various dishes based around it — have been a staple in Chinese-American restaurants for years. If you want to create something similar to restaurant-style sweet and sour pork at home, or if you want something to dip your egg rolls into besides those little packets of hot mustard and duck sauce, this condiment, crafted by recipe developer Catherine Brookes, comes together in minutes and consists primarily of pantry staples.
Wendy's Is Bringing Back a Hit Menu Item
Delicious things are brewing at Wendy's this summer. As fans clamor to their nearest Wendy's to order the new limited-time Strawberry Frosty before it disappears for good, the fan-favorite fast food chain has more surprises up its sleeve, with Wendy's reportedly set to bring back the beloved Pretzel Bacon Pub Cheeseburger alongside several other menu items in August 2022.
The Restaurant That Beat Taco Bell In A New Survey For The Best Mexican Fast-Food Chain
Whether it's a craving for chips and salsa or the weekly Taco Tuesday meal, Mexican food has earned its spot among other favorite American comfort foods. Although people can debate recipe or flavor authenticity, the reality is that many people in the United States turn to Mexican dishes to find that "full belly, happy heart" feeling. According to a 2019 survey from YouGov, Mexican food ranked as the second most popular food in the country, falling just behind Italian cuisine.
Dairy Queen's New Blizzard Features An Unexpected Candy
According to Statista, 268.09 million people across the U.S. delighted in candy during 2020 — so it seems Americans can't get enough of treating themselves to a sugary snack. And if there is one thing the U.S. loves as much as candy, it's ice cream. This seems to be an obvious fact given how many restaurants have some kind of ice cream and candy creation on their menus. For example, some of Sonic's most popular Blasts are made of soft serve ice cream combined with well-known chocolates like M&M's. But one of the most popular ways to enjoy the combination of ice cream and candy is undoubtedly Dairy Queen's Blizzard.
People are vowing they'll never go back to Cracker Barrel after the chain added vegan sausage to its menus
Some Cracker Barrel fans were outraged after the chain announced it was adding Impossible Sausage, a plant-based protein, to the breakfast menu.
A New Frosty Flavor Has Arrived At Wendy's, But There's A Catch
Wendy's started the summer off strong with the release of a highly requested Frosty flavor — the Strawberry Frosty. First released at the beginning of June at all Wendy's locations nationwide, this Frosty had fans sighing with relief after finally getting what they've been demanding for years. According to a press release from Wendy's, the strawberry Frosty flavor is one of the most requested menu items from customers. Since Wendy's is so limited in releasing Frosty flavors, usually sticking with the two originals, chocolate and vanilla, fans were ecstatic over the new sweet and fruity dessert.
Woman furious adds hot sauce and vinegar to her plate to keep husband from eating her dinner
** This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as shared with me by a friend who experienced them first hand; used with permission. My friend and her husband hadn’t been married more than a month when the trouble started. Her husband was addicted to food. It didn’t matter who’s plate the food was on; he would grab a fork and help himself.
Best Brands of Vanilla Ice Cream Ranked Worst to Best
Whether swirled into a cone, scooped on top of a warm brownie, or sandwiched in between cookies, vanilla ice cream is every dessert’s a la mode companion, the glue of summertime, and statistically, the most popular ice cream flavor in the US. However, as we meander down the frozen aisle and browse our store’s selection of ice cream, we hit a wall – which brand is the best to choose? Before you start worrying, we here did the heavy lifting for you and tested the five top brands to see which vanilla ice cream is the cream of the crop.
5 Condiments That Cause Stomach Fat And Bloating
This post has been updated since it was originally published on January 27, 2021. One of the best ways to start eating healthier is to take a closer look at your condiments. They might seem relatively harmless, but they can add a lot of sugar, sodium...
Southern Fried Corn Recipe
While some fried corn recipes call for actually deep-frying corn on the cob, this recipe is a simpler, easier preparation of pan-fried corn kernels. Recipe developer Kate Shungu likes to make it from fresh corn, but if this vegetable is out of season or you just don't feel like shucking and cutting the kernels off the cob, she does say you can use the frozen kind.
How to make Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond's super popular chicken spaghetti
As is the case for many of us, one of Ree Drummond's most popular recipes comes from her mom's kitchen.
Baked Meatballs and Rice
An easy one-pan dinner where the oven does most of the work. Dinner doesn’t always have to be something super colorful and creative — sometimes what you really need is something that’s maybe a little basic but sure to please, and sure to comfort. That’s this Baked Meatballs and Rice. It’s a one-dish wonder where the oven does most of the work for you and rice and meatballs are cooked right in the same baking dish. In other words, it takes all the dinner stress right out of a busy weeknight, no problem.
Giada De Laurentiis’ Mom’s Potato Salad ‘Is Nearly a Meal in Itself’
Here's a family favorite of Food Network star Giada De Laurentiis: her mother's kid-favorite standout Potato Salad.
‘The Pioneer Woman’: Ree Drummond’s Breakfast Tostada Recipe Is Ready in 16 Minutes
Ree Drummond shares an easy Tex Mex breakfast tostadas recipe that's ready in just 16 minutes. She layers tostadas with beans, cheese and repeats the layers before topping with an egg.
Cheerios Brought Back A Limited-Edition Flavor That Not Everyone Is Ready For
Fans of this oaty "O," however, might have to be adventurous sorts to try whatever all the new variations General Mills has thrown at them over the years. While most might be familiar with the original, Honey Nut, Apple Cinnamon, and Multi-grain members of the Cheerios family, there is a bevy of lesser-known cousins that make up this eclectic family tree. But not all of them have gotten glowing responses.
How to use a healthier beef option for delicious dinner recipes
(BPT) - If you love the taste of beef and also prefer healthier cooking choices, you’re in luck. According to the Harvard School of Public Health, beef is a good source of protein, and it provides other essential vitamins and nutrients, like iron and zinc. “Protein helps rebuild and...
Golden Delicious Sticky Buns
Start your morning the right way, with an ooey-gooey sticky bun. Baked in an apple cider-caramel sauce made with maple syrup and filled with sweet Golden Delicious apples, these apple stucky buns are a true fall treat. It's a mystery why Golden Delicious apples, which have a mellow sweetness, tender...
