Yardbarker
Alex Rodriguez: 'I’m not going to go to the Hall of Fame, probably, because of my own mistake'
Former New York Yankees superstar Alex Rodriguez had plenty to say during the alternate broadcast of Sunday's game between the Bronx Bombers and Boston Red Sox that aired on ESPN2. Rodriguez explained he was "heartbroken" to learn that San Diego Padres All-Star shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. had received an 80-game...
Yardbarker
Mike Clevinger, Manny Machado critical of Fernando Tatis Jr. over PED ban
Fernando Tatis Jr. may have to win back the trust and respect of a few of his more prominent San Diego Padres teammates after the 23-year-old was suspended for using performance-enhancing drugs. The MLB commissioner’s office announced on Friday that Tatis would be suspended after testing positive for Clostebol, a...
Yardbarker
New Two-Time All-Star Outfielder Seemingly Calls out New York Yankees Fans
Dodgers fans were surely upset that the team didn't make a big splash at this year's trade deadline, especially since the San Diego Padres were able to acquire young phenom, Juan Soto. The Dodgers instead opted to add a relief pitcher and a less-heralded two-time all-star outfielder that wasn't named Juan Soto.
Yardbarker
Yankees have another star prospect producing insane numbers after joining Triple-A
Players like Anthony Volpe and Oswald Peraza get most of the headlines among minor league players in the New York Yankees farm system. However, one rising star is producing incredible numbers with AAA Scranton this season over 46 games. Infielder Oswaldo Cabrera might be even more impressive right now than...
MLB insider expects Red Sox to make Rafael Devers 'an offer he can't refuse'
The 2022 Boston Red Sox are on life support, as they enter Monday at 57-59, 4 1/2 games out of a wild-card spot and with four teams to leapfrog just to snag a postseason berth via the expanded format. Things could've been worse though, if not for the heroics of...
Yardbarker
In midst of rocky 2022 season with High-A Greenville, Red Sox top prospect Nick Yorke appears to be finding his groove again
He may no longer be regarded by Baseball America as one of the game’s top 100 prospects (for now), but it appears as though Red Sox infield prospect Nick Yorke is starting to find his groove again. In High-A Greenville’s last series against the Hickory Crawdads at Fluor Field,...
Yardbarker
Three ninth-inning hits allow Yanks to edge Red Sox
Isiah Kiner-Falefa hit a two-run homer and laid down a bunt single that scored the tiebreaking run in the ninth inning as the visiting New York Yankees edged the Boston Red Sox 3-2 on Saturday. Kiner-Falefa's bunt scored Andrew Benintendi, who doubled with one out against John Schreiber (3-2) and...
Yardbarker
Yankees Legend Calls Out The Team’s Deadline Strategy
Ever since beginning the second half of the 2022 MLB season, the New York Yankees have been on a slide. Their recent stretch of games saw them lose their hold on not just the best record in all of baseball, but in the American League as well. New York was...
Yardbarker
Baseball America adds Braves 2022 draft picks to their Midseason Top 30 Prospects
RHP Owen Murphy (Pick 20) The first three high school arms the Braves selected are all going to be highly ranked — I expect them to clock in just behind Vaughn Grissom, Jared Shuster, and Kyle Muller in some order. Murphy is a fantastic talent, and although he was an under-slot pick, the Braves got a live arm with tons of potential.
Yardbarker
Mets' Pete Alonso on critics of RBI stat: 'They don't necessarily understand baseball'
The RBI statistic has been devalued in recent years, but one player still finds it important. Pete Alonso was asked after his New York Mets’ 1-0 win over the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday whether he sees a lot of value in RBI. The question came after a game where Alonso knocked in the only run of the game. He hit an opposite field fly ball that dropped in for a single.
Yardbarker
2 Cardinals Legends Are Having A Ton Of Fun In 2022
Both Yadier Molina and Albert Pujols are in their final seasons. Both have officially announced that 2022 will be their last year in the big leagues. But the two St. Louis Cardinals legends are making sure to soak up every last bit. Yesterday, Pujols played the hero for St. Louis,...
Yardbarker
Rays Notebook: Tempers Flare After Fairbanks Strikeout
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Pete Fairbanks is the first to admit that he plays the game of baseball with a lot of passion and emotion. Ol' Crazy Eyes can boil over sometimes, too. That happened on Saturday after a misunderstanding between Fairbanks, Baltimore Orioles catcher Robinson Chirinos and home...
Yardbarker
Max Kepler ends slump, leads Twins past Royals
Max Kepler broke out of a 0-for-29 slump with three hits and an RBI to help lead the Minnesota Twins to a 4-2 victory over the Kansas City Royals on Monday night in Minneapolis. Byron Buxton had two hits and Carlos Correa reached base three times with a single and...
Yardbarker
Mets attempt to shake off blowout loss to Braves in opener
Atlanta manager Brian Snitker warned fans not to take too much away from the Braves' dominant win over the New York Mets on Monday. "It's just one game," Snitker said. "I hope it's a good series." The second-place Braves routed the first-place Mets 13-1, their seventh consecutive win, as they...
MLB・
Yardbarker
Ozzie Albies takes another promising step in his return to the field
We also received some good news when it comes to Mike Soroka. He will start tomorrow night for the Rome Braves as he begins his rehab assignment. The hope is that he can eventually contribute towards the very end of the season and into the playoffs, but that remains a long shot, given everything he’s gone through over the last two years.
MLB・
Yardbarker
Los Angeles Clippers News
Derek Fisher Says It's Possible That The Clippers Get To The Finals Before The Lakers: "I Don't Know If LA Is Prepared For The Clippers To Come Out Of The West Before The Lakers Do, But It's Legitimately Possible." The Los Angeles Clippers will be one of the best teams...
Yardbarker
Giannis Antetokounmpo Says He Can't Rule Out Playing For The Chicago Bulls Eventually: "Down The Line, You Never Know. Maybe I Play For Chicago."
The Milwaukee Bucks changed their fortunes as a franchise in 2013 when they drafted Giannis Antetokounmpo with the 15th pick in the NBA Draft. While Giannis was a rough prospect then, betting on him allowed the Bucks to finally have a championship-contending team that won the 2021 championship with Giannis as their leader.
Yardbarker
Yankees make strange batting order change ahead of series Vs Tampa Bay
It’s no secret that New York Yankees second baseman Gleyber Torres has been struggling this month, but today Aaron Boone will look to try something new to get him out of his funk, by batting him leadoff. For the month of August, Torres has posted a -23 wRC+, to...
Yardbarker
The San Diego Padres lose to the Washington Nationals 4-3 on controversial overturned call
The San Diego Padres’ bad luck continued on Saturday when they lost after an overturned call did not go their way. The Padres lost 4-3 to the Washington Nationals after the umpire's review and decision went against them in the 7th inning. The Nats had a runner at second with two out in the bottom of the 7th and Victor Robles at the plate. Robles hit a hard ground ball to right field for a single. Juan Soto fielded the ball and threw home to try and get out Caesar Hernandez.
Yardbarker
Yankees lose star infielder DJ LeMahieu to injury
The New York Yankees have slowly been getting healthier during the month of August, but new injuries continue to mount ahead of the postseason. The team is expected to get back Zack Britton, Luis Severino, and Matt Carpenter just before the playoffs, but that is still at least a month away, with an expected return in mid-September.
