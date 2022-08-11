Read full article on original website
Related
rosevilletoday.com
Rocklin reaping benefits of Prop 68 at Sunset Whitney Recreation Area
ADA-accessible pathways and sweeping views in East Trails. Rocklin, Calif. – The City of Rocklin will officially open Phase 1 of the East Trails at the Sunset Whitney Recreation Area on Wednesday, August 17, at 9 a.m., adding approximately 1.1 miles of ADA-accessible pathways for people to enjoy. Phase...
iheart.com
Sac City Council To Discuss Misdemeanors For Homeless Blocking Sidewalks
The Sacramento City Council will soon decide on whether to officially "revamp" a sidewalk ordinance. Councilmember Jeff Harris introduced the new proposal, which would have a direct impact on homeless camping. Listen to the interview with Councilmember Harris on the KFBK Morning News.... The City Council is set to hear...
Oak Fire in Weimar, California forces evacuations with structures threatened and big smoke plume seen in Placer County
A MASSIVE vegetation fire has broken out in California, threatening multiple structures. Cal Fire crews are working to put out the blaze that's tearing through five to seven acres of land in Weimar. Officials issued an evacuation order for the 1300-block of Live Oak Road. The Placer County Sheriff's Office...
Volunteer group pulls thousands of pounds of trash from Arcade Creek
DEL PASO HEIGHTS - Dozens of volunteers pulled thousands of pounds of trash from Arcade Creek on Sunday. It's part of a major effort to keep Sacramento's waterways healthy.They say they're not just making a dent, they're making a difference. "It's overwhelming because you don't know where to start...there's so much of it," said volunteer Jennifer Padua. Padua spent her Sunday morning in Del Paso Heights digging up garbage in arcade creek. "We said this is going to be, this is going to be a fun day. Because we knew it would be very challenging," said volunteer Becca Berggren. Padua...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
GV Wire
Government Squabbling Cripples Plans for the Homeless
California, the nation’s wealthiest state, also has the nation’s most severe homelessness crisis. The most recent official count of Californians lacking permanent shelter is 161,000 — more than a quarter of the nation’s homeless population — but it’s widely assumed that the real number is much higher.
What a "megaflood" could mean for Northern California
SACRAMENTO - Could California go from a megadrought to a megaflood?New research shows it does happen, but it is even likelier to happen in the coming decades. Scientists believe the two intersect, in part, because of climate change.Over 100 years ago, Sacramento witnessed devastating high waters as part of the Great Flood of 1862. Historical documents and pictures show the Capital City submerged in water as people traveled on canoes to get around.A new study shows a disastrous megaflood could overwhelm the state. Sacramento and San Joaquin valleys could turn into a temporary inland sea stretching nearly 300 miles in...
South Sacramento mother fed up with homeless encampment near neighborhood
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A South Sacramento Mom is fed up with a homeless encampment she says her family has to deal with on a daily basis. She reached to ABC10 after calling Sacramento city officials, fire, and police and getting nowhere. "The first time that I came out here...
Two lawsuits continue California’s tax wars
California's battles over tax limits continue with two lawsuits alleging that fees were improperly levied.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Water levels at Folsom Lake continue to decrease
FOLSOM, Calif. (KTXL) — The lake levels at Folsom Lake are about 418 feet above sea level, according to the Folsom Sector Superintendent Richard Preston-LeMay. However, they are dropping approximately “one-half a vertical foot per day.” People who currently park their boats at the marina are starting to remove them into dry storage. Preston-LeMay said […]
KCRA.com
Roseville officials search for person believed to have started multiple fires
ROSEVILLE, Calif. — Roseville officials are looking for a person they believe to have started two fires on Monday, one of which led to a temporary closure along Interstate 80. Both fires, one at a dumpster behind a store in the 300 block of Sunrise Avenue, and the other...
Mountain Democrat
Highway 49 troubles Dollar General trucks
El Dorado County authorities have received numerous complaints regarding Dollar General delivery trucks traveling on Highway 49. The issue is the trucks are too big, according to Shawn Callaway with the Placerville office of the California Highway Patrol. Recently CHP reported that one of its officers stopped an over-length truck...
elkgrovelagunanews.com
Elk Grove’s Sky River Casino is now open!
Elk Grove’s Sky River Casino opened late Monday night to the surprise of many local residents waiting for an opening in September of this year. The casino held a few events last week that was invitation-only but had still announced it was officially opening in September. All that changed last night when rumors circulated on social media that the casino was opening at midnight. That was confirmed in a post on the Sky River Facebook page.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KCRA.com
Boaters keep a watchful eye on Folsom Lake water level
EL DORADO HILLS, Calif. — Boat owners with a slip at Folsom Lake Marina have been warned to keep a close eye on the falling water level at the popular reservoir. The marina is forced to close its slips when the surface elevation of Folsom lake drops to 412 feet above sea level.
Triple-digit temperatures expected all week in the Sacramento region
(KTXL) — Temperatures are forecasted to reach triple digits this week in Sacramento, according to the FOX40 Weather Center, with Tuesday possibly being the hottest day of the summer. Monday’s high reached 102 degrees. Tuesday is expected to reach 106 degrees, which would tie the two current hottest days so far this year: June 6 […]
Sky River Casino in Elk Grove surprises customers by opening about a month early
The Sky River Casino in Elk Grove said they were going to open in about a month but surprised customers on social media by posting they were open around midnight.
KCRA.com
Thousands of Kaiser Permanente employees on strike Monday
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Thousands of mental health employees at Kaiser Permanente across Northern California are on strike on Monday. About 2,000 health workers with the National Union of Healthcare Workers have agreed to an open-ended strike after negotiations on improving patient care fell through. according to the union. "Kaiser...
kuic.com
Funky Chicken Rescue Of Solano County Helps Care For Unwanted And Disabled Animals
We are dedicated to the rescue and care of unwanted animals. We adopt and rescue from the local shelters, the SPCA, and individuals looking to rehome their unwanted pets. We help, and rehabilitate, special needs animals. Our goal is to educate the public on these animals through group visits, public appearances, and the internet. All animals will live out their lives at our sanctuary. We are a 501(c)(3). All donations made go towards the animals’ food and care.
The wildlife that you will find even in central Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Some of the wild animals that live in the Sacramento area include raccoons, opossums, skunks, birds, deer, and coyotes, according to the City of Sacramento Animal Care Services. These animals typically have created their homes under decks or up against spas due to the warmth. They also find their food in […]
Sky River Casino in Elk Grove opens weeks ahead of schedule
ELK GROVE - Sky River Casino in Elk Grove has opened weeks ahead of schedule. Owners of the casino say it's the closest casino to Sacramento and South and East Bay areas. The casino boasts thousands of slot machines, table games, and an array of dining experiences. The announcement took a lot of people by surprise, since it wasn't supposed to be open for weeks and possibly months. A Facebook post announcing the opening was posted just after 11:30 p.m. Monday night. https://www.facebook.com/SkyRiverCasino/photos/a.3970934193019871/5384478888332054/?type=3&__xts__%5B0%5D=68.ARDSMmcZfR4jnO94e37VkUWRWwUNCD-An--8-X-Z6WXt5OXUUotcqDhKCoxDxGgE7vp74qBie2aY6IUfoMoSyX6B_3yRaJCBoDH-LhFCmvNtl7XSLqLpxzamkbB6jfuUx9WlPo9Sx4Exf_2U7agqK9l3_LTntepO_djLaQuM_3Gj0GX5eBlUFPibBIb4h4UD37MFOtZlFBjHywPQnn7nxhV9V_y6en9PV3XXGqdytrR2m9JtYKn7uZgTVxDBr8oZZ7CMmm1U6LnOyuBK2KoFlkDTH4WygWwgPtfRsZN5pID36IHnN0tIYI1mPeChRA9TTPl0TkWDTL3uQyrMZA&__tn__=-RThere has been a steady stream of people coming to the casino Tuesday morning.
vallejosun.com
Sixth person who died in Vallejo’s Project RoomKey identified
VALLEJO – A sixth participant who died during Vallejo’s Project RoomKey program, which was designed to help vulnerable homeless people during the COVID-19 pandemic, has been identified as Pia Sorrell, according to an email obtained by the Vallejo Sun through a public records request. Shayne Kaleo of Shelter...
Comments / 6