POTUS

The Independent

Donald Trump Jr shares meme about stepmother Melania’s underwear as family reacts to FBI raid

Donald Trump Jr shared a meme about his stepmother Melania’s underwear as the Trump family reacted to the Mar-a-Lago FBI raid.On Saturday, Trump Jr shared a meme of a man sitting between a pile of underwear, with the caption: “Feds in Melania’s closet.”The meme was a presumable reaction to the FBI’s search of ex-president and his father Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home in Florida.The raid is reported to have been aimed at recovering documents containing classified information that was brought to the home after Mr Trump left the White House in January 2021.During the search, the authorities reportedly found an...
POTUS
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Rudy Giuliani, 78, steps out in New York with his rumored girlfriend after being told he is target of Georgia CRIMINAL probe into efforts to overturn the election

Rudy Giuliani has now been told he is the target of a criminal probe in Georgia surrounding his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election on behalf of former President Donald Trump. The New York Times first reported the development Monday, citing lawyers for Giuliani. The 78-year-old ex-New York City...
GEORGIA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Dems Say DHS Watchdog Is Deliberately Keeping Them ‘In the Dark’ Over Jan. 6 Text Probe

The inspector general of the Department of Homeland Security, Joseph Cuffari, is under fire from members of Congress for his alleged mishandling of an investigation into missing Secret Service text messages from the Capitol riot. Despite Congress’ insistence, Cuffari has refused to turn over documents and prevented his employees from testifying, according to a letter calling for his removal, signed by Reps. Carolyn Maloney (D-NY) and Bennie Thompson (D-MS). The letter alleges Cuffari’s delay in passing over information in the case has left Congress “in the dark” and cost investigators “precious time to capture relevant evidence.” The lawmakers threatened alternate action to ensure Cuffari’s compliance if he continued to ignore their requests. The Oversight and Homeland Security Committees have been investigating concerns about Cuffari for several years, writing letters in 2020, as well as in May and July of this year in addition to Tuesday’s letter.Read it at The New York Times
CONGRESS & COURTS
State
Florida State
Washington Examiner

Jim Jordan says 14 FBI whistleblowers have come forward

More than a dozen FBI whistleblowers have come forward to Republican investigators in Congress, according to Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH). The congressman, who is the ranking member of the House Judiciary Committee, told Fox News host Trey Gowdy the number has risen to 14 after the FBI raid at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Judge rejects plea deal for former Navy engineer and his wife in submarine spy case

A judge has rejected the plea deals for a former US Navy engineer and his wife, arguing that their suggested prison sentences were too forgiving following their guilty pleas to conspire to sell nuclear submarine secrets to a foreign state. Six months ago, Jonathan Toebbe, 43, and his wife Diana Toebbe, 46, based in Annapolis, Maryland, pleaded guilty to the charges and agreed to plea agreements that would have seen Toebbe spend between 12.5 and 17.5 years behind bars and for his wife to face three years in prison, according to The Baltimore Sun. US District Court Judge Gina...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
The Center Square

New York most restrictive in U.S. on citizen political engagement

(The Center Square) – A first-of-its-kind report examining how states restrict speech on government graded New York worst of all. The Institute for Free Speech ranked all the states on 10 factors, and New York received a grade of 50% or higher on just two – false statement laws and private enforcement of campaign laws. Overall, it received a score of 15%.
POLITICS
The Center Square

The Center Square

The Center Square reports on state- and local-level government and economic news. A taxpayer sensibility distinguishes our work from other coverage of state and local issues.

