The inspector general of the Department of Homeland Security, Joseph Cuffari, is under fire from members of Congress for his alleged mishandling of an investigation into missing Secret Service text messages from the Capitol riot. Despite Congress’ insistence, Cuffari has refused to turn over documents and prevented his employees from testifying, according to a letter calling for his removal, signed by Reps. Carolyn Maloney (D-NY) and Bennie Thompson (D-MS). The letter alleges Cuffari’s delay in passing over information in the case has left Congress “in the dark” and cost investigators “precious time to capture relevant evidence.” The lawmakers threatened alternate action to ensure Cuffari’s compliance if he continued to ignore their requests. The Oversight and Homeland Security Committees have been investigating concerns about Cuffari for several years, writing letters in 2020, as well as in May and July of this year in addition to Tuesday’s letter.Read it at The New York Times

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 17 MINUTES AGO