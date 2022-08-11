Read full article on original website
Related
Donald Trump Jr shares meme about stepmother Melania’s underwear as family reacts to FBI raid
Donald Trump Jr shared a meme about his stepmother Melania’s underwear as the Trump family reacted to the Mar-a-Lago FBI raid.On Saturday, Trump Jr shared a meme of a man sitting between a pile of underwear, with the caption: “Feds in Melania’s closet.”The meme was a presumable reaction to the FBI’s search of ex-president and his father Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home in Florida.The raid is reported to have been aimed at recovering documents containing classified information that was brought to the home after Mr Trump left the White House in January 2021.During the search, the authorities reportedly found an...
EXCLUSIVE: Rudy Giuliani, 78, steps out in New York with his rumored girlfriend after being told he is target of Georgia CRIMINAL probe into efforts to overturn the election
Rudy Giuliani has now been told he is the target of a criminal probe in Georgia surrounding his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election on behalf of former President Donald Trump. The New York Times first reported the development Monday, citing lawyers for Giuliani. The 78-year-old ex-New York City...
Dems Say DHS Watchdog Is Deliberately Keeping Them ‘In the Dark’ Over Jan. 6 Text Probe
The inspector general of the Department of Homeland Security, Joseph Cuffari, is under fire from members of Congress for his alleged mishandling of an investigation into missing Secret Service text messages from the Capitol riot. Despite Congress’ insistence, Cuffari has refused to turn over documents and prevented his employees from testifying, according to a letter calling for his removal, signed by Reps. Carolyn Maloney (D-NY) and Bennie Thompson (D-MS). The letter alleges Cuffari’s delay in passing over information in the case has left Congress “in the dark” and cost investigators “precious time to capture relevant evidence.” The lawmakers threatened alternate action to ensure Cuffari’s compliance if he continued to ignore their requests. The Oversight and Homeland Security Committees have been investigating concerns about Cuffari for several years, writing letters in 2020, as well as in May and July of this year in addition to Tuesday’s letter.Read it at The New York Times
'PLEASE DAD, DON’T DO IT!': Ivanka Trump’s Emotional Plea To Donald To Retire, Begs Him To Not Run For 2024
Ivanka Trump tried to convince dad Donald not to run for an unprecedented second term when she reunited with him — after spending months apart — at mom Ivana’s funeral. “Ivanka pulled Donald aside at a family gathering and had a heart-to-heart with him,” an insider exclusively tells OK!.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington Examiner
Jim Jordan says 14 FBI whistleblowers have come forward
More than a dozen FBI whistleblowers have come forward to Republican investigators in Congress, according to Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH). The congressman, who is the ranking member of the House Judiciary Committee, told Fox News host Trey Gowdy the number has risen to 14 after the FBI raid at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort.
Russia 'abandons 20,000 troops' near Kherson: 'Stupid orcs' cut off as commanders flee across river in the face of Ukrainian counter-attack, governor says
Russia has abandoned 20,000 troops near Kherson in the face of a Ukrainian counter-attack, the regional governor has claimed. Vitaly Kim said Russia is relocating command posts on the west bank of the Dnipro River to the east, leaving 'stupid orcs' - his term for Kremlin soldiers - behind. Ukraine...
Federal law makes recreational marijuana a complicated ask in Pennsylvania
(The Center Square) – The Pennsylvania General Assembly has spent a lot of time in committee meetings discussing whether to legalize recreational marijuana, but federal holdups may matter more than state-level action. Even if state politicians strike a deal to approve recreational use, federal prohibition – and the risk...
DC mayor again asks for help with illegal immigrants after Pentagon declines first request
(The Center Square) – Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser renewed her request for help from the U.S. military to deal with an influx of illegal immigrants being bused to the U.S. capital from the southern border. The District of Columbia National Guard is needed, she said, “to help prevent...
RELATED PEOPLE
Judge rejects plea agreement in submarine secrets sale case
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A Navy nuclear engineer and his wife withdrew their guilty pleas Tuesday in a case involving an alleged plot to sell secrets about American nuclear-powered warships after a federal judge rejected plea agreements that had called for specific sentencing guidelines. Jonathan and Diana Toebbe of...
Judge rejects plea deal for former Navy engineer and his wife in submarine spy case
A judge has rejected the plea deals for a former US Navy engineer and his wife, arguing that their suggested prison sentences were too forgiving following their guilty pleas to conspire to sell nuclear submarine secrets to a foreign state. Six months ago, Jonathan Toebbe, 43, and his wife Diana Toebbe, 46, based in Annapolis, Maryland, pleaded guilty to the charges and agreed to plea agreements that would have seen Toebbe spend between 12.5 and 17.5 years behind bars and for his wife to face three years in prison, according to The Baltimore Sun. US District Court Judge Gina...
New York most restrictive in U.S. on citizen political engagement
(The Center Square) – A first-of-its-kind report examining how states restrict speech on government graded New York worst of all. The Institute for Free Speech ranked all the states on 10 factors, and New York received a grade of 50% or higher on just two – false statement laws and private enforcement of campaign laws. Overall, it received a score of 15%.
U.S. House passes $740 billion green energy, health care package that also expands IRS
(The Center Square) – The U.S. House passed a $740 billion package Friday that raises taxes on large businesses, funds green energy initiatives, allows the federal government to set caps on certain prescription drugs, and doubles the size of the Internal Revenue Service to expand audits. The measure, dubbed...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Energy Secretary Granholm makes first visit to Hanford cleanup site
(The Center Square) - Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm will make her first visit to the Hanford nuclear reservation on Friday. She will be accompanied by U.S. Sen. Maria Cantwell, D-Edmonds, who pressed the Biden nominee for a commitment to fully fund cleanup efforts during her confirmation hearing in January 2021.
Former Interior Department lawyer: Whatcom County water adjudication is all wet
(The Center Square) – Local farming groups and others against adjudication of water rights in the Nooksack River Basin in Whatcom County in northern Washington state got some support from a former federal official last month. Adjudication, as pursued by the state Department of Ecology, is a process by...
South Carolina's Graham, McMaster voice opposition to Inflation Reduction Act passed by U.S. Senate
(The Center Square) — U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-South Carolina, called the new spending bill passed by the U.S. Senate over the weekend a "nightmare for South Carolina and a nightmare for America" at a press conference on Tuesday afternoon. Graham was referring to a $740 billion bill called...
Burgum calls for legislation to allow Pledge of Allegiance in all North Dakota schools
(The Center Square) – Republican North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum said he wants legislation to allow the Pledge of Allegiance to be recited in every public school and during meetings of elected governing bodies. “America is the land of opportunity. And students in every public school in North Dakota,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Kent beats Herrera Beutler in Washington's 3rd Congressional District
(The Center Square) – New primary counting totals Tuesday afternoon narrowed the lead Republican challenger Joe Kent enjoyed over incumbent Congresswoman Jaime Herrera Beutler, R-Battleground, but not by enough to save her. Herrera Beutler conceded the race late Tuesday after new numbers were released. “Thank you, Southwest Washington, for...
FEMA's payment on COVID-19 funerals in New York tops $200M
(The Center Square) – Data released by the Federal Emergency Management Agency shows the U.S. government has paid more than $202 million to cover burial expenses for New Yorkers who died because of COVID-19. According to the federal agency, funeral assistance is available for U.S. citizens, noncitizen nationals and...
The Center Square
Chicago, IL
19K+
Followers
15K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
The Center Square reports on state- and local-level government and economic news. A taxpayer sensibility distinguishes our work from other coverage of state and local issues.https://www.thecentersquare.com/
Comments / 0