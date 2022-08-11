Read full article on original website
Girls on the Run of Berks County Warms Up for Fall
Girls on the Run of Berks County is gearing up for another season with Fall 2022 program registration now open at GOTR Berks Fall 2022 Program Registration. Offering both Girls on the Run for girls in 3rd-5th grades and Heart & Sole for girls in 6th-8th grades, the Fall season starts the week of September 11 and runs through Saturday, November 19 with the Fall 5K celebration at Penn State Berks.
Master Watershed Stewards Host 3rd Annual Native Tree & Shrub Fundraiser
Penn State Extension Master Watershed Steward Program of Berks and Schuylkill counties is hosting its 3rd Annual Native Tree and Shrub Sale. The sale features a limited supply of 28 different native trees and shrubs that provide food, shelter and nesting habitat for wildlife, as well as privacy, shade, foliage and landscape beautification.
Denise Pulgino Stout named Executive Director of Boyertown Community Library
The Boyertown Community Library Board of Trustees announces the appointment of Denise Pulgino Stout as Executive Director of the library. Charles Wohl, President of the Board of Trustees, stated, “Miss Denise was an unexpected treasure who joined our library one year ago as our youth librarian. While we were fortunate to have applications from a wide array of qualified candidates, Denise’s work with children and youth coupled with her vision, and her leadership led the board to retain her services as our new Director. We are excited to have her leadership working with our board to further enhance the relevance of the Boyertown Community Library with our many communities.”
Starfest Returns to Hopewell Furnace
The National Park Service and the ChesMont Astronomical Society invite you to attend this year’s Starfest event Saturday, August 20th from 6:00pm to 11:00pm at Hopewell Furnace National Historic Site. This free event will include formal presentations and kid’s activities starting at 7:00pm followed by opportunities to observe the night skies through a variety of telescopes provided by ChesMont Astronomical Society members. If rain or cloudy skies dictate, the event will be postponed to Sunday, August 21. This is the first time in three years this normally annual event is being held.
Family who lost almost everything in Dauphin County arson working to rebuild
Dauphin County, PA — A Dauphin County fire left more than 20 people without a home and now those impacted say things may never get back to normal. Monet Cunningham and her family were returning home from a fun day at the pool, but as they approached their block, Cunningham says she saw a cloud of smoke and knew something was wrong. A single mother of two, Cunningham says her family was only able to salvage a few belongings.
Farm Festival at the Dreibelbis Historic Farm
On Saturday, August 27, 2022 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., the Dreibelbis Farm Historical Society will host our annual Farm Festival at the Historic Dreibelbis Farm in Virginville. The Society is a non-profit organization whose mission is to preserve and protect the Historic Dreibelbis Farm and to make it available to the public for educational, historical, and environmental purposes.
PA Group Works to Encourage, Fund Black Entrepreneurs
August is National Black Business Month, and this year, for Black-owned companies in Pennsylvania that have managed to survive through the pandemic, it’s reason to celebrate – or even start another business venture. COVID-19 has had a disproportionate impact on Black communities, and on the 12% of businesses...
ARL Announces Pay-What-You-Can Adoption Week
To respond to the high volume of animals currently at the shelter, the Animal Rescue League of Berks County announced a pay-what-you-can adoption week starting today, Tuesday, August 16th through Sunday, August 21st. The special adoption event will include all animals over 6 months of age. All adopters must go...
Motorcyclist killed in crash on Route 462 in Lancaster County
EAST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A motorcyclist was killed in a crash in East Lampeter Township, Lancaster County, on Sunday night. The crash, which involved the motorcycle and a pickup truck, happened around 10:10 p.m. on Route 462 between the exits for Route 30 and the Strasburg Pike. The...
Taste of Hamburg-er Festival
10 am – 6 pm, Beer and wine gardens open until 7 pm. A family-fun day celebrating America’s favorite food – the hamburger. Over 30 burger stands compete for the best burger award. Four stages of non-stop entertainment, two beer gardens serving beer, wine and cocktails, over 60 arts and crafts vendors, children’s activities and shopping in our historic downtown! Don’t miss the professional burger eating competition! Bring your buns to Hamburg. You’ll relish the experience!
CLEARED: Crash on US 222 in Lancaster County
EPHRATA, Pa. (WHTM) — A crash has caused traffic to be disrupted on US 222 northbound near Ephrata, Lancaster County. According to PennDOT, the crash is on US 222 northbound between Exit: US 322 – EPHRATA and Exit: I-76 TURNPIKE/PA 272 – DENVER/PA TURNPIKE. Thre is a traffic disruption.
Pennsylvania reports 1st case of avian flu in backyard flock
UPPER MOUNT BETHEL, Pa. (KDKA) — The first case of avian flu in a non-commercial backyard flock was reported in Pennsylvania, the state Department of Agriculture announced Friday. Chickens and a duck from a flock in Upper Mount Bethel Township in Northampton County were confirmed to be infected with highly pathogenic avian influenza after a dead turkey vulture was found on the property, the agriculture department said. The department is reminding poultry owners -- backyard flocks and commercial producers -- to be vigilant, especially as wild bird migration season picks up again. The department said the newest infections come amid a weeks-long...
Bucks County Park Removed Memorial for Their Late Son. The Family is Still Determined to Keep His Memory Alive
A local family was left confused and heartbroken after a Bucks County park removed the memorial for their late son. However, they are determined to keep his memory alive. Olivia Benner and Brian Sheehan wrote about the family’s experience for NBC 10 Philadelphia. Jennifer and Kevin Murphy experienced a...
Domestic incident leads to stand off in Lancaster County
WEST COCALICO TOWNSHIP, Pa. — What started as a domestic violence call, led to an hours long stand off in West Cocalico Township Saturday. Ephrata police say the incident started just before 2 a.m. in the 1400 block of Texter Mountain Road. Kevin Martin, 52, was involved in an...
14-year-old shot in Hall Manor in Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, Pa. — A 14-year-old was shot in the arm Sunday night in Hall Manor in Harrisburg. Police said the teenager was taken to a hospital and is expected to be OK. Anyone with information is asked to call the police at 717-558-6900 or submit a tip online.
New grant adds $375 million in state funds to target repair of crumbling homes in Pa.
Elected officials took a victory lap in Wynnefield for a hard fought win in Harrisburg. State Sen. Vincent Hughes drove home the point that there is more money in the state budget than ever before for housing assistance. “The state of Pennsylvania was spending $55 million on housing, now they...
This Show in Lititz is Drawing Over 700 Crafters from America
From humble beginnings, The Rotary Club of Lititz Craft Show was launched in 1979 with only local vendors setting up on a single block along East Main Street in Lititz. These days, it has grown to become one of the top craft shows on the East Coast. In fact, it is drawing over 700 crafters from throughout the United States and Canada. The show, which is always held on the second Saturday in August, brings close to 50,000 people to Lititz and is one of the top events the city hosts.
Riley Williams, Pa. woman accused of stealing Pelosi’s laptop Jan. 6, denied venue change for trial
A midstate woman charged with stealing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s laptop during the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol attack was denied her request to move her trial to a Pennsylvania court. Riley Williams, a 23-year-old from Mechanicsburg, argued the publicity about her case makes it impossible to find an unbiased...
Police investigating late-night Harrisburg shooting, one injured
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Police responded to the 2100 block of Penn Street in Harrisburg for a report of shots fired on Monday, Aug. 15, around 11 p.m. When they arrived, officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound or wounds, the Harrisburg Bureau of Police reports. The man was transported to the hospital and was last know to be listed in stable condition, police say.
Coroner called to scene of tractor-trailer crash on I-81N in Dauphin County: police
The coroner was called Sunday afternoon to the scene of a tractor-trailer crash on I-81 northbound in Dauphin County, according to Pa. State Police Public Information Officer Megan Frazer. The crash has closed a portion of Interstate 81 north near Front Street in Harrisburg since early this afternoon. It between...
