The Boyertown Community Library Board of Trustees announces the appointment of Denise Pulgino Stout as Executive Director of the library. Charles Wohl, President of the Board of Trustees, stated, “Miss Denise was an unexpected treasure who joined our library one year ago as our youth librarian. While we were fortunate to have applications from a wide array of qualified candidates, Denise’s work with children and youth coupled with her vision, and her leadership led the board to retain her services as our new Director. We are excited to have her leadership working with our board to further enhance the relevance of the Boyertown Community Library with our many communities.”

BOYERTOWN, PA ・ 14 HOURS AGO