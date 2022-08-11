Read full article on original website
Suddenly, true freshman RB Dallan Hayden becomes important piece of Buckeyes' 2022 offense
True freshman running back Dallan Hayden met with the Ohio State media for the first time early in camp (Aug. 5). The Memphis native had no idea at the time that a week-and-a-half later, he would be the Buckeyes’ third-string RB. The 5-foot-10, 195-pound Hayden was expected to be...
FSU RB CJ Campbell out for season
Florida State running back CJ Campbell will miss the 2022 season with a leg injury. Mike Norvell announced that Campbell would miss the year on Tuesday after practice. Campbell suffered a broken leg in Saturday’s scrimmage, Noles247 was told. He was enjoying a strong scrimmage before the injury, breaking off a long run in which he ran through a couple of defenders. The redshirt freshman was anticipated to contribute on special teams regularly this season.
Everything Notre Dame QB Tyler Buchner said on Saturday
Notre Dame quarterback Tyler Buchner was publicly named the starter following practice on Saturday. Following that workout, he spoke with the media about the news and a variety of other topics. Here is everything he had to say. On winning the starting job. Throughout this process, this whole thing is...
247Sports
Miami LB, UCLA transfer Caleb Johnson saw 'better' coaching, program in 'Canes compared to Chip Kelly's Bruins
Miami went to work in the NCAA transfer portal after hiring away coach Mario Cristobal from Oregon, and one of the Hurricanes' potential instant-impact players is former UCLA linebacker Caleb Johnson. Although Johnson did not do much with the Bruins last fall with 45 total tackles and zero tackles for loss or sacks, he posted good numbers in 2020 with 44 total stops, seven tackles for loss and 5 1/2 sacks. Johnson should play a significant role for Miami this fall, but he made his feelings clear about coach Chip Kelly and his staff while explaining why he transferred from UCLA during routine media availability on Monday.
How every Mountaineer in the NFL performed in Week One of the preseason
The first week of the NFL preseason is over! West Virginia is currently credited with nearly two dozen former players under contract in the NFL, and many of them had big weeks with their respective teams (some of them for the very first time. As always, EerSports is here to provide updates on the former Mountaineers and what they've accomplished in the pros. Here's the update this week.
Michigan legacy and Top247 WR eyeing return trip for rivalry game
Michigan welcomed many prospects to campus last month for the huge summer recruiting event, the Barbecue at the Big House. One of the top visitors in that weekend was Charlotte (NC) Providence Day School 2024 four-star wide receiver Channing Goodwin. He recaps his latest trip to Ann Arbor. “It went...
At long last, Jacobe Johnson's recruitment ends as Sooners keep four-star ATH home
The quiet Oklahoma town of Rush Springs is home to twelve hundred people, and its lone claim to fame is its unofficial title as the "Watermelon Capital of the World." Every year, it hosts the annual Rush Springs Watermelon Festival, which regularly attracts tens of thousands of tourists. The town...
My thoughts on Brennan and QB situation
The big news item that dropped in Baton Rouge today was a report from WWL radio host Kristian Garic that Myles Brennan was stepping away from football. LSU confirmed the news shortly after practice, with head coach Brian Kelly thanking the sixth-year graduate student for his time in purple and gold.
Mack Brown Q&A: Camp Injuries, QB Decision, Depth Chart
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — North Carolina football coach Mack Brown met with reporters Tuesday, following the team’s morning practice session. The Tar Heels are inside of two weeks to their Aug. 27 opener against visiting Florida A&M. Brown touched on a number of topics, ranging from the university...
Chat Wrap: Shake-up at receiver? Year of the tight end? Bronny James to OSU?
Bucknuts.com’s Steve Helwagen hosted his weekly Chat on The Front Row message board Monday night. Check out the transcript below. We take questions for these Chats beginning each Sunday and all day Monday. Recruiting editor Bill Kurelic typically hosts a recruiting-themed Chat every week as well. Programming Note: We...
247Sports
Carolina Panthers quarterback news: Matt Rhule updates Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold competition
The Carolina Panthers starting quarterback competition between Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold is among the NFL’s top training camp storylines. Both signal-callers made their preseason debuts Saturday in the Panthers’ 23-21 win over the Washington Commanders, and Carolina coach Matt Rhule addressed the quarterback battle with reporters following the game.
2022 Texas A&M schedule preview: 12 thoughts on Miami
1. Miami has generated a lot of attention in the off season via the return of head coach Mario Cristobal and the emergence of quarterback Tyler Van Dyke. They're considered by many to be the favorite for the ACC Coastal Division title. 2. They were also highly thought of going...
Deion Sanders teases potential Mike Zimmer coaching hire at Jackson State
Deion Sanders continues to flex his muscle with coaching staff additions at Jackson State and could add another former NFL coach soon. Sanders alluded to former Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer with a not-so-subtle tease on Twitter. "RUMOR HAS IT — FORMER NFL HEAD COACH MIKE ZIMMER MIGHT BE...
Ohio State running back Evan Pryor out for 2022 season with injury
Ohio State's running back room took a blow on Monday. Redshirt freshman running back Evan Pryor suffered a knee injury during the Buckeyes' 10th practice of fall camp and is expected to miss the entire 2022 season. This was first reported by Austin Ward of DottingTheEyes and sources with knowledge of the situation confirmed the news to Bucknuts.
Brown opts to be different in order to be better at the start
A Backyard Brawl to start the season is a lot of things for West Virginia football and, perhaps most especially, head coach Neal Brown.
Brown is the latest to beam about 'a great pickup for us'
West Virginia's camp is not without storylines. There is a presumed but unnamed starting quarterback. There are pleasant albeit rare expectations for the offensive line. There's a new offensive coordinator hired to turn things around. And that's just on offense. On the other side of the line of scrimmage, the Mountaineers believe in their defensive line as well as an array of options for depth. The secondary will be mostly all new when the season begins. The linebackers are transfers at different stages of their time with the Mountaineers. And special teams? A preseason all-Big 12 kicker. A battle for punting duties. A transfer who was brought in to handle kickoffs.
247Sports
Ex-USC star Olaijah Griffin claimed off waivers by New York Giants, per report
The New York Giants claimed cornerback Olaijah Griffin off waivers, per Mike Garafolo. The Buffalo Bills waived the former undrafted free agent out of USC on Aug. 14, the day before New York claimed him. The son of rapper and producer Warren G, Griffin spent most of the 2021 season on the Bills’ practice squad and signed a two-year reserve/futures deal with Buffalo in January, a contract that did not take effect until the league’s new fiscal year.
NFL・
247Sports
Rookie TE Jalen Wydermyer surprisingly cut by the Buffalo Bills
Though the big cut for NFL teams does not come until after the third and final preseason game, Week 1 is now in the books and clubs have to narrow their rosters from 90 to 85. And one rookie from Texas A&M was a casualty. On Sunday evening, the Buffalo...
NFL・
Questions Marks Remain for UNC as Opener Nears
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. --- North Carolina is 11 days away from its home opener vs. Florida A&M and 18 days from its trip to Appalachian State. After Tuesday's practice, head coach Mack Brown made it clear that this team still has a lot of questions to answer, yet he feels cautiously optimistic with both the talent and potential of the 2022 Tar Heels.
