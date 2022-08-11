ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

FSU RB CJ Campbell out for season

Florida State running back CJ Campbell will miss the 2022 season with a leg injury. Mike Norvell announced that Campbell would miss the year on Tuesday after practice. Campbell suffered a broken leg in Saturday’s scrimmage, Noles247 was told. He was enjoying a strong scrimmage before the injury, breaking off a long run in which he ran through a couple of defenders. The redshirt freshman was anticipated to contribute on special teams regularly this season.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
247Sports

Everything Notre Dame QB Tyler Buchner said on Saturday

Notre Dame quarterback Tyler Buchner was publicly named the starter following practice on Saturday. Following that workout, he spoke with the media about the news and a variety of other topics. Here is everything he had to say. On winning the starting job. Throughout this process, this whole thing is...
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Miami LB, UCLA transfer Caleb Johnson saw 'better' coaching, program in 'Canes compared to Chip Kelly's Bruins

Miami went to work in the NCAA transfer portal after hiring away coach Mario Cristobal from Oregon, and one of the Hurricanes' potential instant-impact players is former UCLA linebacker Caleb Johnson. Although Johnson did not do much with the Bruins last fall with 45 total tackles and zero tackles for loss or sacks, he posted good numbers in 2020 with 44 total stops, seven tackles for loss and 5 1/2 sacks. Johnson should play a significant role for Miami this fall, but he made his feelings clear about coach Chip Kelly and his staff while explaining why he transferred from UCLA during routine media availability on Monday.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
State
North Carolina State
State
Alabama State
Pittsburgh, PA
Football
247Sports

How every Mountaineer in the NFL performed in Week One of the preseason

The first week of the NFL preseason is over! West Virginia is currently credited with nearly two dozen former players under contract in the NFL, and many of them had big weeks with their respective teams (some of them for the very first time. As always, EerSports is here to provide updates on the former Mountaineers and what they've accomplished in the pros. Here's the update this week.
MORGANTOWN, WV
247Sports

My thoughts on Brennan and QB situation

The big news item that dropped in Baton Rouge today was a report from WWL radio host Kristian Garic that Myles Brennan was stepping away from football. LSU confirmed the news shortly after practice, with head coach Brian Kelly thanking the sixth-year graduate student for his time in purple and gold.
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Roethlisberger
247Sports

Mack Brown Q&A: Camp Injuries, QB Decision, Depth Chart

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — North Carolina football coach Mack Brown met with reporters Tuesday, following the team’s morning practice session. The Tar Heels are inside of two weeks to their Aug. 27 opener against visiting Florida A&M. Brown touched on a number of topics, ranging from the university...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
247Sports

Carolina Panthers quarterback news: Matt Rhule updates Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold competition

The Carolina Panthers starting quarterback competition between Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold is among the NFL’s top training camp storylines. Both signal-callers made their preseason debuts Saturday in the Panthers’ 23-21 win over the Washington Commanders, and Carolina coach Matt Rhule addressed the quarterback battle with reporters following the game.
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#American Football#Qb#The Seattle Seahawks#The Chicago Bears#The Buffalo Bills#Cbs Sports
247Sports

Ohio State running back Evan Pryor out for 2022 season with injury

Ohio State's running back room took a blow on Monday. Redshirt freshman running back Evan Pryor suffered a knee injury during the Buckeyes' 10th practice of fall camp and is expected to miss the entire 2022 season. This was first reported by Austin Ward of DottingTheEyes and sources with knowledge of the situation confirmed the news to Bucknuts.
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

Brown is the latest to beam about 'a great pickup for us'

West Virginia's camp is not without storylines. There is a presumed but unnamed starting quarterback. There are pleasant albeit rare expectations for the offensive line. There's a new offensive coordinator hired to turn things around. And that's just on offense. On the other side of the line of scrimmage, the Mountaineers believe in their defensive line as well as an array of options for depth. The secondary will be mostly all new when the season begins. The linebackers are transfers at different stages of their time with the Mountaineers. And special teams? A preseason all-Big 12 kicker. A battle for punting duties. A transfer who was brought in to handle kickoffs.
FOOTBALL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
247Sports

Ex-USC star Olaijah Griffin claimed off waivers by New York Giants, per report

The New York Giants claimed cornerback Olaijah Griffin off waivers, per Mike Garafolo. The Buffalo Bills waived the former undrafted free agent out of USC on Aug. 14, the day before New York claimed him. The son of rapper and producer Warren G, Griffin spent most of the 2021 season on the Bills’ practice squad and signed a two-year reserve/futures deal with Buffalo in January, a contract that did not take effect until the league’s new fiscal year.
NFL
247Sports

Rookie TE Jalen Wydermyer surprisingly cut by the Buffalo Bills

Though the big cut for NFL teams does not come until after the third and final preseason game, Week 1 is now in the books and clubs have to narrow their rosters from 90 to 85. And one rookie from Texas A&M was a casualty. On Sunday evening, the Buffalo...
NFL
247Sports

Questions Marks Remain for UNC as Opener Nears

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. --- North Carolina is 11 days away from its home opener vs. Florida A&M and 18 days from its trip to Appalachian State. After Tuesday's practice, head coach Mack Brown made it clear that this team still has a lot of questions to answer, yet he feels cautiously optimistic with both the talent and potential of the 2022 Tar Heels.
CHAPEL HILL, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy