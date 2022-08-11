ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scarlet Nation

Mike Norvell pleased with how FSU handled 'Identity Week', second scrimmage

Florida State closed out its most intense week of preseason camp Saturday night with the second scrimmage of the fall. Unfortunately, severe weather again prevented the team from scrimmaging on the field at Doak Campbell Stadium, moving the scrimmage inside FSU's Indoor Practice Facility. But FSU coach Mike Norvell was proud of how this sudden change didn't throw off the team whatsoever.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Scarlet Nation

FSU football wide receiver unit striving for, achieving greater consistency

It’s what the Florida State wide receiver unit has been lacking most dramatically over the past few seasons. So it makes a great deal of sense that it’s what FSU wide receivers coach Ron Dugans has been harping on the most to his players this preseason. That constant message has definitely made an impact through the first two weeks of the Seminoles’ preseason as FSU’s wide receivers have exceeded expectations, not that those expectations were exceptionally high.
TALLAHASSEE, FL

