NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Vanderbilt coach Clark Lea understands he has a major building job ahead of him at his alma mater. If he didn’t, his debut season made that clear. The Commodores went 2-10 last year, including going winless inside the Southeastern Conference. Lea has compared 2021 to stripping the program down to the studs, and his first full recruiting class is first step toward creating what he wants. That 30-player class was slotted 32nd by the 247Sports composite rankings. “We fell way short of our expectations,” Lea said. “But we are simply trying to build the best version of Vanderbilt football in year two independent of our opponents. We think if we can reach that level of championship performance within this team, that replicated over time we’re going to have a lot of success. That’s our focus. That will continue to be our focus.”

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 21 MINUTES AGO