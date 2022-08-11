Read full article on original website
Shelton Sampson leading the way for Louisiana student-athletes through NIL
It was just last week that Catholic wide receiver Shelton Sampson Jr. became the highest-ranked commitment in the 2023 class for LSU. Now, he's leading the way in a different method: to elevate all high school athletes in the state of Louisiana. Sampson has agreed to be the official high...
Coach Harsin, Auburn hoping to reverse end-of-season slide
AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Auburn coach Bryan Harsin started fall camp with a bit of fun, filming a Top Gun-style video with the quarterbacks. All indicated that they felt they could “be the best of the best.” “That’s pretty arrogant, considering the kind of competition that we’re going to play,” Harsin says in the video produced by the athletic department. “I like that in a quarterback.” Harsin and the Tigers are looking for some renewed swagger, and improved quarterback play, as they try to halt a five-game losing streak and put offseason issues behind them. The mission is daunting for a team picked to finish last in the Southeastern Conference Western Division.
Jarod Hamilton: Talking sports has always been my playing field
When I was 13 years old and didn't make my middle school basketball team, I figured I wasn't going to become a pro athlete. In my opinion, the next best thing was being a sports journalist. Although it took me until my teenage years to realize I wanted to make...
Vandy rebuilding challenge clear after Lea's 1st season
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Vanderbilt coach Clark Lea understands he has a major building job ahead of him at his alma mater. If he didn’t, his debut season made that clear. The Commodores went 2-10 last year, including going winless inside the Southeastern Conference. Lea has compared 2021 to stripping the program down to the studs, and his first full recruiting class is first step toward creating what he wants. That 30-player class was slotted 32nd by the 247Sports composite rankings. “We fell way short of our expectations,” Lea said. “But we are simply trying to build the best version of Vanderbilt football in year two independent of our opponents. We think if we can reach that level of championship performance within this team, that replicated over time we’re going to have a lot of success. That’s our focus. That will continue to be our focus.”
