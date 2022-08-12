Titans rookie Malik Willis dazzled in his preseason debut and NFL fans were in awe

When the Titans drafted Malik Willis in the third round of this year’s NFL draft, they knew they might have their quarterback of the future. Even if certain entrenched veteran quarterbacks weren’t necessarily happy to deal with a rookie, it was clear that Willis would eventually get a shot to be The Man in Nashville.

While Willis’ time as a starter is likely still a ways away, his preseason debut couldn’t have gone better. As Tennessee took on the Ravens (-3.5), the hotshot rookie gave everyone an exciting glimpse of his sizable arm talent, his unique mobility, and most importantly — his creativity:

Phew. Look at that run! Two defenders have Willis hemmed in before he turns the corner the other way on a dime to get to the end zone.

Don’t worry. Willis didn’t let up.

Are you kidding?! That rocket, er … ball is on a ROPE!

Oh, stop it. Just stop it! No average defender can handle Willis when he’s making plays off the cuff like that.

If Willis becomes the Titans’ future under center, we’ll probably remember this exhibition as the first step in a young player’s bright career.

NFL fans were in universal awe at the show Malik Willis put on